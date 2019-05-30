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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Home Assistant Sensor

The homeassistant sensor platform allows you to create sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE

Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    name: "Temperature Sensor From Home Assistant"
    entity_id: sensor.temperature_sensor

Entity state attributes can also be imported:

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: current_temperature
    entity_id: climate.living_room
    attribute: current_temperature

NOTE

This component is only for numeral states. If you want to import arbitrary text states from Home Assistant, use the Home Assistant Text Sensor.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.

  • attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.

  • All other options from Sensor.

NOTE

The sensors implemented by this component are by default internal, to avoid exporting them back to Home Assistant. Should you still want to do that (eg. because you use ESPHome’s very efficient filters on them) you need to specifically configure internal: false. Also, state_class, unit_of_measurement are not inherited from the imported sensor so you need to set them manually.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”