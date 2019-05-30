Sendspin Sensor
The
sendspin sensor platform exposes numeric metadata about the currently
playing audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin
hub must be configured on the same device.
Each sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one sensor per field you want to expose. These sensors are primarily intended as internal sensors to drive displays rather than being reported to Home Assistant.
This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Required, string): The metadata field to report. One of:
track_progress: The interpolated progress of the currently playing track, in milliseconds. Polled on a fixed interval (defaults to
1s). Polling is automatically paused while playback is paused and resumed when playback starts again.
track_duration: The total duration of the currently playing track, in milliseconds.
track: The track number within the album.
year: The track’s release year.
-
- update_interval (Optional, Time):
Only used with
type: track_progress. The interval at which the track progress is republished. Defaults to
1s.
- All other options from Sensor.