ESPHome 2022.6.0 - 15th June 2022
We are almost half way through 2022 already! My, how fast time flies when we are having fun with ESPHome. This release is kind of small, but packs some big features. There will be no 2022.7.0 (July) release next month as I (@jesserockz) will be away around that time. So lets hope we can make 2022.8.0 worth the wait.
🎶🎶🎶 Media PlayersSection titled “🎶🎶🎶 Media Players”
ESPHome can now become a media player target for Home Assistant. This allows users to buy or build ESP32 based speakers and place them around the house.
We made a small website showing you a few tested Media Players and you can install ESPHome directly to them via the browser using ESP Web Tools.
Join us in a live stream all about Audio in the Open Home!
When: Thursday, June 16, at 7pm UTC / 12pm PST / 9pm CET
Includes with varsSection titled “Includes with vars”
@jimtng is a newcomer to ESPHome. While migrating everything from a certain other
firmware, they found that they had to duplicate lots of yaml configuration for their many devices.
Basically, they decided to upgrade the
!include yaml “directive” to allow variables.
Now while this is probably not the best example, the variables act as
substitutions
and can be used anywhere in the underlying yaml file and can very much DRY out your configurations.
Release 2022.6.1 - June 18Section titled “Release 2022.6.1 - June 18”
- Setup the mute pin if configured esphome#3568 by @jesserockz
- Bugfix for ExternalRAMAllocator copy constructor esphome#3571 by @bnw
- Media Player: added triggers esphome#3576 by @dudanov
Release 2022.6.2 - June 23Section titled “Release 2022.6.2 - June 23”
- Move gas mbus config option being a define to being a build flag esphome#3575 by @lkomurcu
- Fix: Make MQTT over TLS actually work esphome#3580 by @ShellAddicted
- Fix wrong type for voc_state*_ in sgp4x component esphome#3581 by @kahrendt
- Media Player: added play_media action esphome#3579 by @dudanov
- Fix 2 small issues in BLEClient esphome#3544 by @jhansche
Release 2022.6.3 - August 8Section titled “Release 2022.6.3 - August 8”
- FIX: Modbus queue deduplicator deleting custom commands esphome#3650 by @jpeletier
- Update inkbird_ibsth1_mini.cpp esphome#3664 by @ssieb
- Add CO device class to binary_sensor esphome#3656 by @berg
- Use application/json instead of text/json esphome#3671 by @ssieb
- Use correct struct members. esphome#3672 by @ssieb
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
TCS34725 integration timeSection titled “TCS34725 integration time”
The sampling settings for the TCS34725 have had a new option
auto added and set as the default. This allows for better accuracy.
You are able to set it back to the previous default value by specifying
integration_time: 2.4ms in your configuration.
SGP40 movedSection titled “SGP40 moved”
While adding support for the SGP41 chip, the SGP40 was moved and they were both combined into a new
sgp4x component.
MQTT fan speedsSection titled “MQTT fan speeds”
esphome#3397 removes deprecated MQTT fan speed state and speed command topics. These were replaced with speed level state and command topics in ESPHome 2021.10.0.
AC DimmerSection titled “AC Dimmer”
Due to an output power calculation the perceived power might vary slightly specially in the lower and upper regions.
DisplayBufferSection titled “DisplayBuffer”
A new virtual method was added to the DisplayBuffer class for specifying the display type. This change only affects
external_components.
