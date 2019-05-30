Changelog - Version 1.14.0 - November 1

So… it’s been a while since the last release…

But today - november 1 - the wait has finally ended! We’re proud to announce ESPHome 1.14, a release with the most features additions to date thanks to a ton of contributors!

First, we’ve heard your feedback in the feature request tracker. One of the highest requested features has been to add a WiFi captive portal (also called “WiFiManager”) capability to ESPHome.

With the new captive portal component you can set up a fallback WiFi hotspot that gets created if the ESP fails to connect to the WiFi network. If you’re creating a new device this is automatically enabled. To add this feature existing devices check out the captive portal example.

VSCode Plugin & New Integrations Section titled “VSCode Plugin & New Integrations”

@glmnet has been very active in the ESPHome community - he not only managed a ton of bug reports and feature requests, he also implemented some very interesting features:

ESPHome now has a working VSCode plugin with live config validation support! Check out the ESPHome plugin on the VSCode marketplace.

The new SIM800L integration lets you send SMS and with DF-Player you can play some music from your ESP 🎵

Thank you @glmnet for your work!

As you can see in the grid at the top of this page, there’s been no shortage of sensors either! There are all kinds of new sensor types here: from lightning detectors ⚡️, the laser distance measuring vl53l0x to various environmental sensors (thanks @TheEggi, @valordk!).

In list of supported power measuring chips has grown a lot with the 3-channel ATM90E32, various PZEM-004Ts and the power monitoring chip in the Shelly 2.5 (thanks @thompsa @tsunglung!).

Of course there’s a lot more features in this release that didn’t fit here anymore. Just to name a few: new Xiaomi BLE devices are supported, the Tuya MCU protocol (thanks @ssieb and @brandond!) has been added and major architectural parts of the ESPHome native API have changed to allow for faster development.

Oh, and before we forget: ESPHome has reached 1.000 stars on GitHub!

As always, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!

We have deprecated support for Python 2 installs. 1.14.x will still work with Python 2, but will print a warning. Starting with 1.15.0, ESPHome will require at least Python 3.6. Note: The Docker/Hass.io addon images already use Python 3 (esphome#784, esphome#774).

The xiaomi_ BLE platforms have been renamed to match their model numbers (esphome#755). xiaomi_mijia -> xiaomi_lywsdcgq xiaomi_miflora -> xiaomi_hhccjcy01

As part of the addition of the captive portal component, the default reboot_timeout for wifi has been increased to 15 minutes from the previous 5 minutes (esphome#624).

The ESP32 LEDC bit_depth option has been removed. The best bit depth is now dynamically calculated (esphome#754, docs).

For pcf8574, the INPUT_PULLUP option has been removed and replaced with INPUT (esphome#828, docs).

docs: DIY Examples page esphome.io#395

esphome: refactored xiaomi ble data parsing esphome#823 by @Alex9779

docs: Document UART stop_bits esphome.io#396

esphome: Fix wizard mkdir esphome#824

esphome: Move native API enums to new namespace esphome#825

esphome: Fix update-all input in dashboard esphome#826

esphome: Remove PCF8574 input_pullup mode and cleanup esphome#828

esphome: Add servo missing restore option to codegen esphome#829

docs: Document missing servo restore option esphome.io#398

esphome: Fix weird ESP8266 wifi crashes esphome#831

docs: Fix typo: as3935 sensor docs esphome.io#401 by @TheJulianJES

docs: Remove references to scan_interval esphome.io#400 by @marrold

esphome: ESP8266 remove default opmode check esphome#835

esphome: WiFi AP apply manual ip settings esphome#836

esphome: Fix ESP32 rotary encoder esphome#834

esphome: Fix homeassistant.service schema lambda esphome#833

esphome: Update platformio libraries esphome#837

docs: Update brilliant-mirabella-genio-smart-plugs.rst - Added Gosund… esphome.io#402 by @Taigar2015

esphome: Update variable in scheduler esphome#838

esphome: Fix sun calculations for negative sun declination esphome#839

docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#404 by @kvvoff

docs: DIY Examples : add Custom ESPHome for Wofea Alarm esphome.io#405 by @nbergont

docs: Update Mirabella Genio red LED GPIO esphome.io#406 by @ankycooper

esphome: fix missing checks of is_playing condition esphome#844 by @glmnet

docs: Update lcd_display.rst esphome.io#411 by @Destix

esphome: Add wifi output_power setting esphome#853

esphome: Add missing state attribute esphome#851

esphome: Fix neopixelbus missing method pins esphome#848

esphome: Fix sensor force_update native API esphome#847

esphome: Web server CORS headers esphome#840

esphome: Check DHT sensor exists before publishing esphome#850

esphome: Adjust some units esphome#852

esphome: Fix PZEM004T v2 esphome#846

esphome: Mark python 3.5 support deprecated esphome#849

docs: document the new has_position parameter for the template cover esphome.io#410 by @ssieb

esphome: add position reporting to the template cover esphome#821 by @ssieb

esphome: Atm90e32 pf fix esphome#841 by @Diramu

esphome: Switch to 115200 baud upload if 460800 fails esphome#856

esphome: Fix logger uart conflict check esphome#858 by @brandond

esphome: Tuya: Fix init sequence and handle wifi test command esphome#820 by @brandond

docs: add Topersun smart plug esphome.io#413 by @hmoffatt

esphome: Improve WiFi disconnect messages esphome#857

esphome: Fix MQTT python 3 stringify IPAddress Type esphome#864

esphome: Revert ESP32 BLE Tracker defaults esphome#863

esphome: Change ESP8266 default wifi output power esphome#862

docs: Added Android Beacon MQTT app esphome.io#417 by @turbo-lab

esphome: fix the problem of missing part of advertising packet when activ… esphome#868 by @warpzone

