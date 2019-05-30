ESPHome 2023.4.0 - 19th April 2023
Voice AssistantSection titled “Voice Assistant”
This year is the Year of the Voice for Home Assistant, and ESPHome is charging ahead with this in mind. We’ve added a new Voice Assistant component that allows you to use ESPHome devices as an input for assist in Home Assistant 2023.5 or later.
With this also comes preliminary microphone support, which has been
built in a way that multiple components, like
voice_assistant can request start / stop of the microphone and get
the data. We hope this leads to more interesting use cases for the microphone in the future.
Home Assistant is hosting a live stream all about the Year of the Voice - Chapter 2.
Keith joins Nabu CasaSection titled “Keith joins Nabu Casa”
Nabu Casa is pleased to announce that long time contributor Keith Burzinski (@kbx81) is joining the
team as a full time developer to help out on ESPHome. Keith created the Sprinkler,
Thermostat, a bunch of the
ssd display components and a few other components
as well as fixing many bug along the way. I expect his house climate and garden area are kept well in line.
Looking forward to working with you Keith.
Release 2023.4.1 - April 24Section titled “Release 2023.4.1 - April 24”
- fix flip_x esphome#4727 by @ssieb
- Use proper schema for delta filter esphome#4723 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.4.2 - April 27Section titled “Release 2023.4.2 - April 27”
- I2c scan recovery reset fix esphome#4724 by @gcopeland
- Debug component doesn’t work on RP2040 esphome#4728 by @HeMan
- Only request VA port from first client that is subscribed esphome#4747 by @jesserockz
- Don’t allow fingerprint_grow enroll cancellation when no enrollment started esphome#4745 by @itpeters
Release 2023.4.3 - May 2Section titled “Release 2023.4.3 - May 2”
- Fix sprinkler switch restore_mode esphome#4756 by @kbx81
- Fix i2s media player on devices with no internal DAC esphome#4768 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.4.4 - May 4Section titled “Release 2023.4.4 - May 4”
- Fixes for Arduino 2.7.4 (for FastLED) esphome#4777 by @timn
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
I²S Media PlayerSection titled “I²S Media Player”
With the introduction of the I2S Audio, the media player platform has some
required breaking changes to the YAML configuration. This involves moving the
i2s_lrclk_pin and
i2s_bclk_pin to a new I2S Audio component.
Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and LightsSection titled “Default restore mode for Switches, Fans and Lights”
The default
restore_mode for switches, fans and lights has been changed
from
RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF to
ALWAYS_OFF with the intention that restoring values
from flash should be manually specified by a user if desired in their YAML configuration.
Number Section titled “Number step”
step
The
number components have always internally set a
step required in config,
but allowed it to be not specified at all. This caused issues on the Home Assistant side
of things. This is only a breaking change for external components that have a
number platform.
UART idsSection titled “UART ids”
Due to
uart0 /
uart1 /
uart2 being defined in some of the platform code ESPHome uses,
ESPHome will now disallow these ids from being used in the config. You can simply change them to
uart_0 to continue using.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Added in mmc5603 code esphome#4175 by @benhoff (new-integration)
- Add push to talk voice assistant esphome#4648 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Disallow uart0/1/2 as ids in config esphome#4446 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Require step to be set when calling register_number esphome#4622 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix restore esphome#4655 by @spacemanspiff2007 (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- debug component, allow without debug logging esphome#4685 by @jesserockz
- Fixed dns2 for ethernet esphome#4698 by @HeMan
- Add timeout to i2c write error logs esphome#4697 by @Szewcson
- Add event triggers to voice_assistant esphome#4699 by @jesserockz
- Call on_error if no api client connected that handles voice esphome#4709 by @jesserockz
- Add ethernet powerdown (fixes esphome/issues#4420) esphome#4706 by @tracestep
- Bump arduino platform version to 5.3.0 esphome#4713 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Mark unique_id() virtual method as deprecated esphome#4538 by @oxan
- Drop deprecated entity property base methods esphome#4539 by @oxan
- Format test files esphome#4541 by @jesserockz
- EntityBase: Icon string can stay in flash. esphome#4566 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Update the delta filter to be able to take a percentage change esphome#4391 by @TrentHouliston
- Added missing PM_1_0 and PM_10_0 for PMS5003T and PMS5003ST esphome#4560 by @genestealer
