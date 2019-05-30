SSD1351 OLED Display
Section titled “ssd1351_spi Component”
ssd1351_spi Component
The
ssd1351_spi display platform allows you to use
SSD1351 (datasheet,
Adafruit 128x128,
Adafruit 128x96,
Waveshare 128x128)
displays with ESPHome. This component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.
Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, the Adafruit modules have two pins; connect
3.3 volts to their
3v or connect 5 volts to their
+ pin. The Waveshare modules have only a Vcc pin
which should be connected to 3.3 volts only. Connect the GND or G pin to GND.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
model (Required): The model of the display. Options are:
SSD1351 128x128- SSD1351 with 128 columns and 128 rows
SSD1351 128x96- SSD1351 with 128 columns and 96 rows
-
-
dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin on the ESP that the CS line is connected to.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Configuration examplesSection titled “Configuration examples”
Add a
color: section to your YAML configuration; please see color for more detail on this configuration section.
To bring in color images: