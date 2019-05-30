X9C Potentiometer Output

The x9c output platform allows you to add an output that controls a X9C digital potentiometer.

X9C digital potentiometer

The X9C family of digital potentiometers are available in different resistance values.

X9C102 1kΩ X9C103 10kΩ X9C503 50kΩ X9C104 100kΩ

All chips are controlled by a three wire interface and feature 100 possible wiper positions.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : x9c id : x9c_pot cs_pin : GPIOXX inc_pin : GPIOXX ud_pin : GPIOXX initial_value : 1.0 step_delay : 1us