Generic Output Button
The
output button platform allows you to use any output component as a button. This can for example be used to
momentarily set a GPIO pin using a button.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- output (Required, ID): The ID of the output component to use.
- duration (Required, Time): How long the output should be set when the button is pressed.
- All other options from Button.
NOTE
When used with a Gpio, the pin will be low by default and pulled high when the button is
pressed. To invert this behaviour and have the pin pulled low when the button is pressed, set the
inverted option
in the Pin Schema.