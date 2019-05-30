LVGL Animations

An animation smoothly changes one or more style properties of one or more widgets over a period of time. Each animation interpolates every configured property from a from value to a to value across its duration , optionally applying a timing function to shape the progression.

Animations are defined under the top-level animations: key of an lvgl: configuration and are referenced by id . They can be started automatically at boot, looped, or started on demand with the lvgl.animation.start action.

# Example configuration entry lvgl : widgets : - obj : id : box x : 0 y : 0 width : 50 height : 50 bg_color : 0xFF0000 animations : - id : slide duration : 1s auto_start : true loop : true timing : ease_in_out widgets : - id : box x : from : 0 to : 200 y : from : 0 to : 100

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the animation, used to reference it from the lvgl.animation.start action.

( , ID): The ID of the animation, used to reference it from the action. duration (Optional, Time): How long one run of the animation takes. Defaults to 5s .

(Optional, Time): How long one run of the animation takes. Defaults to . start_delay (Optional, Time): A delay between the animation being started and the first value change. Defaults to 0s .

(Optional, Time): A delay between the animation being started and the first value change. Defaults to . auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation automatically when the device boots. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Start the animation automatically when the device boots. Defaults to . loop (Optional, boolean): Restart the animation automatically each time it completes. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Restart the animation automatically each time it completes. Defaults to . timing (Optional): A timing function, or a list of them applied in order. Defaults to none (linear interpolation).

(Optional): A timing function, or a list of them applied in order. Defaults to none (linear interpolation). widgets ( Required , list): The widgets to animate, and the properties to animate on each. Each entry has: id ( Required , ID): The ID of the widget to animate. One or more animatable properties, each given as a from / to pair: from ( Required ): The starting value of the property. to ( Required ): The ending value of the property.

( , list): The widgets to animate, and the properties to animate on each. Each entry has: on_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the animation starts (after start_delay ).

(Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the animation starts (after ). on_stop (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the animation stops, whether it completed, was restarted, or was stopped with lvgl.animation.stop .

When several properties or widgets are listed, they are all animated together over the same duration and timing .

The following style properties can be animated:

Position and size : x , y , translate_x , translate_y , translate_radial , min_width , max_width , min_height , max_height , length .

: , , , , , , , , , . Transforms : transform_width , transform_height , transform_rotation , transform_skew_x , transform_skew_y , transform_pivot_x , transform_pivot_y .

: , , , , , , . Colors : bg_color , bg_grad_color , border_color , outline_color , line_color , text_color , text_outline_stroke_color , arc_color , shadow_color , drop_shadow_color , image_recolor , bg_image_recolor , recolor .

: , , , , , , , , , , , , . Opacity : opa , opa_layered , bg_opa , bg_main_opa , bg_grad_opa , bg_image_opa , bg_image_recolor_opa , border_opa , outline_opa , image_opa , image_recolor_opa , line_opa , text_opa , text_outline_stroke_opa , arc_opa , shadow_opa , drop_shadow_opa , color_filter_opa , recolor_opa .

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Borders, lines, shadows and text: border_width , line_width , line_dash_gap , line_dash_width , shadow_width , shadow_spread , shadow_offset_x , shadow_offset_y , drop_shadow_radius , drop_shadow_offset_x , drop_shadow_offset_y , blur_radius , text_letter_space , text_line_space , text_outline_stroke_width .

NOTE Color properties can only be animated between constant values; a from or to for a color may not be a lambda. Numeric properties may use lambdas (see below).

Using lambdas for values Section titled “Using lambdas for values”

A from or to value may be a lambda. The lambda is evaluated once, with no arguments, each time the animation starts — so it can be used to randomise or compute the endpoints of each run:

animations : - id : random_slide duration : 1s auto_start : true loop : true widgets : - id : box x : from : !lambda " return random_uint32() % 200; " to : 200

By default the property changes linearly over the animation’s duration . A timing function reshapes the progression. A single timing may be given, or a list of them which are applied in order. Each timing is one of:

round_trip : Plays the animation forwards over the first half of the duration and back to the start over the second half. Takes no parameters.

: Plays the animation forwards over the first half of the and back to the start over the second half. Takes no parameters. ease_in_out : Eases the value in at the start and out at the end. weight (Optional, float): How strongly the easing is applied. Defaults to 2.0 .

: Eases the value in at the start and out at the end. gravity : Accelerates the value as though under gravity, bouncing when it reaches the end. acceleration (Optional, float): The acceleration applied. Defaults to 0.5 . bounce (Optional, float, 0 – 1 ): The fraction of speed retained on each bounce. Defaults to 0.5 .

: Accelerates the value as though under gravity, bouncing when it reaches the end.

A timing with no parameters may be written as a simple string. With parameters, use a mapping with a type: key:

animations : - id : bounce_in duration : 2s timing : - type : gravity bounce : 0.3 acceleration : 0.8 widgets : - id : box y : from : 0 to : 200

Starts one or more animations. If an animation is already running it is restarted from the beginning. The duration , start_delay and loop options, if given, override the values configured on the animation for this and subsequent runs.

on_... : then : # Start a single animation by ID - lvgl.animation.start : slide # Start several, overriding some options - lvgl.animation.start : id : - slide - fade duration : 2s loop : false

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the animation to start, or a list of IDs.

( , ID): The ID of the animation to start, or a list of IDs. duration (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s duration .

(Optional, Time): Override the animation’s . start_delay (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s start_delay .

(Optional, Time): Override the animation’s . loop (Optional, boolean): Override the animation’s loop setting.

(Optional, boolean): Override the animation’s setting. lvgl_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the LVGL instance the animations belong to. Only required when more than one LVGL instance is configured.

Stops one or more running animations, leaving the animated properties at their current values. The on_stop automation runs for each animation that was running. Stopping an animation that is not running has no effect.

on_... : then : # Stop a single animation by ID - lvgl.animation.stop : slide # Stop several at once - lvgl.animation.stop : - slide - fade