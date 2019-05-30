The ufire_ec sensor platform allows you to use your uFire Isolated EC sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. It requires also to have a temperature sensor in the liquid tank; this can be on the same board or an external sensor linked to the uFire EC configuration.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ec id : ufire_ec_board temperature : id : temperature_liquit name : Temperature ec : name : EC

address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x3C .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.

ec (Optional, Sensor): Set the EC sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

temperature_compensation (Optional, float): Set the temperature compensation for the EC sensor. Defaults to 21.0 .

temperature_coefficient (Optional, float): Set the temperature coefficient for the EC sensor. Defaults to 0.019 .

The EC probe have to be calibrated. For this you need know the EC reference value and temperature of the calibration solution.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ec id : ufire_ec_board # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.ufire_ec_board.calibrate_probe : id : ufire_ec_board solution : 0.146 temperature : !lambda " return id(temperature_liquit).get_state(); "

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor. solution ( Required , float, templatable): Solution reference EC value.

( , float, templatable): Solution reference EC value. temperature (Required, float, templatable): Solution current temperature.

Reset the current calibration on the sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ec id : ufire_ec_board # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.ufire_ec_board.reset : id : ufire_ec_board

Configuration options: