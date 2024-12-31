Datetime Component
ESPHome has support for components to create a datetime entity. A datetime entity currently represents a date that can be set by the user/frontend.
NOTE
Requires Home Assistant 2024.4 or newer.
Base Datetime ConfigurationSection titled “Base Datetime Configuration”
All datetime in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the datetime. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the datetime to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the datetime in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
time_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the time entity. Automatically set to the ID of a time component if only a single one is defined. Required if
on_timeis used.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT Options:
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Time and DateTime Options:
- on_time (Optional, Automation): Automation to run when the current datetime or time matches the current state.
Only valid on
timeor
datetimetypes. Use of
on_timecauses
time_idto be required,
time_idwill be automatically assigned if a time source exists in the config, and will cause an invalid configuration if there is no Time configured.
AutomationSection titled “Automation”
You can access the most recent state as a
ESPTime object by
id(datetime_id).state_as_esptime()
Section titled “on_value”
on_value
This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas
you can get the value as a ESPTime object from the trigger with
x.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Date AutomationSection titled “Date Automation”
Section titled “datetime.date.set Action”
datetime.date.set Action
This is an Action for setting a datetime date state.
The
date provided can be in one of 3 formats:
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the datetime to set.
- date (Required, string, date parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all datetimes to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
.make_call(): Make a call for updating the datetime value.
Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for
the
DateCall object.
.year: Retrieve the current year of the
date. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.month: Retrieve the current month of the
date. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.day: Retrieve the current day of the
date. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.state_as_esptime(): Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.
Time AutomationSection titled “Time Automation”
Section titled “datetime.time.set Action”
datetime.time.set Action
This is an Action for setting a datetime time state.
The
time provided can be in one of 3 formats:
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the datetime to set.
- time (Required, string, time parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all datetimes to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
.make_call(): Make a call for updating the datetime value.
Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for
the
TimeCall object.
.hour: Retrieve the current hour of the
time. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.minute: Retrieve the current minute of the
time. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.second: Retrieve the current second of the
time. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.state_as_esptime(): Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.
DateTime AutomationSection titled “DateTime Automation”
Section titled “datetime.datetime.set Action”
datetime.datetime.set Action
This is an Action for setting a datetime datetime state.
The
datetime provided can be in one of 3 formats:
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the datetime to set.
- datetime (Required, string, datetime parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.
Lambda callsSection titled “Lambda calls”
For more complex use cases, several methods are available for use on datetimes from within lambdas. See the full API Reference for more information.
.make_call(): Make a call for updating the datetime value.
Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for
the
DateTimeCall object.
.year: Retrieve the current year of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.month: Retrieve the current month of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.day: Retrieve the current day of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.hour: Retrieve the current hour of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.minute: Retrieve the current minute of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.second: Retrieve the current second of the
datetime. It will be
0if no value has been set.
.state_as_esptime(): Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.