SM2135 LED driver
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The SM2135 component represents a SM2135 LED driver chain (SM2135 description, SM2135 description) in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (MOSI and SCLK). It is used in some smart light bulbs:
- Calex Smart RGB Reflector LED lamp (GU10)
- LSC Smart GU10
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
sm2135 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for MOSI.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which SCLK is connected to.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this
sm2135component. Use this if you have multiple SM2135 chains connected at the same time.
-
cw_current (Optional, current): The current used for the white channel. Defaults to
10mA. Can be one of
10mA,
15mA,
20mA,
25mA,
30mA,
35mA,
40mA,
45mA,
50mA,
55mA,
60mA.
-
rgb_current (Optional, current): The current used for the RGB channel. Defaults to
20mA. Can be one of
10mA,
15mA,
20mA,
25mA,
30mA,
35mA,
40mA,
45mA.
-
separate_modes (Optional, bool): Use separate RGB/CW modes instead of writing all 5 values as RGB. Defaults to
true, keep it at
trueif your SM2135 chip variant does not support simultaneous CW and RGB modes (e.g. SM2135E). Set this to
falsewhen your SM2135 chip variant supports having CW and RGB leds on at the same time (e.g. SM2135EH/SM2135EJ).
OutputSection titled “Output”
The SM2135 output component exposes a SM2135 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the SM2135 chain of this output component.
-
sm2135_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM2135 chains you want to use at the same time.
-
All other options from Output.
NOTE
The white LEDs are much brighter than the color LEDs. To get uniform brightness for both color and white you will need to limit the white led power.
WARNING
Setting to high currents (either RGB, CW or both) could damage your bulb.
NOTE
This driver does not support enabling of both the color and the white channels at the same time. Therefore, the Color Interlock should be set to true when using this driver.