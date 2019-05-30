uFire Isolated EC sensor
The
ufire_ec sensor platform allows you to use your uFire Isolated EC sensor
with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your
configuration for this sensor to work. It requires also to have a temperature
sensor in the liquid tank; this can be on the same board or an external sensor
linked to the uFire EC configuration.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x3C.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.
-
temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.
-
ec (Optional, Sensor): Set the EC sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature_compensation (Optional, float): Set the temperature compensation for the EC sensor. Defaults to
21.0.
-
temperature_coefficient (Optional, float): Set the temperature coefficient for the EC sensor. Defaults to
0.019.
Section titled “ufire_ec.calibrate_probe Action”
ufire_ec.calibrate_probe Action
The EC probe have to be calibrated. For this you need know the EC reference value and temperature of the calibration solution.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor.
- solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference EC value.
- temperature (Required, float, templatable): Solution current temperature.
Section titled “ufire_ec.reset Action”
ufire_ec.reset Action
Reset the current calibration on the sensor.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire EC sensor.