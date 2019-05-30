ESPHome 2022.6.0 - 15th June 2022

We are almost half way through 2022 already! My, how fast time flies when we are having fun with ESPHome. This release is kind of small, but packs some big features. There will be no 2022.7.0 (July) release next month as I (@jesserockz) will be away around that time. So lets hope we can make 2022.8.0 worth the wait.

ESPHome can now become a media player target for Home Assistant. This allows users to buy or build ESP32 based speakers and place them around the house.

We made a small website showing you a few tested Media Players and you can install ESPHome directly to them via the browser using ESP Web Tools.

Join us in a live stream all about Audio in the Open Home!

When: Thursday, June 16, at 7pm UTC / 12pm PST / 9pm CET

Includes with vars Section titled “Includes with vars”

@jimtng is a newcomer to ESPHome. While migrating everything from a certain other firmware, they found that they had to duplicate lots of yaml configuration for their many devices. Basically, they decided to upgrade the !include yaml “directive” to allow variables.

device.yaml binary_sensor : - << : !include file : bin-sensor.yaml vars : pin : GPIO1 name : " Binary Sensor 1 " switch : my_switch_1_id delay : 10s - << : !include file : bin-sensor.yaml vars : pin : GPIO1 name : " Binary Sensor 2 " switch : my_switch_2_id delay : 60s # bin-sensor.yaml platform : gpio pin : ${pin} name : ${name} on_press : - switch.turn_on : ${switch} - delay : ${delay} - switch.turn_off : ${switch}

Now while this is probably not the best example, the variables act as substitutions and can be used anywhere in the underlying yaml file and can very much DRY out your configurations.

Setup the mute pin if configured esphome#3568 by @jesserockz

Bugfix for ExternalRAMAllocator copy constructor esphome#3571 by @bnw

Media Player: added triggers esphome#3576 by @dudanov

Move gas mbus config option being a define to being a build flag esphome#3575 by @lkomurcu

Fix: Make MQTT over TLS actually work esphome#3580 by @ShellAddicted

Fix wrong type for voc_state*_ in sgp4x component esphome#3581 by @kahrendt

Media Player: added play_media action esphome#3579 by @dudanov

Fix 2 small issues in BLEClient esphome#3544 by @jhansche

FIX: Modbus queue deduplicator deleting custom commands esphome#3650 by @jpeletier

Update inkbird_ibsth1_mini.cpp esphome#3664 by @ssieb

Add CO device class to binary_sensor esphome#3656 by @berg

Use application/json instead of text/json esphome#3671 by @ssieb

Use correct struct members. esphome#3672 by @ssieb

TCS34725 integration time Section titled “TCS34725 integration time”

The sampling settings for the TCS34725 have had a new option auto added and set as the default. This allows for better accuracy. You are able to set it back to the previous default value by specifying integration_time: 2.4ms in your configuration.

While adding support for the SGP41 chip, the SGP40 was moved and they were both combined into a new sgp4x component.

MQTT fan speeds Section titled “MQTT fan speeds”

esphome#3397 removes deprecated MQTT fan speed state and speed command topics. These were replaced with speed level state and command topics in ESPHome 2021.10.0.

Due to an output power calculation the perceived power might vary slightly specially in the lower and upper regions.

A new virtual method was added to the DisplayBuffer class for specifying the display type. This change only affects external_components . See esphome#3430 for more details.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add Tuya select esphome#3469 by @bearpawmaxim (new-integration)

Add support for SGP41 esphome#3382 by @martgras (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Implement Media Player and I2S Media player esphome#3487 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Tcs34725 automatic sampling settings for improved dynamics and accuracy esphome#3258 by @swifty99 (breaking-change)

Add support for SGP41 esphome#3382 by @martgras (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Remove deprecated fan speeds esphome#3397 by @kbickar (breaking-change)

Output a true RMS voltage % esphome#3494 by @josephdouce (breaking-change)

Add display_type property to DisplayBuffer esphome#3430 by @guillempages (breaking-change)

publish fan speed count for discovery esphome#3537 by @ssieb

Nextion brightness setting requires an assignment esphome#3533 by @nagyv

Implement media player volume actions esphome#3551 by @jesserockz

Fix compilation with ESP32-S3 esphome#3543 by @misery

Bm3xx: Fix typo esphome#3559 by @martgras

Add variable substitutions for !include esphome#3510 by @jimtng (notable-change)