ESPHome 2023.4.0 - 19th April 2023

This year is the Year of the Voice for Home Assistant, and ESPHome is charging ahead with this in mind. We’ve added a new Voice Assistant component that allows you to use ESPHome devices as an input for assist in Home Assistant 2023.5 or later.

With this also comes preliminary microphone support, which has been built in a way that multiple components, like voice_assistant can request start / stop of the microphone and get the data. We hope this leads to more interesting use cases for the microphone in the future.

Home Assistant is hosting a live stream all about the Year of the Voice - Chapter 2.

Keith joins Nabu Casa Section titled “Keith joins Nabu Casa”

Nabu Casa is pleased to announce that long time contributor Keith Burzinski (@kbx81) is joining the team as a full time developer to help out on ESPHome. Keith created the Sprinkler, Thermostat, a bunch of the ssd display components and a few other components as well as fixing many bug along the way. I expect his house climate and garden area are kept well in line.

Looking forward to working with you Keith.

fix flip_x esphome#4727 by @ssieb

Use proper schema for delta filter esphome#4723 by @jesserockz

I2c scan recovery reset fix esphome#4724 by @gcopeland

Debug component doesn’t work on RP2040 esphome#4728 by @HeMan

Only request VA port from first client that is subscribed esphome#4747 by @jesserockz

Don’t allow fingerprint_grow enroll cancellation when no enrollment started esphome#4745 by @itpeters

Fix sprinkler switch restore_mode esphome#4756 by @kbx81

Fix i2s media player on devices with no internal DAC esphome#4768 by @jesserockz

Fixes for Arduino 2.7.4 (for FastLED) esphome#4777 by @timn

I²S Media Player Section titled “I²S Media Player”

With the introduction of the I2S Audio, the media player platform has some required breaking changes to the YAML configuration. This involves moving the i2s_lrclk_pin and i2s_bclk_pin to a new I2S Audio component.

# Before media_player : - platform : i2s_audio name : ESPHome I2S Media Player dac_type : external i2s_lrclk_pin : GPIO33 i2s_bclk_pin : GPIO19 i2s_dout_pin : GPIO22 mode : mono # After i2s_audio : i2s_lrclk_pin : GPIO33 i2s_bclk_pin : GPIO19 media_player : - platform : i2s_audio name : ESPHome I2S Media Player dac_type : external i2s_dout_pin : GPIO22 mode : mono

Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and Lights Section titled “Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and Lights”

The default restore_mode for switches, fans and lights has been changed from RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF to ALWAYS_OFF with the intention that restoring values from flash should be manually specified by a user if desired in their YAML configuration.

The number components have always internally set a step required in config, but allowed it to be not specified at all. This caused issues on the Home Assistant side of things. This is only a breaking change for external components that have a number platform.

Due to uart0 / uart1 / uart2 being defined in some of the platform code ESPHome uses, ESPHome will now disallow these ids from being used in the config. You can simply change them to uart_0 to continue using.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Added in mmc5603 code esphome#4175 by @benhoff (new-integration)

Add push to talk voice assistant esphome#4648 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Disallow uart0/1/2 as ids in config esphome#4446 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Require step to be set when calling register_number esphome#4622 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Fix restore esphome#4655 by @spacemanspiff2007 (breaking-change)

debug component, allow without debug logging esphome#4685 by @jesserockz

Fixed dns2 for ethernet esphome#4698 by @HeMan

Add timeout to i2c write error logs esphome#4697 by @Szewcson

Add event triggers to voice_assistant esphome#4699 by @jesserockz

Call on_error if no api client connected that handles voice esphome#4709 by @jesserockz

Add ethernet powerdown (fixes esphome/issues#4420) esphome#4706 by @tracestep

Bump arduino platform version to 5.3.0 esphome#4713 by @jesserockz