Graphical Display Menu
The component provides an infrastructure for setting up a hierarchical menu
on graphical displays. This offers the user an interactive method to display
labels, control entities like
switch,
select,
number available locally on the
ESPHome node, without the requirement of a network connection.
The component implements the Display Menu component providing a hierarchical menu primarily intended to be controlled either by a rotary encoder with a button or a five-button joystick controller.
The component needs to be connected to an instance of a display supporting ESPHome’s rendering engine such as E-Paper displays or OLED displays.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
display (Optional, ID): ID of the display to render to. See Drawing Modes for more details
-
font (Required, Font): Specifies the font to use
-
foreground_color (Optional, Color): Specifies the foreground color to use. Defaults to COLOR_ON
-
background_color (Optional, Color): Specifies the background color to use. Defaults to COLOR_OFF
Automations:
- on_redraw (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform
when the menu needs to be redrawn. This can be useful if your display has slow refresh rates.
For example E-Ink displays that are used with
display_interval: never.
Additional configuration is described in the Display Menu component.
Drawing ModesSection titled “Drawing Modes”
Pop Up ModeSection titled “Pop Up Mode”
When a display is specified the menu will create a page as part of the initialisation. It will render to the entire of the display when invoked. This is useful when you may want to use the display for other purposes but show a menu in response to user interaction.
NOTE
Pop Up Mode requires that your display makes use of pages. If you are using a drawing lambda, without pages, it will not behave as expected. Instead you will have to use Advanced Mode
Advanced Drawing ModeSection titled “Advanced Drawing Mode”
If you do not specify a display when setting up a menu you will be responsible for controlling drawing of the menu. This also allows you to render the menu to a smaller portion than the available screen size. It May be useful in situations where you want to display a menu as part of a larger user interface (for example rendering a sensor graph and a control menu next to it)
Emulating Pop Up ModeSection titled “Emulating Pop Up Mode”
If you wish to emulate Pop Up Mode the following sample will emulate the same behaviour. This can be useful if you’re using a display without pages or if you have other requirements that requires control over how and where the menu is rendered.
Controlling Menu Item RenderingSection titled “Controlling Menu Item Rendering”
By default menu items with a value will be rendered between a set of parenthesis. This can be
controlled via the
menu_item_value parameter.
- menu_item_value (Optional, string, templatable): Specifies how to render values for
menu items that have values (eg. Selects, numbers). Defaults to rendering the value as
“(value here)”. Receives a MenuItemValueArguments as the argument
it.
NOTE
Ensure that all characters you use in the menu_item_value are available glyphs for your font
User Interaction ExampleSection titled “User Interaction Example”
The below example is a more complete example showing how you might use a rotary encoder and button to display/hide the menu and move through the available options