Host Platform
The
host platform allows ESPHome configurations to be compiled and run on a desktop computer. This is known
to work on MacOS and Linux. On Windows WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) can be used to create a Linux environment that will run ESPHome.
The only configuration required is to optionally set a dummy MAC address that will be used to identify the configuration to Home Assistant (the native MAC address is not readily available.)
NOTE
HA will not automatically discover an ESPHome instance running on
host using mDNS, and you will need
to add it explicitly using the IP address of your host computer. If HA cannot establish a connection when
adding the device manually, the firewall settings of the local host computer may be the cause. The
ESPHome API port (
6053 ) must be allowed through the firewall.
See Api for details.
Many components, especially those interfacing to actual hardware, will not be available when using
host. Do not
configure wifi - network will automatically be available using the host computer.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- mac_address (Optional, MAC address): A dummy MAC address to use when communicating with HA.
Build and runSection titled “Build and run”
The
esphome run yourfile.yaml command will compile and automatically run the build file on the
host platform.
Over-the-Air UpdatesSection titled “Over-the-Air Updates”
The host platform supports OTA updates via the
esphome OTA platform on port
8082 (by
default). When an OTA upload completes successfully, the new binary is validated (matching ELF on Linux or thin Mach-O
on macOS, with the same architecture as the running executable), atomically renamed over the running binary’s path,
and the process replaces itself with the new image via
execv(). The PID is preserved across the swap, so any
supervisor (
systemd, a wrapper script, etc.) sees the same process continuing to run.
This is primarily intended for development, integration testing, and CI; the same code path that runs on real microcontrollers can be exercised end-to-end without flashing hardware.
CAUTION
The OTA endpoint can overwrite the running executable. Set an
OTA password and either bind the host to a trusted
interface only or restrict port
8082 with a firewall rule.