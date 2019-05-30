The SM2135 component represents a SM2135 LED driver chain (SM2135 description, SM2135 description) in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (MOSI and SCLK). It is used in some smart light bulbs:

Calex Smart RGB Reflector LED lamp (GU10)

LSC Smart GU10

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global sm2135 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry sm2135 : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin used for MOSI.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which SCLK is connected to.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this sm2135 component. Use this if you have multiple SM2135 chains connected at the same time.

cw_current (Optional, current): The current used for the white channel. Defaults to 10mA . Can be one of 10mA , 15mA , 20mA , 25mA , 30mA , 35mA , 40mA , 45mA , 50mA , 55mA , 60mA .

rgb_current (Optional, current): The current used for the RGB channel. Defaults to 20mA . Can be one of 10mA , 15mA , 20mA , 25mA , 30mA , 35mA , 40mA , 45mA .

separate_modes (Optional, bool): Use separate RGB/CW modes instead of writing all 5 values as RGB. Defaults to true , keep it at true if your SM2135 chip variant does not support simultaneous CW and RGB modes (e.g. SM2135E). Set this to false when your SM2135 chip variant supports having CW and RGB leds on at the same time (e.g. SM2135EH/SM2135EJ).

The SM2135 output component exposes a SM2135 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : sm2135 id : output_red channel : 0 max_power : 0.8 - platform : sm2135 id : output_green channel : 1 max_power : 0.8 - platform : sm2135 id : output_blue channel : 2 max_power : 0.8 - platform : sm2135 id : output_white channel : 3 max_power : 0.8 - platform : sm2135 id : output_warmwhite channel : 4 max_power : 0.8

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the SM2135 chain of this output component.

sm2135_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM2135 chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.

NOTE The white LEDs are much brighter than the color LEDs. To get uniform brightness for both color and white you will need to limit the white led power.

WARNING Setting to high currents (either RGB, CW or both) could damage your bulb.