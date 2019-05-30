SX127x Component
The SX127x component allows you to configure the SX1276, SX1277, SX1278 and SX1279 transceivers (datasheet) in ESPHome. Transceivers are connected via the SPI Bus. Supported frequencies range from 137 MHz to 1020 MHz, including the popular 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz ISM bands. Supported modulations include LoRa, OOK, FSK, GFSK, MSK and GMSK. The SX127x component may be used as a platform for the Packet Transport Component component, enabling sensor data to be sent directly from one ESPHome node to another.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): SPI chip select pin.
-
rst_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Reset pin.
-
dio0_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Digital IO pin 0.
-
auto_cal (Optional, bool): Enable automatic image calibration on temperature changes. Defaults to
true.
-
frequency (Required, frequency): Frequency in Hz of the transceiver.
-
modulation (Required, enum): Modulation can be
OOK,
FSKor
LORA`.
-
pa_pin (Optional, enum): Transmitter output pin, can be
BOOSTor
RFO.
-
pa_power (Optional, int): Transmitter power, range is from 2 to 17 dBm when
pa_pinis
BOOSTand 0 to 15 dBm when using
RFO.
-
pa_ramp (Optional, enum): Transmitter PA ramp, can be
10us,
12us,
15us,
20us,
25us,
31us,
40us,
50us,
62us,
100us,
125us,
250us,
500us,
1000us,
2000usor
3400us.
-
rx_start (Optional, bool): Start the receiver automatically on boot or after transmitting.
LoRa configuration variablesSection titled “LoRa configuration variables”
-
bandwidth (Optional, enum): Bandwidth can be
7_8kHz,
10_4kHz,
15_6kHz,
20_8kHz,
31_3kHz,
41_7kHz,
62_5kHz,
125_0kHz,
250_0kHzor
500_0kHz.
-
payload_length (Optional, int): If greater than zero implicit header mode is enabled and the packet size is fixed. If not configured explicit header mode is enabled and variable packet sizes can be used. Maximum length is 256. Must be greater than zero when using a
spreading_factorof 6.
-
crc_enable (Optional, bool): Enables a payload CRC calculation/check.
-
preamble_size (Optional, int): Length of the preamble in symbols, minimum of 6.
-
spreading_factor (Optional, int): Spreading factor, values range from 6 to 12. Defaults to 7.
-
coding_rate (Optional, enum): Coding rate, values can be
CR_4_5,
CR_4_6,
CR_4_7or
CR_4_8. Defaults to
CR_4_5.
-
sync_value (Optional, int): Synchronization word, limited to a single byte. The value 0x34 is reserved for LoRaWAN networks and the value 0x12 is meant for private networks. It is recommended to use only 0x12 or 0x34. Defaults to 0x12.
FSK/OOK configuration variablesSection titled “FSK/OOK configuration variables”
-
bandwidth (Optional, enum): Bandwidth can be
2_6kHz,
3_1kHz,
3_9kHz,
5_2kHz,
6_3kHz,
7_8kHz,
10_4kHz,
12_5kHz,
15_6kHz,
20_8kHz,
25_0kHz,
31_3kHz,
41_7kHz,
50_0kHz,
62_5kHz,
83_3kHz,
100_0kHz,
125_0kHz,
166_7kHz,
200_0kHzor
250_0kHz.
-
packet_mode (Optional, bool): In packet mode bytes are sent via the
send_packetautomation and received with the
on_packettrigger. If not enabled continuous mode is used and raw data is sent and received on DIO2.
-
payload_length (Optional, int): Length of the payload in packet mode. If not configured then the variable length packet format is used. Maximum length is 64.
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crc_enable (Optional, bool): Enables a 16 bit CRC calculation/check in packet mode.
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bitrate (Optional, int): Bit rate of the signal. Required in packet mode and recommended in continuous mode. Normally the inverse of the bit duration, eg 1 / 208 us is 4800 bps.
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bitsync (Optional, bool): Enables the receive bit synchronizer. Required in packet mode. Recommended in continuous mode, however if there is no preamble plus high noise it may be better to turn it off.
