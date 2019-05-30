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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.4.0 - 19th April 2023

Voice ​Assistant
Microphone ​Core
I2​S ​Microphone
MMC5​6​0​3​
KSZ8​0​8​1​ ​Ethernet

Voice Assistant

Section titled “Voice Assistant”

This year is the Year of the Voice for Home Assistant, and ESPHome is charging ahead with this in mind. We’ve added a new Voice Assistant component that allows you to use ESPHome devices as an input for assist in Home Assistant 2023.5 or later.

With this also comes preliminary microphone support, which has been built in a way that multiple components, like voice_assistant can request start / stop of the microphone and get the data. We hope this leads to more interesting use cases for the microphone in the future.

Home Assistant is hosting a live stream all about the Year of the Voice - Chapter 2.

Keith joins Nabu Casa

Section titled “Keith joins Nabu Casa”

Nabu Casa is pleased to announce that long time contributor Keith Burzinski (@kbx81) is joining the team as a full time developer to help out on ESPHome. Keith created the Sprinkler, Thermostat, a bunch of the ssd display components and a few other components as well as fixing many bug along the way. I expect his house climate and garden area are kept well in line.

Looking forward to working with you Keith.

Release 2023.4.1 - April 24

Section titled “Release 2023.4.1 - April 24”

Release 2023.4.2 - April 27

Section titled “Release 2023.4.2 - April 27”

Release 2023.4.3 - May 2

Section titled “Release 2023.4.3 - May 2”

Release 2023.4.4 - May 4

Section titled “Release 2023.4.4 - May 4”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

I²S Media Player

Section titled “I²S Media Player”

With the introduction of the I2S Audio, the media player platform has some required breaking changes to the YAML configuration. This involves moving the i2s_lrclk_pin and i2s_bclk_pin to a new I2S Audio component.

# Before
media_player:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    name: ESPHome I2S Media Player
    dac_type: external
    i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIO33
    i2s_bclk_pin: GPIO19
    i2s_dout_pin: GPIO22
    mode: mono


# After
i2s_audio:
  i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIO33
  i2s_bclk_pin: GPIO19


media_player:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    name: ESPHome I2S Media Player
    dac_type: external
    i2s_dout_pin: GPIO22
    mode: mono

Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and Lights

Section titled “Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and Lights”

The default restore_mode for switches, fans and lights has been changed from RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF to ALWAYS_OFF with the intention that restoring values from flash should be manually specified by a user if desired in their YAML configuration.

Number step

Section titled “Number step”

The number components have always internally set a step required in config, but allowed it to be not specified at all. This caused issues on the Home Assistant side of things. This is only a breaking change for external components that have a number platform.

UART ids

Section titled “UART ids”

Due to uart0 / uart1 / uart2 being defined in some of the platform code ESPHome uses, ESPHome will now disallow these ids from being used in the config. You can simply change them to uart_0 to continue using.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”