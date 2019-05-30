The rgbww light platform creates an RGBWW (cold white + warm white) light from 5 float output components (one for each channel). The cold and warm white channels can be controlled individually or together, see Mixing for more information.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgbww name : " Livingroom Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3 cold_white : output_component4 warm_white : output_component5 cold_white_color_temperature : 6536 K warm_white_color_temperature : 2000 K

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgbw name : " Livingroom Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3 white : output_component4 # Example output entry output : - platform : ... id : output_component1 max_power : 80%

NOTE Remember that gamma_correct is enabled by default ( γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum: max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144 , then you would set max_power to 14.4%.

With some LED bulbs, it is not possible to enable the RGB leds at the same time as the white leds, or setting the RGB channels to maximum whilst wanting a white light will have an undesired hue effect. For these cases a configuration variable is available that prevents the RGB leds and white leds from being turned on at the same time: color_interlock .

Setting this option to true will result in the light having two color modes available, RGB and COLD_WARM_WHITE . When the RGB color mode is active, the white leds are turned off, and when the COLD_WARM_WHITE color mode is active, the RGB leds are turned off. Switching between these modes can be done from the Home Assistant interface, or by using the color_mode option of the light control actions.