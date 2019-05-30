Alarm Control Panel Component
Base Alarm Control Panel ConfigurationSection titled “Base Alarm Control Panel Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the alarm control panel. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the switch to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
on_state (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm changes state. See
on_stateTrigger.
-
on_arming (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
arming. See
on_armingTrigger.
-
on_pending (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
pending. See
on_pendingTrigger.
-
on_armed_home (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
armed_home. See
on_armed_homeTrigger.
-
on_armed_night (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
armed_night. See
on_armed_nightTrigger.
-
on_armed_away (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
armed_away. See
on_armed_awayTrigger.
-
on_triggered (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm triggers. See
on_triggeredTrigger.
-
on_disarmed (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm state changes to
disarmed. See
on_disarmedTrigger.
-
on_cleared (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the alarm clears. See
on_clearedTrigger.
-
on_ready (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the logical ‘and’ of all the zone sensors change state. See
on_readyTrigger.
-
on_chime (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when a zone has been marked as chime in the configuration, and it changes from closed to open. See
on_chimeTrigger.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
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If MQTT enabled, all other options from MQTT Component.
AutomationSection titled “Automation”
Section titled “on_state Trigger”
on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the alarm changes state.
Section titled “on_pending Trigger”
on_pending Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to pending state.
Section titled “on_arming Trigger”
on_arming Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to arming state.
Section titled “on_armed_home Trigger”
on_armed_home Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_home state.
Section titled “on_armed_night Trigger”
on_armed_night Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_night state.
Section titled “on_armed_away Trigger”
on_armed_away Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to armed_away state.
Section titled “on_triggered Trigger”
on_triggered Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes to triggered state.
Section titled “on_cleared Trigger”
on_cleared Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from triggered back to either the previous armed state or disarmed.
Section titled “on_disarmed Trigger”
on_disarmed Trigger
This trigger is activated when the alarm changes from to disarmed.
Section titled “on_ready Trigger”
on_ready Trigger
This trigger is activated when the logical ‘and’ of all the alarm sensors change state. This is useful for implementing “alarm ready” LEDs. Once this trigger is called, you can get the ready state by calling get_all_sensors_ready() in a lambda block.
Section titled “on_chime Trigger”
on_chime Trigger
This trigger is activated when a zone sensor marked with chime:true changes from closed to open. This is useful for implementing keypad chimes when a zone opens.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_away Action”
alarm_control_panel.arm_away Action
This action arms the alarm in away mode. The
code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_home Action”
alarm_control_panel.arm_home Action
This action arms the alarm in home mode. The
code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.arm_night Action”
alarm_control_panel.arm_night Action
This action arms the alarm in night mode. The
code is required when requires_code_to_arm is true.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.disarm Action”
alarm_control_panel.disarm Action
This action disarms the alarm. The
code is required when codes is not empty.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.pending Action”
alarm_control_panel.pending Action
This action puts the alarm in pending state (the state before triggered after pending_time).
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.triggered Action”
alarm_control_panel.triggered Action
This action puts the alarm in triggered state.
Section titled “alarm_control_panel.is_armed Condition”
alarm_control_panel.is_armed Condition
This Condition checks if the alarm control panel is armed.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call the following methods:
arm_away(code)
arm_home(code)
arm_night(code)
disarm(code)
get_all_sensors_ready()
MQTT Command FormatSection titled “MQTT Command Format”
When MQTT is enabled, the alarm control panel subscribes to a command topic. Commands can be sent as either a plain string or a JSON object.
Plain string payloads set the alarm state directly:
Valid plain string commands are:
ARM_AWAY,
ARM_HOME,
ARM_NIGHT,
ARM_CUSTOM_BYPASS,
DISARM,
PENDING,
TRIGGERED.
To include a PIN code with the command, send a JSON object with a required
state key and an optional
code key:
The
code is validated against the configured
codes list. If
requires_code_to_arm is
true, arming commands must include a valid
code.