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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HDC2080 Temperature+Humidity Sensor

The HDC2080 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC2080 (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC2080 Temperature & Humidity Sensor 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hdc2080
    temperature:
      name: "Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Humidity"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Currently, the platform doesn’t support activating the built-in heater or the data ready pin. If you need it, please open a feature request.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”