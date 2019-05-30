Eastron SDM Energy Monitor

The sdm_meter sensor platform allows you to use Eastron SDM modbus energy monitors (website) with ESPHome.

SDM230M Energy Monitor.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using the Modbus protocol over RS485 wiring. You will need an RS485 to UART converter for communication. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600bps. ! For the SDM230M, SDM120M Energy Monitor the default factory baud rate is 2400bps. You either need to change the code to 2400bps for these models or change the settings on your Energy Meter For more information search for your model: (eastron’s website).

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : D1 tx_pin : D2 baud_rate : 9600 #if your energy meter is SDM230M or SDM120M than change the baud_rate: 2400 stop_bits : 1 sensor : - platform : sdm_meter phase_a : current : name : " SDM230M Current " voltage : name : " SDM230M Voltage " active_power : name : " SDM230M Power " power_factor : name : " SDM230M Power Factor " apparent_power : name : " SDM230M Apparent Power " reactive_power : name : " SDM230M Reactive Power " phase_angle : name : " SDM230M Phase Angle " frequency : name : " SDM230M Frequency " total_power : name : " SDM230M Total Power " import_active_energy : name : " SDM230M Import Active Energy " export_active_energy : name : " SDM230M Export Active Energy " import_reactive_energy : name : " SDM230M Import Reactive Energy " export_reactive_energy : name : " SDM230M Export Reactive Energy " update_interval : 60s