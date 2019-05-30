MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier
The
mcp9600 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP9600 and MCP9601
(datasheet,
Adafruit) to measure the temperature of a connected thermocouple while also measuring the ambient temperature around the sensor with ESPHome. I²C is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
NOTE
The I²C bus must be set to a minimum of
10kHz due to the limitations of the MCP9600 and MCP9601.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
hot_junction (Optional): The information for the Hot Junction temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
cold_junction (Optional): The information for the Cold Junction temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
thermocouple_type (Optional): Set the thermocouple type. Options are: K, J, T, N, S, E, B and R type thermocouple. Defaults to
K.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x67.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.