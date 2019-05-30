Endstop Cover
The
endstop cover platform allows you to create covers with position control that have
endstops at both ends of the cover to detect the fully-open and fully-closed states.
When any of these endstops are reached, the cover is stopped (via
stop_action )
and the corresponding state is sent out.
This cover platform is mainly intended for DIY cover setups: Two endstops at either end and a motor controlling the cover. The user just needs to enter what to do when the platform wants to move the cover in either direction, or stop it, as well as information about open and close information so that the current position can be approximated.
Additionally, open and close durations must be specified to allow ESPHome to approximate the current position of the cover.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
open_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be opened.
-
open_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to open up from the fully-closed state.
-
open_endstop (Required, ID): The ID of the Binary Sensor that turns on when the open position is reached.
-
close_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to be closed.
-
close_duration (Required, Time): The amount of time it takes the cover to close from the fully-open state.
-
close_endstop (Required, ID): The ID of the Binary Sensor that turns on when the closed position is reached.
-
stop_action (Required, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote requests the cover to stop or an endstop is reached.
-
max_duration (Optional, Time): The maximum duration the cover should be opening or closing. Useful for protecting from dysfunctional endstops.
-
All other options from Cover.