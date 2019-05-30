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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

uFire Isolated EC sensor

The ufire_ec sensor platform allows you to use your uFire Isolated EC sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. It requires also to have a temperature sensor in the liquid tank; this can be on the same board or an external sensor linked to the uFire EC configuration.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ec
    id: ufire_ec_board
    temperature:
      id: temperature_liquit
      name: Temperature
    ec:
      name: EC

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x3C.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

  • temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.

  • ec (Optional, Sensor): Set the EC sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature_compensation (Optional, float): Set the temperature compensation for the EC sensor. Defaults to 21.0.

  • temperature_coefficient (Optional, float): Set the temperature coefficient for the EC sensor. Defaults to 0.019.

ufire_ec.calibrate_probe Action

Section titled “ufire_ec.calibrate_probe Action”

The EC probe have to be calibrated. For this you need know the EC reference value and temperature of the calibration solution.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ec
    id: ufire_ec_board
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.ufire_ec_board.calibrate_probe:
      id: ufire_ec_board
      solution: 0.146
      temperature: !lambda "return id(temperature_liquit).get_state();"

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor.
  • solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference EC value.
  • temperature (Required, float, templatable): Solution current temperature.

ufire_ec.reset Action

Section titled “ufire_ec.reset Action”

Reset the current calibration on the sensor.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ec
    id: ufire_ec_board
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.ufire_ec_board.reset:
      id: ufire_ec_board

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”