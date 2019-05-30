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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

X9C Potentiometer Output

The x9c output platform allows you to add an output that controls a X9C digital potentiometer.

X9C digital potentiometer

The X9C family of digital potentiometers are available in different resistance values.

X9C1021kΩ
X9C10310kΩ
X9C50350kΩ
X9C104100kΩ

All chips are controlled by a three wire interface and feature 100 possible wiper positions.

# Example configuration entry
output:
  - platform: x9c
    id: x9c_pot
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    inc_pin: GPIOXX
    ud_pin: GPIOXX
    initial_value: 1.0
    step_delay: 1us

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Chip Select pin
  • inc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Increment pin
  • ud_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Up/Down pin
  • initial_value (Optional, float): Manually specify the initial potentiometer value, between 0.01 and 1.0. Defaults to 1.0.
  • step_delay (Optional, int): Manually specify the delay between steps (in microseconds) between 1us and 100us. Defaults to 1us.
  • All other options from Output.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”