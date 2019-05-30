Home Assistant Sensor
The
homeassistant sensor platform allows you to create sensors that import
states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.
NOTE
Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.
Entity state attributes can also be imported:
NOTE
This component is only for numeral states. If you want to import arbitrary text states from Home Assistant, use the Home Assistant Text Sensor.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.
-
attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.
-
All other options from Sensor.
NOTE
The sensors implemented by this component are by default
internal, to avoid exporting them back to
Home Assistant. Should you still want to do that (eg. because you use ESPHome’s very efficient filters
on them) you need to specifically configure
internal: false. Also,
state_class,
unit_of_measurement
are not inherited from the imported sensor so you need to set them manually.