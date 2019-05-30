The ssd1351_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1351 (datasheet, Adafruit 128x128, Adafruit 128x96, Waveshare 128x128) displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1351 OLED Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules have two pins; connect 3.3 volts to their 3v or connect 5 volts to their + pin. The Waveshare modules have only a Vcc pin which should be connected to 3.3 volts only. Connect the GND or G pin to GND.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D5 mosi_pin : D7 display : - platform : ssd1351_spi model : " SSD1351 128x128 " reset_pin : D0 cs_pin : D8 dc_pin : D1 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

model ( Required ): The model of the display. Options are: SSD1351 128x128 - SSD1351 with 128 columns and 128 rows SSD1351 128x96 - SSD1351 with 128 columns and 96 rows

dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin.

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Add a color: section to your YAML configuration; please see color for more detail on this configuration section.

color : - id : my_red red : 100% green : 3% blue : 5% ... display : ... lambda : |- it.rectangle(0, 0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images: