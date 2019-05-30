Generic Output Button

The output button platform allows you to use any output component as a button. This can for example be used to momentarily set a GPIO pin using a button.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : output1 button : - platform : output name : " Generic Output " output : output1 duration : 500ms

output ( Required , ID): The ID of the output component to use.

( , ID): The ID of the output component to use. duration ( Required , Time): How long the output should be set when the button is pressed.

( , Time): How long the output should be set when the button is pressed. All other options from Button.