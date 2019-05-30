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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sendspin Sensor

The sendspin sensor platform exposes numeric metadata about the currently playing audio from a Sendspin group. The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device.

Each sensor reports a single metadata field. Configure one sensor per field you want to expose. These sensors are primarily intended as internal sensors to drive displays rather than being reported to Home Assistant.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry
sendspin:


sensor:
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Track Progress"
    type: track_progress
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Track Duration"
    type: track_duration
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Track Number"
    type: track
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Year"
    type: year

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • type (Required, string): The metadata field to report. One of:
    • track_progress: The interpolated progress of the currently playing track, in milliseconds. Polled on a fixed interval (defaults to 1s). Polling is automatically paused while playback is paused and resumed when playback starts again.
    • track_duration: The total duration of the currently playing track, in milliseconds.
    • track: The track number within the album.
    • year: The track’s release year.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): Only used with type: track_progress. The interval at which the track progress is republished. Defaults to 1s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”