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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier

The mcp9600 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP9600 and MCP9601 (datasheet, Adafruit) to measure the temperature of a connected thermocouple while also measuring the ambient temperature around the sensor with ESPHome. I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

NOTE

The I²C bus must be set to a minimum of 10kHz due to the limitations of the MCP9600 and MCP9601.

MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mcp9600
    hot_junction:
      name: "Thermocouple Temperature"
    cold_junction:
      name: "Ambient Temperature"
    thermocouple_type: K
    address: 0x67
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • hot_junction (Optional): The information for the Hot Junction temperature sensor.

  • cold_junction (Optional): The information for the Cold Junction temperature sensor.

  • thermocouple_type (Optional): Set the thermocouple type. Options are: K, J, T, N, S, E, B and R type thermocouple. Defaults to K.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x67.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”