See esphome#3430 for more details.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add Tuya select esphome#3469 by @bearpawmaxim (new-integration)
- Add support for SGP41 esphome#3382 by @martgras (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Implement Media Player and I2S Media player esphome#3487 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Tcs34725 automatic sampling settings for improved dynamics and accuracy esphome#3258 by @swifty99 (breaking-change)
- Add support for SGP41 esphome#3382 by @martgras (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Remove deprecated fan speeds esphome#3397 by @kbickar (breaking-change)
- Output a true RMS voltage % esphome#3494 by @josephdouce (breaking-change)
- Add display_type property to DisplayBuffer esphome#3430 by @guillempages (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- publish fan speed count for discovery esphome#3537 by @ssieb
- Nextion brightness setting requires an assignment esphome#3533 by @nagyv
- Implement media player volume actions esphome#3551 by @jesserockz
- Fix compilation with ESP32-S3 esphome#3543 by @misery
- Bm3xx: Fix typo esphome#3559 by @martgras
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Add variable substitutions for !include esphome#3510 by @jimtng (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Tcs34725 automatic sampling settings for improved dynamics and accuracy esphome#3258 by @swifty99 (breaking-change)
- Remove duplicate convert_to_8bit_color function. esphome#2469 by @davet2001
- Bump esptool from 3.3 to 3.3.1 esphome#3468 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.13.8 to 2.13.9 esphome#3470 by @dependabot[bot]
- Tuya status gpio support esphome#3466 by @bearpawmaxim
- Add Tuya select esphome#3469 by @bearpawmaxim (new-integration)
- MQTT cover: send state even if position is available esphome#3473 by @pyos
- Ili9341 8bit indexed mode pt1 esphome#2490 by @davet2001
- feat: esp32-camera add stream event esphome#3285 by @myml
- Add support for SGP41 esphome#3382 by @martgras (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- add support user-defined modbus functions esphome#3461 by @gazoodle
- Remove deprecated fan speeds esphome#3397 by @kbickar (breaking-change)
- Fix compile issues on windows esphome#3491 by @jesserockz
- midea: New power_toggle action. Auto-use remote transmitter. esphome#3496 by @dudanov
- Output a true RMS voltage % esphome#3494 by @josephdouce (breaking-change)
- [scd4x] Fix not passing arguments to templatable value for perform_forced_calibration esphome#3495 by @Wumpf
- Thermostat preset with modes esphome#3298 by @MrMDavidson
- Allow Prometheus component to export internal components esphome#3508 by @jangrewe
- [BedJet] Add configurable heating strategy esphome#3519 by @jhansche
- Add variable substitutions for !include esphome#3510 by @jimtng (notable-change)
- Change rain intensity sensor string esphome#3511 by @wtremmel
- Implement Media Player and I2S Media player esphome#3487 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add mqtt.on_connect and mqtt.on_disconnect triggers esphome#3520 by @jimtng
- Refactor clock syncing esphome#3503 by @jhansche
- Added RC6 protocol support esphome#3514 by @Emrvb
- Add display_type property to DisplayBuffer esphome#3430 by @guillempages (breaking-change)
- Correct ADC auto-range for ESP32-S2 variant (13 bit adc) esphome#3158 by @CarlosGS
- Suppress first rotary encoder event esphome#3532 by @mmakaay
- Fix endless ‘WiFi Unknown connection status 0’ loop esphome#3530 by @mmakaay
- support rotated ILI9341 (ILI9342) esphome#3526 by @ssieb
- Fix sdp3x error checking esphome#3531 by @Azimath
- Fix percentage validation for wrong data type input esphome#3524 by @mmakaay
- Block Tuya light from reacting to dp changes if transitioning esphome#3076 by @VitaliyKurokhtin
- Cleanup deprecated EntityBase::hash_base() esphome#3525 by @mmakaay
- Fix bogus reading on no communication with MAX31865 esphome#3505 by @DAVe3283
- Implement the media player actions esphome#3534 by @jesserockz
- RG15 data is float/double, not int esphome#3512 by @wtremmel
- publish fan speed count for discovery esphome#3537 by @ssieb
- Nextion brightness setting requires an assignment esphome#3533 by @nagyv
- Implement media player volume actions esphome#3551 by @jesserockz
- Fix compilation with ESP32-S3 esphome#3543 by @misery
- Bm3xx: Fix typo esphome#3559 by @martgras