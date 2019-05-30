The mcp9600 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP9600 and MCP9601 (datasheet, Adafruit) to measure the temperature of a connected thermocouple while also measuring the ambient temperature around the sensor with ESPHome. I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

NOTE The I²C bus must be set to a minimum of 10kHz due to the limitations of the MCP9600 and MCP9601.

MCP9600 Thermocouple Amplifier

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mcp9600 hot_junction : name : " Thermocouple Temperature " cold_junction : name : " Ambient Temperature " thermocouple_type : K address : 0x67 update_interval : 60s