Changelog - Version 1.14.0 - November 1
So… it’s been a while since the last release…
But today - november 1 - the wait has finally ended! We’re proud to announce ESPHome 1.14, a release with the most features additions to date thanks to a ton of contributors!
Captive PortalSection titled “Captive Portal”
First, we’ve heard your feedback in the feature request tracker. One of the highest requested features has been to add a WiFi captive portal (also called “WiFiManager”) capability to ESPHome.
With the new captive portal component you can set up a fallback WiFi hotspot that gets created if the ESP fails to connect to the WiFi network. If you’re creating a new device this is automatically enabled. To add this feature existing devices check out the captive portal example.
VSCode Plugin & New IntegrationsSection titled “VSCode Plugin & New Integrations”
@glmnet has been very active in the ESPHome community - he not only managed a ton of bug reports and feature requests, he also implemented some very interesting features:
-
ESPHome now has a working VSCode plugin with live config validation support! Check out the ESPHome plugin on the VSCode marketplace.
-
The new SIM800L integration lets you send SMS and with DF-Player you can play some music from your ESP 🎵
Thank you @glmnet for your work!
New SensorsSection titled “New Sensors”
As you can see in the grid at the top of this page, there’s been no shortage of sensors either! There are all kinds of new sensor types here: from lightning detectors ⚡️, the laser distance measuring vl53l0x to various environmental sensors (thanks @TheEggi, @valordk!).
In list of supported power measuring chips has grown a lot with the 3-channel ATM90E32, various PZEM-004Ts and the power monitoring chip in the Shelly 2.5 (thanks @thompsa @tsunglung!).
Of course there’s a lot more features in this release that didn’t fit here anymore. Just to name a few: new Xiaomi BLE devices are supported, the Tuya MCU protocol (thanks @ssieb and @brandond!) has been added and major architectural parts of the ESPHome native API have changed to allow for faster development.
Oh, and before we forget: ESPHome has reached 1.000 stars on GitHub!
As always, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
-
We have deprecated support for Python 2 installs. 1.14.x will still work with Python 2, but will print a warning. Starting with 1.15.0, ESPHome will require at least Python 3.6. Note: The Docker/Hass.io addon images already use Python 3 (esphome#784, esphome#774).
-
The
xiaomi_BLE platforms have been renamed to match their model numbers (esphome#755).
xiaomi_mijia-> xiaomi_lywsdcgq
xiaomi_miflora-> xiaomi_hhccjcy01
-
-
As part of the addition of the captive portal component, the default
reboot_timeoutfor
wifihas been increased to 15 minutes from the previous 5 minutes (esphome#624).
-
The ESP32 LEDC
bit_depthoption has been removed. The best bit depth is now dynamically calculated (esphome#754, docs).
-
For pcf8574, the
INPUT_PULLUPoption has been removed and replaced with
INPUT(esphome#828, docs).
Release 1.14.1 - November 2Section titled “Release 1.14.1 - November 2”
- docs: DIY Examples page esphome.io#395
- esphome: refactored xiaomi ble data parsing esphome#823 by @Alex9779
- docs: Document UART stop_bits esphome.io#396
- esphome: Fix wizard mkdir esphome#824
- esphome: Move native API enums to new namespace esphome#825
- esphome: Fix update-all input in dashboard esphome#826
- esphome: Remove PCF8574 input_pullup mode and cleanup esphome#828
- esphome: Add servo missing restore option to codegen esphome#829
- docs: Document missing servo restore option esphome.io#398
Release 1.14.2 - November 3Section titled “Release 1.14.2 - November 3”
- esphome: Fix weird ESP8266 wifi crashes esphome#831
Release 1.14.3 - November 17Section titled “Release 1.14.3 - November 17”
- docs: Fix typo: as3935 sensor docs esphome.io#401 by @TheJulianJES
- docs: Remove references to scan_interval esphome.io#400 by @marrold
- esphome: ESP8266 remove default opmode check esphome#835
- esphome: WiFi AP apply manual ip settings esphome#836
- esphome: Fix ESP32 rotary encoder esphome#834
- esphome: Fix homeassistant.service schema lambda esphome#833
- esphome: Update platformio libraries esphome#837
- docs: Update brilliant-mirabella-genio-smart-plugs.rst - Added Gosund… esphome.io#402 by @Taigar2015
- esphome: Update variable in scheduler esphome#838
- esphome: Fix sun calculations for negative sun declination esphome#839
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#404 by @kvvoff
- docs: DIY Examples : add Custom ESPHome for Wofea Alarm esphome.io#405 by @nbergont
- docs: Update Mirabella Genio red LED GPIO esphome.io#406 by @ankycooper