-
preamble_polarity (Optional, int): Polarity of the preamble, either 0xAA or 0x55.
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preamble_size (Optional, int): Length of the preamble, in bytes, to be sent by the transmitter. This value should be larger than
preamble_detecton the receive side to allow time for the receiver’s AFC and AGC to adjust.
-
preamble_detect (Optional, int): Minimum length of the preamble in bytes required by the receiver. Preamble detector is disabled if the size is 0 and its value capped at 3.
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preamble_errors (Optional, int): Number of chip errors tolerated in the receiver.
-
sync_value (Optional, list): Synchronization bytes, list of 1 to 8 bytes, found after the preamble and before the payload.
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rx_floor (Optional, float): When receiving OOK
rx_floorshould be set appropriately for your environment. If set too high (ie closer to 0) the radio will ignore everything. If set too low (ie closer to -128) too much noise will get through. When receiving FSK without a preamble configured
rx_flooris used to trigger the receiver.
-
deviation (Optional, frequency): Transmitter FSK frequency deviation, values range from 0 to 100 kHz. Defaults to
5kHz.
-
shaping (Optional, enum): Transmitter data shaping. In OOK can be
CUTOFF_BR_X_2,
CUTOFF_BR_X_1or
NONE. In FSK can be
GAUSSIAN_BT_0_3,
GAUSSIAN_BT_0_5,
GAUSSIAN_BT_1_0or
NONE. Not recommended in continuous mode as the data on DIO2 must to be synchronized with the bit clock on DIO1.
NOTE
Configuration variables can be changed at runtime using lambdas. Settings will only be applied
after calling
configure. See API Reference: sx127x.h.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
- on_packet (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform in packet mode
when a packet has been decoded. A variable x of type
std::vector<uint8_t>is passed to the automation for use in lambdas. In LoRa mode the variables snr and rssi are also available.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “sx127x.run_image_cal Action”
sx127x.run_image_cal Action
This action runs the
sx127x image calibration, must be in standby mode.
Section titled “sx127x.set_mode_tx Action”
sx127x.set_mode_tx Action
This action sets the
sx127x mode to tx.
Section titled “sx127x.set_mode_rx Action”
sx127x.set_mode_rx Action
This action sets the
sx127x mode to rx.
Section titled “sx127x.set_mode_sleep Action”
sx127x.set_mode_sleep Action
This action sets the
sx127x mode to sleep.
Section titled “sx127x.set_mode_standby Action”
sx127x.set_mode_standby Action
This action sets the
sx127x mode to standby.
Section titled “sx127x.send_packet Action”
sx127x.send_packet Action
This action sends a packet, the
sx127x needs to be in packet mode.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- data (Required, list, templatable): The packet to send, length should match the configured payload_length.
LoRa example using an explicit header, spreading factor 7 and coding rate 4/5.
FSK/OOK Packet ModeSection titled “FSK/OOK Packet Mode”
FSK packet mode example using a bit rate of 4800.
FSK/OOK Continuous ModeSection titled “FSK/OOK Continuous Mode”
As a ReceiverSection titled “As a Receiver”
The
sx127x will output demodulated data onto DIO2 and
remote_receiver should be used to receive
this data on
pin (must be wired to DIO2).
NOTE
It is not recommended to receive FSK in continuous mode as there will be too much noise. Use packet mode instead.
As a TransmitterSection titled “As a Transmitter”
The
sx127x expects raw data to be transmitted on DIO2,
remote_transmitter should be used to transmit
this data on
pin (must be wired to DIO2). The
sx127x mode must be set appropriately
before and after transmit using the
on_transmit and
on_complete automations.
As a Transmitter & ReceiverSection titled “As a Transmitter & Receiver”
The shared
pin should to be set to open-drain with a pullup. In
remote_transmitter
eot_level should be set to
false. In addition to setting the
sx127x mode in
on_transmit /
on_complete
the pin should be driven low before
set_mode_tx and pulled high / released before
set_mode_rx.