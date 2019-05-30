The HDC2080 Temperature+Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC2080 (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hdc2080 temperature : name : " Temperature " humidity : name : " Humidity "

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

Currently, the platform doesn’t support activating the built-in heater or the data ready pin. If you need it, please open a feature request.