- esphome: fix missing checks of is_playing condition esphome#844 by @glmnet
- docs: Update lcd_display.rst esphome.io#411 by @Destix
- esphome: Add wifi output_power setting esphome#853
- esphome: Add missing state attribute esphome#851
- esphome: Fix neopixelbus missing method pins esphome#848
- esphome: Fix sensor force_update native API esphome#847
- esphome: Web server CORS headers esphome#840
- esphome: Check DHT sensor exists before publishing esphome#850
- esphome: Adjust some units esphome#852
- esphome: Fix PZEM004T v2 esphome#846
- esphome: Mark python 3.5 support deprecated esphome#849
- docs: document the new has_position parameter for the template cover esphome.io#410 by @ssieb
- esphome: add position reporting to the template cover esphome#821 by @ssieb
- esphome: Atm90e32 pf fix esphome#841 by @Diramu
- esphome: Switch to 115200 baud upload if 460800 fails esphome#856
- esphome: Fix logger uart conflict check esphome#858 by @brandond
- esphome: Tuya: Fix init sequence and handle wifi test command esphome#820 by @brandond
- docs: add Topersun smart plug esphome.io#413 by @hmoffatt
- esphome: Improve WiFi disconnect messages esphome#857
- esphome: Fix MQTT python 3 stringify IPAddress Type esphome#864
- esphome: Revert ESP32 BLE Tracker defaults esphome#863
- esphome: Change ESP8266 default wifi output power esphome#862
Release 1.14.4 - June 5Section titled “Release 1.14.4 - June 5”
- docs: Added Android Beacon MQTT app esphome.io#417 by @turbo-lab
- esphome: fix the problem of missing part of advertising packet when activ… esphome#868 by @warpzone
- docs: dfplayer updates esphome.io#421 by @glmnet
- docs: Fix time id conflict esphome.io#418 by @guiguid
- docs: Cookbook for Sonoff Light Switches esphome.io#407 by @bensuffolk
- esphome: fix climate_ir on receive optional esphome#897 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix MQTT logs Int or String expected Python 3 esphome#898
- esphome: web_server call setup_controller esphome#899
- esphome: Ignore ESP32 Camera unknown framesizes esphome#901
- esphome: Update ESP32 BLE ADV parse to match BLE spec esphome#904
- esphome: Add ESP8266 core v2.6.2 esphome#905
- docs: Add doc for color correction of rgb* lights esphome.io#431 by @nickw444
- docs: Use .timestamp instead of .time in time docs esphome.io#435 by @davidjb
- docs: DIY Examples : Added SW420 Vibration Sensor with Remote Notifications esphome.io#436 by @rmooreID
- docs: Fix broken link esphome.io#437 by @richrd
- docs: Update getting_started_command_line.rst esphome.io#461 by @CyanoFresh
- docs: Added degree symbol output on ~ for MAX7219 esphome.io#376 by @cyberplant
- docs: change “tracker” to “presence” esphome.io#465 by @spattinson
- docs: On_sunrise was listed twice in description. esphome.io#464 by @Mechotronic
- docs: Patch 3 esphome.io#460 by @Valcob
- docs: fixed non working example esphome.io#381 by @danibjor
- docs: Added my custom component, now with correct syntax esphome.io#454 by @nldroid
- docs: faq reboot_timeout esphome.io#472 by @glmnet
- docs: my9231->bit_depth: parameter name and sonoff B1 esphome.io#489 by @anduchs
- docs: New DIY project about Cat Feeder esphome.io#439 by @rubengargar
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#493 by @brianhanifin
- docs: Add my ESPHome configs esphome.io#492 by @nuttytree
- docs: Brightness feature not included in doc. esphome.io#445 by @tubalainen
- docs: remove apostrophe esphome.io#504 by @perjury
- docs: Add UART-based Mitsibishi HeatPump Component esphome.io#506 by @geoffdavis
- docs: Update pzemac.rst esphome.io#495 by @Francisk0
- docs: Fix link syntax esphome.io#507 by @geoffdavis
- docs: Typo fix esphome.io#498 by @napieraj
- docs: Fix some typos in Sonoff basic light switch esphome.io#480 by @kaykayehnn
- docs: Wrong IC esphome.io#499 by @Tuckie
- docs: small mistype fix esphome.io#477 by @trylika
- docs: Update sonoff.rst esphome.io#470 by @TBobsin
- docs: Update sonoff-t1-3.rst esphome.io#497 by @RockBomber
- docs: remove uppercase allowed in names esphome.io#487 by @truglodite
- docs: Update ssd1306.rst esphome.io#481 by @Valcob
- docs: Update board for Sonoff and link to Tasmota esphome.io#484 by @sillyfrog
- docs: Update migrate_sonoff_tasmota.rst esphome.io#483 by @jasonehines
- docs: added rgbww light using pwm driver esphome.io#482 by @morph027
- docs: add a note about the log level of dump: all esphome.io#475 by @drewp
- docs: ifan02 cookbook esphome.io#218 by @quazzie
- docs: Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness variables. esphome.io#530 by @kroimon
- docs: remove link to Adafruit esphome.io#531 by @ebaschiera
