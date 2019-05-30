X9C Potentiometer Output
The
x9c output platform allows you to add an output that controls a X9C digital potentiometer.
The X9C family of digital potentiometers are available in different resistance values.
X9C102
1kΩ
X9C103
10kΩ
X9C503
50kΩ
X9C104
100kΩ
All chips are controlled by a three wire interface and feature 100 possible wiper positions.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
- cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Chip Select pin
- inc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Increment pin
- ud_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Up/Down pin
- initial_value (Optional, float): Manually specify the initial potentiometer value, between
0.01and
1.0. Defaults to
1.0.
- step_delay (Optional, int): Manually specify the delay between steps (in microseconds) between
1usand
100us. Defaults to
1us.
- All other options from Output.