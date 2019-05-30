LVGL Animations
LVGL AnimationsSection titled “LVGL Animations”
An animation smoothly changes one or more style properties of
one or more widgets over a period of time. Each animation interpolates every configured property
from a
from value to a
to value across its
duration, optionally applying a timing
function to shape the progression.
Animations are defined under the top-level
animations: key of an
lvgl: configuration and are
referenced by
id. They can be started automatically at boot, looped, or started on demand with the
lvgl.animation.start action.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation, used to
reference it from the
lvgl.animation.startaction.
- duration (Optional, Time): How long one run of the
animation takes. Defaults to
5s.
- start_delay (Optional, Time): A delay between the
animation being started and the first value change. Defaults to
0s.
- auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation automatically when the device boots.
Defaults to
false.
- loop (Optional, boolean): Restart the animation automatically each time it completes.
Defaults to
false.
- timing (Optional): A timing function, or a list of them applied in order. Defaults to none (linear interpolation).
- widgets (Required, list): The widgets to animate, and the properties to animate on each.
Each entry has:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the widget to animate.
- One or more animatable properties, each given as a
from/
topair:
- from (Required): The starting value of the property.
- to (Required): The ending value of the property.
- on_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the
animation starts (after
start_delay).
- on_stop (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the
animation stops, whether it completed, was restarted, or was stopped with
lvgl.animation.stop.
When several properties or widgets are listed, they are all animated together over the same
duration and
timing.
Animatable propertiesSection titled “Animatable properties”
The following style properties can be animated:
- Position and size:
x,
y,
translate_x,
translate_y,
translate_radial,
min_width,
max_width,
min_height,
max_height,
length.
- Transforms:
transform_width,
transform_height,
transform_rotation,
transform_skew_x,
transform_skew_y,
transform_pivot_x,
transform_pivot_y.
- Colors:
bg_color,
bg_grad_color,
border_color,
outline_color,
line_color,
text_color,
text_outline_stroke_color,
arc_color,
shadow_color,
drop_shadow_color,
image_recolor,
bg_image_recolor,
recolor.
- Opacity:
opa,
opa_layered,
bg_opa,
bg_main_opa,
bg_grad_opa,
bg_image_opa,
bg_image_recolor_opa,
border_opa,
outline_opa,
image_opa,
image_recolor_opa,
line_opa,
text_opa,
text_outline_stroke_opa,
arc_opa,
shadow_opa,
drop_shadow_opa,
color_filter_opa,
recolor_opa.
- Borders, lines, shadows and text:
border_width,
line_width,
line_dash_gap,
line_dash_width,
shadow_width,
shadow_spread,
shadow_offset_x,
shadow_offset_y,
drop_shadow_radius,
drop_shadow_offset_x,
drop_shadow_offset_y,
blur_radius,
text_letter_space,
text_line_space,
text_outline_stroke_width.
NOTE
Color properties can only be animated between constant values; a
from or
to for a color may
not be a lambda. Numeric properties may use lambdas (see below).
Using lambdas for valuesSection titled “Using lambdas for values”
A
from or
to value may be a lambda. The lambda is evaluated once, with no arguments, each time
the animation starts — so it can be used to randomise or compute the endpoints of each run:
Timing functionsSection titled “Timing functions”
By default the property changes linearly over the animation’s
duration. A
timing function
reshapes the progression. A single timing may be given, or a list of them which are applied in
order. Each timing is one of:
- round_trip: Plays the animation forwards over the first half of the
durationand back to the start over the second half. Takes no parameters.
- ease_in_out: Eases the value in at the start and out at the end.
- weight (Optional, float): How strongly the easing is applied. Defaults to
2.0.
- weight (Optional, float): How strongly the easing is applied. Defaults to
- gravity: Accelerates the value as though under gravity, bouncing when it reaches the end.
- acceleration (Optional, float): The acceleration applied. Defaults to
0.5.
- bounce (Optional, float,
0–
1): The fraction of speed retained on each bounce. Defaults to
0.5.
- acceleration (Optional, float): The acceleration applied. Defaults to
A timing with no parameters may be written as a simple string. With parameters, use a mapping with a
type: key:
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “lvgl.animation.start Action”
lvgl.animation.start Action
Starts one or more animations. If an animation is already running it is restarted from the
beginning. The
duration,
start_delay and
loop options, if given, override the values
configured on the animation for this and subsequent runs.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to start, or a list of IDs.
- duration (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s
duration.
- start_delay (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s
start_delay.
- loop (Optional, boolean): Override the animation’s
loopsetting.
- lvgl_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the LVGL instance the animations belong to. Only required when more than one LVGL instance is configured.
Section titled “lvgl.animation.stop Action”
lvgl.animation.stop Action
Stops one or more running animations, leaving the animated properties at their current values. The
on_stop automation runs for each animation that was running. Stopping an animation that is not
running has no effect.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to stop, or a list of IDs.
- lvgl_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the LVGL instance the animations belong to. Only required when more than one LVGL instance is configured.