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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Alarm Control Panel Component

Base Alarm Control Panel Configuration

Section titled “Base Alarm Control Panel Configuration”
alarm_control_panel:
  - platform: ...
    name: Alarm Panel

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
  • name (Optional, string): The name of the alarm control panel. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE

If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the switch to use that name, you can set name: None.

  • on_state (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm changes state. See on_state Trigger.

  • on_arming (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to arming. See on_arming Trigger.

  • on_pending (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to pending. See on_pending Trigger.

  • on_armed_home (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to armed_home. See on_armed_home Trigger.

  • on_armed_night (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to armed_night. See on_armed_night Trigger.

  • on_armed_away (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to armed_away. See on_armed_away Trigger.

  • on_triggered (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm triggers. See on_triggered Trigger.

  • on_disarmed (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to disarmed. See on_disarmed Trigger.

  • on_cleared (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm clears. See on_cleared Trigger.

  • on_ready (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the logical ‘and’ of all the zone sensors change state. See on_ready Trigger.

  • on_chime (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when a zone has been marked as chime in the configuration, and it changes from closed to open. See on_chime Trigger.

  • If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

  • If MQTT enabled, all other options from MQTT Component.

Automation

Section titled “Automation”

on_state Trigger

Section titled “on_state Trigger”

This trigger is activated each time the alarm changes state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_state:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Panel State Changed!"

on_pending Trigger

Section titled “on_pending Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to pending state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_pending:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Pending!"

on_arming Trigger

Section titled “on_arming Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to arming state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_arming:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Arming!"

on_armed_home Trigger

Section titled “on_armed_home Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_home state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_armed_home:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm armed_home!"

on_armed_night Trigger

Section titled “on_armed_night Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_night state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_armed_night:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm armed_night!"

on_armed_away Trigger

Section titled “on_armed_away Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_away state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_armed_away:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm armed_away!"

on_triggered Trigger

Section titled “on_triggered Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to triggered state.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_triggered:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Triggered!"

on_cleared Trigger

Section titled “on_cleared Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from triggered back to either the previous armed state or disarmed.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_cleared:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Cleared!"

on_disarmed Trigger

Section titled “on_disarmed Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from to disarmed.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_disarmed:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Disarmed!"

on_ready Trigger

Section titled “on_ready Trigger”

This trigger is activated when the logical ‘and’ of all the alarm sensors change state. This is useful for implementing “alarm ready” LEDs. Once this trigger is called, you can get the ready state by calling get_all_sensors_ready() in a lambda block.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_disarmed:
    then:
      - lambda: !lambda |-
          ESP_LOGI("AlarmPanel", "Sensor ready change to: %s", ((id(acp1).get_all_sensors_ready()) ? (const char *) "True" : (const char *) "False"));

on_chime Trigger

Section titled “on_chime Trigger”

This trigger is activated when a zone sensor marked with chime:true changes from closed to open. This is useful for implementing keypad chimes when a zone opens.

alarm_control_panel:
  # ...
  on_chime:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Alarm Chime!"

alarm_control_panel.arm_away Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_away Action”

This action arms the alarm in away mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.arm_away:
        id: acp1
        code: "1234"

alarm_control_panel.arm_home Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_home Action”

This action arms the alarm in home mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.arm_home:
        id: acp1
        code: "1234"

alarm_control_panel.arm_night Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_night Action”

This action arms the alarm in night mode. The code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.arm_night:
        id: acp1
        code: "1234"

alarm_control_panel.disarm Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.disarm Action”

This action disarms the alarm. The code is required when codes is not empty.

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.disarm:
        id: acp1
        code: "1234"

alarm_control_panel.pending Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.pending Action”

This action puts the alarm in pending state (the state before triggered after pending_time).

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.pending: acp1

alarm_control_panel.triggered Action

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.triggered Action”

This action puts the alarm in triggered state.

on_...:
  then:
    - alarm_control_panel.triggered: acp1

alarm_control_panel.is_armed Condition

Section titled “alarm_control_panel.is_armed Condition”

This Condition checks if the alarm control panel is armed.

on_...:
  if:
    condition:
      alarm_control_panel.is_armed: acp1

lambda calls

Section titled “lambda calls”

From lambdas, you can call the following methods:

  • arm_away(code)
  • arm_home(code)
  • arm_night(code)
  • disarm(code)
  • get_all_sensors_ready()
id(acp1).arm_away();
id(acp1).arm_home();
id(acp1).arm_night();
id(acp1).disarm(std::string("1234"));
bool all_sensors_ready = id(acp1).get_all_sensors_ready();

MQTT Command Format

Section titled “MQTT Command Format”

When MQTT is enabled, the alarm control panel subscribes to a command topic. Commands can be sent as either a plain string or a JSON object.

Plain string payloads set the alarm state directly:

Terminal window
mosquitto_pub -t "esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command" -m "ARM_AWAY"

Valid plain string commands are: ARM_AWAY, ARM_HOME, ARM_NIGHT, ARM_CUSTOM_BYPASS, DISARM, PENDING, TRIGGERED.

To include a PIN code with the command, send a JSON object with a required state key and an optional code key:

Terminal window
mosquitto_pub -t "esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command" -m '{"state": "DISARM", "code": "1234"}'
Terminal window
mosquitto_pub -t "esphome/alarm_control_panel/my_alarm/command" -m '{"state": "ARM_AWAY", "code": "1234"}'

The code is validated against the configured codes list. If requires_code_to_arm is true, arming commands must include a valid code.

Platforms

Section titled “Platforms”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”