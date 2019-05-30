SDS011 Particulate Matter Sensor
The
sds011 sensor platform allows you to use SDS011 particulate matter sensors (datasheet)
with ESPHome.
As the communication with the SDS011 is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the
SDS011 and optionally the
tx_pin connected to the RX Pin of the SDS011 (it’s switched because the
TX/RX labels are from the perspective of the individual device). Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.
With
update_interval, the working period of the SDS011 device will be changed. If
update_interval is
equal to
0min, the SDS011 will be set to continuous measurement and will report new measurement values
approximately every second.
If
update_interval is between 1-30 minutes, the SDS011 periodically turns on for 30s before each measurement.
For the remaining time the sensor is shut off. As a result, this mode can reduce power consumption and increases
the lifetime of the SDS011.
Note that
update_interval may not be set to
never.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter. All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor in minutes. This affects the working period of the SDS011 sensor. Defaults to
0min.
-
rx_only (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor is connected only by RX pin to the UART bus. Since the SDS011 can not be configured in RX-only mode,
update_intervalhas no effect and the sensor must be configured separately. Defaults to
false.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
NOTE
The configuration variable
update_interval reconfigure the SDS011 device. This setting is still effective
after power off. This can affect the performance of other libraries. Factory default is continuous measurement.