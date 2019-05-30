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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SSD1351 OLED Display

ssd1351_spi Component

Section titled “ssd1351_spi Component”

The ssd1351_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1351 (datasheet, Adafruit 128x128, Adafruit 128x96, Waveshare 128x128) displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1351 OLED Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules have two pins; connect 3.3 volts to their 3v or connect 5 volts to their + pin. The Waveshare modules have only a Vcc pin which should be connected to 3.3 volts only. Connect the GND or G pin to GND.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  clk_pin: D5
  mosi_pin: D7


display:
  - platform: ssd1351_spi
    model: "SSD1351 128x128"
    reset_pin: D0
    cs_pin: D8
    dc_pin: D1
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • model (Required): The model of the display. Options are:

    • SSD1351 128x128 - SSD1351 with 128 columns and 128 rows
    • SSD1351 128x96 - SSD1351 with 128 columns and 96 rows

  • dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Configuration examples

Section titled “Configuration examples”

Add a color: section to your YAML configuration; please see color for more detail on this configuration section.

color:
  - id: my_red
    red: 100%
    green: 3%
    blue: 5%


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.rectangle(0,  0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images:

image:
  - file: "image.jpg"
    id: my_image
    resize: 120x120
    type: RGB24


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

See Also

Section titled “See Also”