- Add an option to force SPI into software mode esphome#4556 by @wupeka
- allow using a binary output for the status led esphome#4532 by @ssieb
- Add option flip_x esphome#4555 by @rafal83
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.5.0 to 13.5.1 esphome#4572 by @dependabot[bot]
- Verbose output of define. esphome#4576 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Add support for ESP32 CAM 3MP and 5MP resolutions and arbitrary camera clock. esphome#4580 by @peterhalicky
- Add a simple ‘skip_initial’ filter esphome#4582 by @sybrenstuvel
- Fix outdated filter string in platformio_api esphome#4587 by @LordMike
- Split test3.yaml esphome#4591 by @jesserockz
- Disallow uart0/1/2 as ids in config esphome#4446 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Upgrade clang-format to v13 esphome#4535 by @oxan
- B/W support for GooDisplay GDEY029T94 (as used on Adafruit MagTag) esphome#4222 by @AaronJackson
- Fix negative sqrt root in ct_clamp_sensor.cpp esphome#4236 by @jerome992
- Wrap ipv6 code a bit more esphome#4574 by @jesserockz
- Remove EntityBase from sprinkler esphome#4606 by @jesserockz
- Fix wrong port multiplexer name in dump GPIO function of sx1509 esphome#4592 by @skaldo
- Bump zeroconf from 0.47.3 to 0.47.4 esphome#4597 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.20.3 to 0.21.0 esphome#4599 by @dependabot[bot]
- Limit range on filter time period for remote_receiver esphome#4604 by @RoboMagus
- add select_schema to select component esphome#4545 by @regevbr
- Add ability to clear the gatt cache esphome#4621 by @bdraco
- Bump actions/stale from 7 to 8 esphome#4615 by @dependabot[bot]
- Require step to be set when calling register_number esphome#4622 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Lower range of CONF_FREQUENCY esphome#4619 by @berendhaan
- Allow entity names to be set to None esphome#4607 by @jesserockz
- Fix platform restriction for bme680_bsec esphome#4616 by @jesserockz
- Fix EzoCommandType enum esphome#4593 by @alfredopironti
EntityBaseName can stay in flash. esphome#4594 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- feat: Add support to unsubscribe from BLE advertisements esphome#4620 by @richardhopton
- EntityBase: Move ObjectId to Flash esphome#4569 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Add workflow to sync device classes with HA dev esphome#4629 by @jesserockz
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#4633 by @github-actions[bot]
- Remove AUTO_LOAD from as3935 esphome#4630 by @jesserockz
- Add ifdef to new bt proxy unsubscribe esphome#4634 by @jesserockz
- add bluetooth mac address in dump_config() esphome#4628 by @felixlungu
- Binary map bugfixes esphome#4636 by @kahrendt
- entity_base avoid padding bytes. esphome#4637 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Avoid sensor padding. esphome#4638 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Support advanced UART customization esphome#4465 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Log calibration results at level INFO esphome#4240 by @Duckle29
- Number step not optional esphome#4649 by @RoboMagus
- VSCode / devcontainer updates esphome#4647 by @jesserockz
- Retry PN532_COMMAND_VERSION_DATA on setup() (fixes esphome/issues#3823) esphome#4651 by @tracestep
- Bump pylint from 2.16.4 to 2.17.2 esphome#4650 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 23.1.0 to 23.3.0 esphome#4635 by @dependabot[bot]
- Added in mmc5603 code esphome#4175 by @benhoff (new-integration)
- fix compilation with latest esp-idf esphome#4671 by @Mic92
- Bump zeroconf from 0.47.4 to 0.56.0 esphome#4674 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.2.2 to 7.3.0 esphome#4673 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add push to talk voice assistant esphome#4648 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Fix ESP32 SPI hardware assignment in Arduino fw esphome#4669 by @kbx81
- Fix some NFC/PN532 crashes esphome#4678 by @kbx81
- Add support for SSD1306 72x40 displays esphome#4659 by @johnsto
- Fix pin schema for i2s microphone esphome#4680 by @jesserockz
- Fix BedJet setup priority [fixes esphome/issues#3807] esphome#4677 by @jhansche
- Add always trigger stop esphome#4249 by @X-Ryl669
- Fix graph limits for negative values and other corner cases esphome#4253 by @unhold
- Fix cut-off on 2.13” waveshare/ttgo epaper displays esphome#4255 by @unhold
- [Ethernet] Add PHY KSZ8081 support esphome#4668 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Fix restore esphome#4655 by @spacemanspiff2007 (breaking-change)
- debug component, allow without debug logging esphome#4685 by @jesserockz
- Fixed dns2 for ethernet esphome#4698 by @HeMan
- Add timeout to i2c write error logs esphome#4697 by @Szewcson
- Add event triggers to voice_assistant esphome#4699 by @jesserockz
- Call on_error if no api client connected that handles voice esphome#4709 by @jesserockz
- Add ethernet powerdown (fixes esphome/issues#4420) esphome#4706 by @tracestep
- Bump arduino platform version to 5.3.0 esphome#4713 by @jesserockz