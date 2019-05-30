The component provides an infrastructure for setting up a hierarchical menu on graphical displays. This offers the user an interactive method to display labels, control entities like switch , select , number available locally on the ESPHome node, without the requirement of a network connection.

The component implements the Display Menu component providing a hierarchical menu primarily intended to be controlled either by a rotary encoder with a button or a five-button joystick controller.

The component needs to be connected to an instance of a display supporting ESPHome’s rendering engine such as E-Paper displays or OLED displays.

# Example configuration entry graphical_display_menu : id : my_graphical_display_menu display : my_display_component on_redraw : then : component.update : my_display_component active : false mode : rotary items : ...

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

display (Optional, ID): ID of the display to render to. See Drawing Modes for more details

font ( Required , Font): Specifies the font to use

foreground_color (Optional, Color): Specifies the foreground color to use. Defaults to COLOR_ON

background_color (Optional, Color): Specifies the background color to use. Defaults to COLOR_OFF

Automations:

on_redraw (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu needs to be redrawn. This can be useful if your display has slow refresh rates. For example E-Ink displays that are used with display_interval: never .

Additional configuration is described in the Display Menu component.

Pop Up Mode Section titled “Pop Up Mode”

When a display is specified the menu will create a page as part of the initialisation. It will render to the entire of the display when invoked. This is useful when you may want to use the display for other purposes but show a menu in response to user interaction.

NOTE Pop Up Mode requires that your display makes use of pages. If you are using a drawing lambda, without pages, it will not behave as expected. Instead you will have to use Advanced Mode

Advanced Drawing Mode Section titled “Advanced Drawing Mode”

If you do not specify a display when setting up a menu you will be responsible for controlling drawing of the menu. This also allows you to render the menu to a smaller portion than the available screen size. It May be useful in situations where you want to display a menu as part of a larger user interface (for example rendering a sensor graph and a control menu next to it)

# Example configuration entry graphical_display_menu : - id : my_menu # Note: No display specified active : true display : - platform : waveshare_epaper id : my_display_component pages : - id : advanced_drawing_mode_page lambda : |- const auto display_width = it.get_width(); const auto display_height = it.get_height(); auto half_display_width = (int)(display_width / 2.0f); // This will render the menu to the right half of the screen leaving the left half for other drawing purposes // Arguments: it.menu(x, y, menu, width, height); it.menu(half_display_width, 0, id(my_menu), half_display_width, display_height);

Emulating Pop Up Mode Section titled “Emulating Pop Up Mode”

If you wish to emulate Pop Up Mode the following sample will emulate the same behaviour. This can be useful if you’re using a display without pages or if you have other requirements that requires control over how and where the menu is rendered.

graphical_display_menu : id : my_menu items : # ... other items here ... # An exit menu item (or some other mechanism) that calls display_menu.hide - type : command on_value : then : - display_menu.hide : my_menu display : - platform : .. lambda : |- const auto width = it.get_width(); const auto height = it.get_height(); if (id(my_menu).is_active()) { it.menu(0, 0, id(my_menu), width, height); } else { it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Menu is hidden, other drawing would go here here"); }

Controlling Menu Item Rendering Section titled “Controlling Menu Item Rendering”

By default menu items with a value will be rendered between a set of parenthesis. This can be controlled via the menu_item_value parameter.

menu_item_value (Optional, string, templatable): Specifies how to render values for menu items that have values (eg. Selects, numbers). Defaults to rendering the value as “(value here)”. Receives a MenuItemValueArguments as the argument it .

graphical_display_menu : menu_item_value : !lambda |- // Will render your menu item value as "My menu label ~my value here~"" normally and "My menu label *my value here*" when in edit mode std::string label = " "; if (it->is_item_selected && it->is_menu_editing) { label.append("*"); label.append(it->item->get_value_text()); label.append("*"); } else { label.append("~"); label.append(it->item->get_value_text()); label.append("~"); } return label;

NOTE Ensure that all characters you use in the menu_item_value are available glyphs for your font

User Interaction Example Section titled “User Interaction Example”

The below example is a more complete example showing how you might use a rotary encoder and button to display/hide the menu and move through the available options