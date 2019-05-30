Tuya Number
The
tuya number platform allows you to create a number that controls
a tuya serial component. This platform requires Tuya to be configured.
When Tuya has been properly configured, it will output a list of valid data points to the log after start-up.
The example output above from a Tuya Siren with temperature and humidity sensors. The
tuya number platform can be used to control all of the integer and enum datapoints.
On this device, datapoint 116 represents the volume control, with valid values being 0=High, 1=Medium, 2=Low.
Based on this, you can create a number as follows:
The value for
multiply is used as the scaling factor for the Number. All numbers in Tuya are integers, so a scaling factor is sometimes needed to convert the Tuya reported value into floating point.
For instance, assume we have a pH sensor that reads from 0.00 to 15.00 with a scaling of 0.01. By setting
multiply to 100, on the Tuya side (not visible to the user) the number will be reported as an integer from 0 to 1500. The following configuration could be used:
Hidden datapointsSection titled “Hidden datapoints”
The above configurations will work fine as long as Tuya device publishes the datapoint value (along with its type) at initialization.
However this is not always the case. To be able to use such “hidden” datapoints as Number, you need to specify additional
datapoint_hidden configuration block.
This block allows to specify the missing datapoint type and, optionally, the value that should be written to the datapoint at initialization.
TuyaMCU restores the state of all its datapoints after reboot, but with the hidden datapoints there is no way to know what their values are.
Therefore there is also an option to store them on the ESPHome side and they will be set at initialization. To use this feature, set the
restore_value yaml key to True.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
number_datapoint (Required, int): The datapoint id number of the number.
-
min_value (Required, float): The minimum value this number can be.
-
max_value (Required, float): The maximum value this number can be.
-
step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the number can be set. Defaults to 1.
-
multiply (Optional, float): multiply the new value with this factor before sending the requests.
-
datapoint_hidden (Optional): Specify information required for hidden datapoints.
- datapoint_type (Required, string): The datapoint type, one of int, uint, enum.
- initial_value (Optional, float): The value to be written at initialization. Must be between
min_valueand
max_value.
- restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Number.