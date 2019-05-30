Changelog - Version 1.12.0

It’s release day! 🎉 Today I’m happy to release ESPHome 1.12.0. What’s new? A lot of awesome stuff got added! Let me walk you through it:

Before 1.12, it was only possible to transfer data from ESPHome to Home Assistant (with the homeassistant.service call). With 1.12 you get User-defined services, just define a service in your ESPHome file and call it like any other service from HA. All the rest (like variables, data validation, etc) are handled automatically!

ESP32 Camera Support: This is huge. When integrating cameras into your smart home you’d always have to weigh between security and price; cheap cameras often are very insecure (and sometimes even exposed on the web). And even the pricier ones would sometimes phone back to the manufacturer and upload your data. With ESPHome, everything’s 100% local and communicates directly with Home Assistant. It took a bit longer than I initially anticipated to iron out most stability issues, but with 1.12.0 it’s finally here :)

And thanks very much to @puuu for the SDS011 Particulate Matter integration and @mvturnho for the newly added MPR121 Capacitive Touch sensor support!

And as always, this release contains tons of small adjustments (like automatically providing suggestions for validation errors) and bug fixes to make your life easier.

The timeout_meter and timeout_time options of the ultrasonic sensor have been merged into timeout . (Ultrasonic)

Ultrasonic Sensor no longer works with GPIO16 as echo pin on ESP8266s because the implementation switched to an asynchronous interrupt mode.

Other notable changes Section titled “Other notable changes”

Added calibrate_linear sensor filter for easier calibration of sensors (sensor-filter-calibrate_linear)

Added for parameter to binary_sensor.is_on condition.

Added streamer_mode , status_use_ping and relative_url options to the Hass.io addon (see addon description).

Improved validation. For small typos for config variables similar keys are automatically suggested.

Added esp8266_restore_from_flash to esphome section which enables restoring state from flash instead of RTC memory - this allows recovering relay state even after a power cycle.

Added ability

!secret values are now hidden for config validation.

Rotary Encoders have a new min_value and max_value option. (Rotary Encoder)

Fixed OTA not working for ESP32 when BLE enabled.

Added a “delete” button in the dashboard interface to delete configuration files.

Reworked GPIO interrupts, this will fix a bunch of issues with components that use interrupts (rotary encoder, software uart, remote receiver, …)

Allowed the use of newest Arduino Core version for ESP8266: 2.5.0 (not default yet, please try it out on non-critical devices and report if there are no wifi issues)

core: Fix homeassistant mqtt discovery for light components esphome-core#553 by @puuu

esphome: Fix filter_out: nan filer esphome#486

docs: Sonoff S20 yaml fix esphome.io#200 by @BananaPukeh

core: Fix WiFi Info Text Sensor esphome-core#554

core: Fix addressable lights starting white at boot esphome-core#556

esphome: Fix IPAddress in validate secret esphome#488

esphome: Better symlink support under Windows esphome#487 by @glmnet

core: Fix WiFi Info sensor for ESP32 esphome-core#561

core: Revert ultrasonic sensor to non-interrupt mode esphome-core#562

core: Fix web_server for text_sensors esphome-core#567

core: Fix ESP8266 cannot OTA after failed OTA attempt esphome-core#564

core: ESP8266 SDK Core 2.3.0 compat esphome-core#563

esphome: ESP8266 SDK 2.3.0 compat esphome#490

docs: Expand USB flashing, clarify how to report a bug. esphome.io#204 by @balloob

core: Fix dallas on GPIO0 esphome-core#568

docs: Fix api homeassistant.service docs esphome.io#209 by @davericher

esphome: Upgrade ESPAsyncTCP to 1.2.0 esphome#497

core: Upgrade espasynctcp esphome-core#576

esphome: Fix dashboard wizard unicode esphome#494

esphome: Fix text sensor MQTT settings esphome#495

core: Split up WiFi ESP32 and ESP8266 implementation esphome-core#572

core: Fix MCP23017 to work on OUTPUT mode. esphome-core#571 by @puerari

core: Disable wifi interface on shutdown esphome-core#566

core: Fix light flashes esphome-core#578

core: Rewrite PN532 to fix some lowvbat issues esphome-core#575

core: cse7766 fix esphome-core#558 by @brianrjones69

esphome: Upgrade docker base image to 1.4.3 esphome#499

core: Fix neopixelbus logging causes section type conflict esphome-core#579