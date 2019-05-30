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LVGL Animations

LVGL Animations

Section titled “LVGL Animations”

An animation smoothly changes one or more style properties of one or more widgets over a period of time. Each animation interpolates every configured property from a from value to a to value across its duration, optionally applying a timing function to shape the progression.

Animations are defined under the top-level animations: key of an lvgl: configuration and are referenced by id. They can be started automatically at boot, looped, or started on demand with the lvgl.animation.start action.

# Example configuration entry
lvgl:
  widgets:
    - obj:
        id: box
        x: 0
        y: 0
        width: 50
        height: 50
        bg_color: 0xFF0000
  animations:
    - id: slide
      duration: 1s
      auto_start: true
      loop: true
      timing: ease_in_out
      widgets:
        - id: box
          x:
            from: 0
            to: 200
          y:
            from: 0
            to: 100

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation, used to reference it from the lvgl.animation.start action.
  • duration (Optional, Time): How long one run of the animation takes. Defaults to 5s.
  • start_delay (Optional, Time): A delay between the animation being started and the first value change. Defaults to 0s.
  • auto_start (Optional, boolean): Start the animation automatically when the device boots. Defaults to false.
  • loop (Optional, boolean): Restart the animation automatically each time it completes. Defaults to false.
  • timing (Optional): A timing function, or a list of them applied in order. Defaults to none (linear interpolation).
  • widgets (Required, list): The widgets to animate, and the properties to animate on each. Each entry has:
    • id (Required, ID): The ID of the widget to animate.
    • One or more animatable properties, each given as a from/to pair:
      • from (Required): The starting value of the property.
      • to (Required): The ending value of the property.
  • on_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the animation starts (after start_delay).
  • on_stop (Optional, Automation): An automation to run each time the animation stops, whether it completed, was restarted, or was stopped with lvgl.animation.stop.

When several properties or widgets are listed, they are all animated together over the same duration and timing.

Animatable properties

Section titled “Animatable properties”

The following style properties can be animated:

  • Position and size: x, y, translate_x, translate_y, translate_radial, min_width, max_width, min_height, max_height, length.
  • Transforms: transform_width, transform_height, transform_rotation, transform_skew_x, transform_skew_y, transform_pivot_x, transform_pivot_y.
  • Colors: bg_color, bg_grad_color, border_color, outline_color, line_color, text_color, text_outline_stroke_color, arc_color, shadow_color, drop_shadow_color, image_recolor, bg_image_recolor, recolor.
  • Opacity: opa, opa_layered, bg_opa, bg_main_opa, bg_grad_opa, bg_image_opa, bg_image_recolor_opa, border_opa, outline_opa, image_opa, image_recolor_opa, line_opa, text_opa, text_outline_stroke_opa, arc_opa, shadow_opa, drop_shadow_opa, color_filter_opa, recolor_opa.
  • Borders, lines, shadows and text: border_width, line_width, line_dash_gap, line_dash_width, shadow_width, shadow_spread, shadow_offset_x, shadow_offset_y, drop_shadow_radius, drop_shadow_offset_x, drop_shadow_offset_y, blur_radius, text_letter_space, text_line_space, text_outline_stroke_width.

NOTE

Color properties can only be animated between constant values; a from or to for a color may not be a lambda. Numeric properties may use lambdas (see below).

Using lambdas for values

Section titled “Using lambdas for values”

A from or to value may be a lambda. The lambda is evaluated once, with no arguments, each time the animation starts — so it can be used to randomise or compute the endpoints of each run:

animations:
  - id: random_slide
    duration: 1s
    auto_start: true
    loop: true
    widgets:
      - id: box
        x:
          from: !lambda "return random_uint32() % 200;"
          to: 200

Timing functions

Section titled “Timing functions”

By default the property changes linearly over the animation’s duration. A timing function reshapes the progression. A single timing may be given, or a list of them which are applied in order. Each timing is one of:

  • round_trip: Plays the animation forwards over the first half of the duration and back to the start over the second half. Takes no parameters.
  • ease_in_out: Eases the value in at the start and out at the end.
    • weight (Optional, float): How strongly the easing is applied. Defaults to 2.0.
  • gravity: Accelerates the value as though under gravity, bouncing when it reaches the end.
    • acceleration (Optional, float): The acceleration applied. Defaults to 0.5.
    • bounce (Optional, float, 01): The fraction of speed retained on each bounce. Defaults to 0.5.

A timing with no parameters may be written as a simple string. With parameters, use a mapping with a type: key:

animations:
  - id: bounce_in
    duration: 2s
    timing:
      - type: gravity
        bounce: 0.3
        acceleration: 0.8
    widgets:
      - id: box
        y:
          from: 0
          to: 200

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

lvgl.animation.start Action

Section titled “lvgl.animation.start Action”

Starts one or more animations. If an animation is already running it is restarted from the beginning. The duration, start_delay and loop options, if given, override the values configured on the animation for this and subsequent runs.

on_...:
  then:
    # Start a single animation by ID
    - lvgl.animation.start: slide


    # Start several, overriding some options
    - lvgl.animation.start:
        id:
          - slide
          - fade
        duration: 2s
        loop: false
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to start, or a list of IDs.
  • duration (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s duration.
  • start_delay (Optional, Time): Override the animation’s start_delay.
  • loop (Optional, boolean): Override the animation’s loop setting.
  • lvgl_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the LVGL instance the animations belong to. Only required when more than one LVGL instance is configured.

lvgl.animation.stop Action

Section titled “lvgl.animation.stop Action”

Stops one or more running animations, leaving the animated properties at their current values. The on_stop automation runs for each animation that was running. Stopping an animation that is not running has no effect.

on_...:
  then:
    # Stop a single animation by ID
    - lvgl.animation.stop: slide


    # Stop several at once
    - lvgl.animation.stop:
        - slide
        - fade
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to stop, or a list of IDs.
  • lvgl_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the LVGL instance the animations belong to. Only required when more than one LVGL instance is configured.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”