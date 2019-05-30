Home Assistant Sensor

The homeassistant sensor platform allows you to create sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : homeassistant name : " Temperature Sensor From Home Assistant " entity_id : sensor.temperature_sensor

Entity state attributes can also be imported:

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : current_temperature entity_id : climate.living_room attribute : current_temperature

NOTE This component is only for numeral states. If you want to import arbitrary text states from Home Assistant, use the Home Assistant Text Sensor.

entity_id ( Required , string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.

attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.

All other options from Sensor.