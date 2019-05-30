Alarm Control Panel Component

Base Alarm Control Panel Configuration Section titled “Base Alarm Control Panel Configuration”

alarm_control_panel : - platform : ... name : Alarm Panel

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the alarm control panel. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the switch to use that name, you can set name: None .

This trigger is activated each time the alarm changes state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_state : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Panel State Changed! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to pending state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_pending : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Pending! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to arming state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_arming : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Arming! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_home state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_armed_home : then : - logger.log : " Alarm armed_home! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_night state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_armed_night : then : - logger.log : " Alarm armed_night! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_away state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_armed_away : then : - logger.log : " Alarm armed_away! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to triggered state.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_triggered : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Triggered! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from triggered back to either the previous armed state or disarmed.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_cleared : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Cleared! "

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from to disarmed.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_disarmed : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Disarmed! "

This trigger is activated when the logical ‘and’ of all the alarm sensors change state. This is useful for implementing “alarm ready” LEDs. Once this trigger is called, you can get the ready state by calling get_all_sensors_ready() in a lambda block.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_disarmed : then : - lambda : !lambda |- ESP_LOGI("AlarmPanel", "Sensor ready change to: %s", ((id(acp1).get_all_sensors_ready()) ? (const char *) "True" : (const char *) "False"));

This trigger is activated when a zone sensor marked with chime:true changes from closed to open. This is useful for implementing keypad chimes when a zone opens.

alarm_control_panel : # ... on_chime : then : - logger.log : " Alarm Chime! "

This action arms the alarm in away mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.arm_away : id : acp1 code : " 1234 "

This action arms the alarm in home mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.arm_home : id : acp1 code : " 1234 "

This action arms the alarm in night mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.arm_night : id : acp1 code : " 1234 "

This action disarms the alarm. The code is required when codes is not empty.

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.disarm : id : acp1 code : " 1234 "

This action puts the alarm in pending state (the state before triggered after pending_time).

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.pending : acp1

This action puts the alarm in triggered state.

on_... : then : - alarm_control_panel.triggered : acp1

This Condition checks if the alarm control panel is armed.

on_... : if : condition : alarm_control_panel.is_armed : acp1

From lambdas, you can call the following methods:

arm_away(code)

arm_home(code)

arm_night(code)

disarm(code)

get_all_sensors_ready()

id (acp1). arm_away (); id (acp1). arm_home (); id (acp1). arm_night (); id (acp1). disarm (std:: string ( " 1234 " )); bool all_sensors_ready = id (acp1). get_all_sensors_ready ();

MQTT Command Format Section titled “MQTT Command Format”

When MQTT is enabled, the alarm control panel subscribes to a command topic. Commands can be sent as either a plain string or a JSON object.

Plain string payloads set the alarm state directly:

Terminal window mosquitto_pub -t " esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command " -m " ARM_AWAY "

Valid plain string commands are: ARM_AWAY , ARM_HOME , ARM_NIGHT , ARM_CUSTOM_BYPASS , DISARM , PENDING , TRIGGERED .

To include a PIN code with the command, send a JSON object with a required state key and an optional code key:

Terminal window mosquitto_pub -t " esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command " -m ' {"state": "DISARM", "code": "1234"} '

Terminal window mosquitto_pub -t " esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command " -m ' {"state": "ARM_AWAY", "code": "1234"} '