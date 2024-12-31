Datetime Component

ESPHome has support for components to create a datetime entity. A datetime entity currently represents a date that can be set by the user/frontend.

NOTE Requires Home Assistant 2024.4 or newer.

All datetime in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.

# Example datetime configuration name : Date to check # Optional variables: icon : " mdi:calendar-alert "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the datetime. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the datetime to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the datetime in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

time_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the time entity. Automatically set to the ID of a time component if only a single one is defined. Required if on_time is used.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT Options:

All other options from MQTT Component.

Time and DateTime Options:

on_time (Optional, Automation): Automation to run when the current datetime or time matches the current state. Only valid on time or datetime types. Use of on_time causes time_id to be required, time_id will be automatically assigned if a time source exists in the config, and will cause an invalid configuration if there is no Time configured.

You can access the most recent state as a ESPTime object by id(datetime_id).state_as_esptime()

This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas you can get the value as a ESPTime object from the trigger with x .

datetime : - platform : template # ... on_value : then : - lambda : |- if(x.hour >= 12) { ESP_LOGD("main", "Updated hour is later or equal to 12"); } else { ESP_LOGD("main", "Updated hour is earlier than 12"); }

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This is an Action for setting a datetime date state. The date provided can be in one of 3 formats:

# String date - datetime.date.set : id : my_datetime_date date : " 2023-12-04 " # Individual date parts - datetime.date.set : id : my_datetime_date date : year : 2023 month : 12 day : 4 # Using a lambda - datetime.date.set : id : my_datetime_date date : !lambda |- // Return an ESPTime struct return {.day_of_month = 4, .month = 12, .year = 2023};

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the datetime to set.

( , ID): The ID of the datetime to set. date (Required, string, date parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all datetimes to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

.make_call() : Make a call for updating the datetime value.

// Within lambda, set the date to 2024-02-25 auto call = id (my_datetime_date). make_call (); call . set_date ( " 2024-02-25 " ); call . perform ();

Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for the DateCall object.

.year : Retrieve the current year of the date . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current year of the . It will be if no value has been set. .month : Retrieve the current month of the date . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current month of the . It will be if no value has been set. .day : Retrieve the current day of the date . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current day of the . It will be if no value has been set. .state_as_esptime() : Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.

// For example, create a custom log message when a value is received: ESP_LOGI ( " main " , " Value of my datetime: %04d - %02d - %02d " , id (my_date). year , id (my_date). month , id (my_date). day );

This is an Action for setting a datetime time state. The time provided can be in one of 3 formats:

# String time - datetime.time.set : id : my_datetime_time time : " 12:34:56 " # Individual time parts - datetime.time.set : id : my_datetime_time time : hour : 12 minute : 34 second : 56 # Using a lambda - datetime.time.set : id : my_datetime_time time : !lambda |- // Return an ESPTime struct return {.second = 56, .minute = 34, .hour = 12};

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the datetime to set.

( , ID): The ID of the datetime to set. time (Required, string, time parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all datetimes to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

.make_call() : Make a call for updating the datetime value.

// Within lambda, set the time to 12:34:56 auto call = id (my_datetime_time). make_call (); call . set_time ( " 12:34:56 " ); call . perform ();

Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for the TimeCall object.

.hour : Retrieve the current hour of the time . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current hour of the . It will be if no value has been set. .minute : Retrieve the current minute of the time . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current minute of the . It will be if no value has been set. .second : Retrieve the current second of the time . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current second of the . It will be if no value has been set. .state_as_esptime() : Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.

// For example, create a custom log message when a value is received: ESP_LOGI ( " main " , " Value of my datetime: %0d : %02d : %02d " , id (my_datetime_time). hour , id (my_datetime_time). minute , id (my_datetime_time). second );

This is an Action for setting a datetime datetime state. The datetime provided can be in one of 3 formats:

# String datetime - datetime.time.set : id : my_datetime datetime : " 2024-12-31 12:34:56 " # Individual datetime parts - datetime.datetime.set : id : my_datetime datetime : year : 2024 month : 12 day : 31 hour : 12 minute : 34 second : 56 # Using a lambda - datetime.datetime.set : id : my_datetime datetime : !lambda |- // Return an ESPTime struct return {.second = 56, .minute = 34, .hour = 12, .day_of_month = 31, .month = 12, .year = 2024};

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the datetime to set.

( , ID): The ID of the datetime to set. datetime (Required, string, datetime parts, templatable): The value to set the datetime to.

For more complex use cases, several methods are available for use on datetimes from within lambdas. See the full API Reference for more information.

.make_call() : Make a call for updating the datetime value.

// Within lambda, set the datetime to 2024-12-31 12:34:56 auto call = id (my_datetime). make_call (); call . set_datetime ( " 2024-12-31 12:34:56 " ); call . perform ();

Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for the DateTimeCall object.

.year : Retrieve the current year of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current year of the . It will be if no value has been set. .month : Retrieve the current month of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current month of the . It will be if no value has been set. .day : Retrieve the current day of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current day of the . It will be if no value has been set. .hour : Retrieve the current hour of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current hour of the . It will be if no value has been set. .minute : Retrieve the current minute of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current minute of the . It will be if no value has been set. .second : Retrieve the current second of the datetime . It will be 0 if no value has been set.

: Retrieve the current second of the . It will be if no value has been set. .state_as_esptime() : Retrieve the current value of the datetime as a API Reference: ESPTime object.