docs: dfplayer updates esphome.io#421 by @glmnet

docs: Fix time id conflict esphome.io#418 by @guiguid

docs: Cookbook for Sonoff Light Switches esphome.io#407 by @bensuffolk

esphome: fix climate_ir on receive optional esphome#897 by @glmnet

esphome: Fix MQTT logs Int or String expected Python 3 esphome#898

esphome: web_server call setup_controller esphome#899

esphome: Ignore ESP32 Camera unknown framesizes esphome#901

esphome: Update ESP32 BLE ADV parse to match BLE spec esphome#904

esphome: Add ESP8266 core v2.6.2 esphome#905

docs: Add doc for color correction of rgb* lights esphome.io#431 by @nickw444

docs: Use .timestamp instead of .time in time docs esphome.io#435 by @davidjb

docs: DIY Examples : Added SW420 Vibration Sensor with Remote Notifications esphome.io#436 by @rmooreID

docs: Fix broken link esphome.io#437 by @richrd

docs: Update getting_started_command_line.rst esphome.io#461 by @CyanoFresh

docs: Added degree symbol output on ~ for MAX7219 esphome.io#376 by @cyberplant

docs: change “tracker” to “presence” esphome.io#465 by @spattinson

docs: On_sunrise was listed twice in description. esphome.io#464 by @Mechotronic

docs: Patch 3 esphome.io#460 by @Valcob

docs: fixed non working example esphome.io#381 by @danibjor

docs: Added my custom component, now with correct syntax esphome.io#454 by @nldroid

docs: faq reboot_timeout esphome.io#472 by @glmnet

docs: my9231->bit_depth: parameter name and sonoff B1 esphome.io#489 by @anduchs

docs: New DIY project about Cat Feeder esphome.io#439 by @rubengargar

docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#493 by @brianhanifin

docs: Add my ESPHome configs esphome.io#492 by @nuttytree

docs: Brightness feature not included in doc. esphome.io#445 by @tubalainen

docs: remove apostrophe esphome.io#504 by @perjury

docs: Add UART-based Mitsibishi HeatPump Component esphome.io#506 by @geoffdavis

docs: Update pzemac.rst esphome.io#495 by @Francisk0

docs: Fix link syntax esphome.io#507 by @geoffdavis

docs: Typo fix esphome.io#498 by @napieraj

docs: Fix some typos in Sonoff basic light switch esphome.io#480 by @kaykayehnn

docs: Wrong IC esphome.io#499 by @Tuckie

docs: small mistype fix esphome.io#477 by @trylika

docs: Update sonoff.rst esphome.io#470 by @TBobsin

docs: Update sonoff-t1-3.rst esphome.io#497 by @RockBomber

docs: remove uppercase allowed in names esphome.io#487 by @truglodite

docs: Update ssd1306.rst esphome.io#481 by @Valcob

docs: Update board for Sonoff and link to Tasmota esphome.io#484 by @sillyfrog

docs: Update migrate_sonoff_tasmota.rst esphome.io#483 by @jasonehines

docs: added rgbww light using pwm driver esphome.io#482 by @morph027

docs: add a note about the log level of dump: all esphome.io#475 by @drewp

docs: ifan02 cookbook esphome.io#218 by @quazzie

docs: Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness variables. esphome.io#530 by @kroimon

docs: remove link to Adafruit esphome.io#531 by @ebaschiera

docs: Revert “Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness vari… esphome.io#539 by @glmnet

docs: Add Stepper Motor blinds to diy examples esphome.io#534 by @icarome

docs: Update sonoff.rst esphome.io#549 by @MrZetor

docs: Improve LEDC documentation esphome.io#557 by @Skaronator

docs: Update wifi.rst esphome.io#562 by @kbouchard111

docs: Add unit_of_measurement to make graphing happens esphome.io#569 by @deftdawg

docs: Simple grammar change. esphome.io#578 by @mnaz

docs: Fix typos esphome.io#561 by @mje-nz

docs: Adding example of how to use a buzzer esphome.io#570 by @declanshanaghy

docs: Deleted Warning because the component is already tested esphome.io#615 by @deltazerorsan

docs: Update datasheet URL on SHTCX page esphome.io#598 by @JeffResc

docs: Update datagram URL on TX20 page esphome.io#599 by @JeffResc

docs: Update datasheet URL on SCD30 page esphome.io#600 by @JeffResc

docs: Update datasheet URL on STS3X page esphome.io#602 by @JeffResc

docs: Update datasheet URL on SGP30 page esphome.io#601 by @JeffResc

docs: Update Home Assistant custom component URL on contributing guide page esphome.io#603 by @JeffResc

docs: Update WaveShare E-Paper URL on WaveShare E-Paper page esphome.io#597 by @JeffResc

docs: Fix copy/paste error esphome.io#574 by @mniess

docs: Update pulse_counter.rst esphome.io#609 by @m1ch

docs: Add smart intercom blogpost esphome.io#621 by @frog32

docs: Minor spelling esphome.io#622 by @AalianKhan

docs: Added NEO Coolcam esphome.io#496 by @nldroid

docs: pzemac energy support esphome.io#514 by @rradar

docs: Revert “pzemac energy support” esphome.io#623 by @glmnet

docs: Changed miflora platforms esphome.io#586 by @Guyohms

docs: Update docs to reflect ssd1327 support esphome.io#500 by @igg

docs: Typo: NEC -> Sony esphome.io#624 by @gitolicious

docs: Not every nodeMCU board supports 12V esphome.io#626 by @Laess3r

docs: Revert “Update docs to reflect ssd1327 support” esphome.io#634 by @glmnet

Notable Changes & New Features Section titled “Notable Changes & New Features”