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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.6.0 - 15th June 2022

Tuya ​Select
SGP4​1​
Media ​Player ​Core
I2​S ​Audio

We are almost half way through 2022 already! My, how fast time flies when we are having fun with ESPHome. This release is kind of small, but packs some big features. There will be no 2022.7.0 (July) release next month as I (@jesserockz) will be away around that time. So lets hope we can make 2022.8.0 worth the wait.

🎶🎶🎶 Media Players

Section titled “🎶🎶🎶 Media Players”

ESPHome can now become a media player target for Home Assistant. This allows users to buy or build ESP32 based speakers and place them around the house.

We made a small website showing you a few tested Media Players and you can install ESPHome directly to them via the browser using ESP Web Tools.

Join us in a live stream all about Audio in the Open Home!

When: Thursday, June 16, at 7pm UTC / 12pm PST / 9pm CET

Includes with vars

Section titled “Includes with vars”

@jimtng is a newcomer to ESPHome. While migrating everything from a certain other firmware, they found that they had to duplicate lots of yaml configuration for their many devices. Basically, they decided to upgrade the !include yaml “directive” to allow variables.

device.yaml
binary_sensor:
  - <<: !include
      file: bin-sensor.yaml
      vars:
        pin: GPIO1
        name: "Binary Sensor 1"
        switch: my_switch_1_id
        delay: 10s
  - <<: !include
      file: bin-sensor.yaml
      vars:
        pin: GPIO1
        name: "Binary Sensor 2"
        switch: my_switch_2_id
        delay: 60s


# bin-sensor.yaml
platform: gpio
pin: ${pin}
name: ${name}
on_press:
  - switch.turn_on: ${switch}
  - delay: ${delay}
  - switch.turn_off: ${switch}

Now while this is probably not the best example, the variables act as substitutions and can be used anywhere in the underlying yaml file and can very much DRY out your configurations.

Release 2022.6.1 - June 18

Section titled “Release 2022.6.1 - June 18”

Release 2022.6.2 - June 23

Section titled “Release 2022.6.2 - June 23”

Release 2022.6.3 - August 8

Section titled “Release 2022.6.3 - August 8”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

TCS34725 integration time

Section titled “TCS34725 integration time”

The sampling settings for the TCS34725 have had a new option auto added and set as the default. This allows for better accuracy. You are able to set it back to the previous default value by specifying integration_time: 2.4ms in your configuration.

SGP40 moved

Section titled “SGP40 moved”

While adding support for the SGP41 chip, the SGP40 was moved and they were both combined into a new sgp4x component.

MQTT fan speeds

Section titled “MQTT fan speeds”

esphome#3397 removes deprecated MQTT fan speed state and speed command topics. These were replaced with speed level state and command topics in ESPHome 2021.10.0.

AC Dimmer

Section titled “AC Dimmer”

Due to an output power calculation the perceived power might vary slightly specially in the lower and upper regions.

DisplayBuffer

Section titled “DisplayBuffer”

A new virtual method was added to the DisplayBuffer class for specifying the display type. This change only affects external_components. See esphome#3430 for more details.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”