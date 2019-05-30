The endstop cover platform allows you to create covers with position control that have endstops at both ends of the cover to detect the fully-open and fully-closed states. When any of these endstops are reached, the cover is stopped (via stop_action ) and the corresponding state is sent out.

This cover platform is mainly intended for DIY cover setups: Two endstops at either end and a motor controlling the cover. The user just needs to enter what to do when the platform wants to move the cover in either direction, or stop it, as well as information about open and close information so that the current position can be approximated.

Additionally, open and close durations must be specified to allow ESPHome to approximate the current position of the cover.

# Example configuration entry cover : - platform : endstop name : " Endstop Cover " open_action : - switch.turn_on : open_cover_switch open_duration : 2.1min open_endstop : open_endstop_binary_sensor close_action : - switch.turn_on : close_cover_switch close_duration : 2min close_endstop : close_endstop_binary_sensor stop_action : - switch.turn_off : open_cover_switch - switch.turn_off : close_cover_switch