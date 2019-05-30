The sendspin sensor platform exposes numeric metadata about the currently playing audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device.

Each sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one sensor per field you want to expose. These sensors are primarily intended as internal sensors to drive displays rather than being reported to Home Assistant.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry sendspin : sensor : - platform : sendspin name : " Track Progress " type : track_progress - platform : sendspin name : " Track Duration " type : track_duration - platform : sendspin name : " Track Number " type : track - platform : sendspin name : " Year " type : year