- docs: Revert “Add documentation for cwww and rgbww constant_brightness vari… esphome.io#539 by @glmnet
- docs: Add Stepper Motor blinds to diy examples esphome.io#534 by @icarome
- docs: Update sonoff.rst esphome.io#549 by @MrZetor
- docs: Improve LEDC documentation esphome.io#557 by @Skaronator
- docs: Update wifi.rst esphome.io#562 by @kbouchard111
- docs: Add unit_of_measurement to make graphing happens esphome.io#569 by @deftdawg
- docs: Simple grammar change. esphome.io#578 by @mnaz
- docs: Fix typos esphome.io#561 by @mje-nz
- docs: Adding example of how to use a buzzer esphome.io#570 by @declanshanaghy
- docs: Deleted Warning because the component is already tested esphome.io#615 by @deltazerorsan
- docs: Update datasheet URL on SHTCX page esphome.io#598 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update datagram URL on TX20 page esphome.io#599 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update datasheet URL on SCD30 page esphome.io#600 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update datasheet URL on STS3X page esphome.io#602 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update datasheet URL on SGP30 page esphome.io#601 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update Home Assistant custom component URL on contributing guide page esphome.io#603 by @JeffResc
- docs: Update WaveShare E-Paper URL on WaveShare E-Paper page esphome.io#597 by @JeffResc
- docs: Fix copy/paste error esphome.io#574 by @mniess
- docs: Update pulse_counter.rst esphome.io#609 by @m1ch
- docs: Add smart intercom blogpost esphome.io#621 by @frog32
- docs: Minor spelling esphome.io#622 by @AalianKhan
- docs: Added NEO Coolcam esphome.io#496 by @nldroid
- docs: pzemac energy support esphome.io#514 by @rradar
- docs: Revert “pzemac energy support” esphome.io#623 by @glmnet
- docs: Changed miflora platforms esphome.io#586 by @Guyohms
- docs: Update docs to reflect ssd1327 support esphome.io#500 by @igg
- docs: Typo: NEC -> Sony esphome.io#624 by @gitolicious
- docs: Not every nodeMCU board supports 12V esphome.io#626 by @Laess3r
- docs: Revert “Update docs to reflect ssd1327 support” esphome.io#634 by @glmnet
Notable Changes & New FeaturesSection titled “Notable Changes & New Features”
-
Dashboard Interface: Add an “Update all” button (esphome#615).
-
Uploads over USB are now about 4 times faster (esphome#761).
-
ESPHome-Flasher v1.2.0 has been released with fixes for ESP32s and faster uploads.
-
All native API communication stubs are now automatically generated using automated scripts. This is a big step towards making the API more flexible, for example cross-device communication (esphome#633).
-
New class to declare user-defined services straight from custom components. See the updated custom component guide.
-
Sensors have a new
force_updateoption (esphome#783).
-
Add GPIO Switch interlock_wait_time (esphome#777).
-
Add a configurable priority for WiFi network selection (esphome#658, docs).
-
Add script.wait action (esphome#778).
-
Dashboard Interface: Add an interface for editing
secrets.yaml(esphome#672 by @Anonym-tsk).
-
Dashboard Interface: Authorization by username and password for non-Hass.io installs (esphome#668 by @Anonym-tsk).
-
Dashboard Interface: The material icons font is now shipped with ESPHome (esphome#703 by @Anonym-tsk).
-
Add output.ledc.set_frequency action (esphome#754).
-
Changing from an effect to a static color for addressable light now has per-LED transitions (esphome#750).
-
Add rotary_encoder.set_value action (esphome#747).
-
You can now specify per-device descriptions in the dashboard interface (esphome#707 by @Anonym-tsk, docs).
-
The SPI bus now sends data over the hardware SPI bus if possible. This can result in significant speedups for displays (esphome#623).
-
Add
delayed_on_offbinary_sensor filter (esphome#700 by @kepten, docs).
-
Implement
mediansensor filter (esphome#697 by @jvanderneutstulen, docs).
-
A function scheduler now handles all of ESPHome’s timeout/interval calls, replacing the previous per-component implementation (esphome#609).
-
Add support for calibrating MH-Z19 sensors (esphome#683 by @Anonym-tsk, docs).
-
Add BLE scan parameters for improving BLE detection percentage (esphome#769, docs).
-
Add configurable ignore bits to rc_switch_raw codes (esphome#650 by @mtl010957, docs).
-
New
restoreoption has been added to servos (esphome#829).
-
Add IR receiver support for coolix climate devices (esphome#645 by @glmnet, docs).
-
Add calibrate_polynomial sensor filter (esphome#642).
-
Allow setting the initial mode of HLW8012 sensors (esphome#611 by @brandond, docs).
-
Add tilt actions to template cover (esphome#577 by @mtl010957).
-
Add backlight handling for lcd_pcf8574 (esphome#573 by @adarazs, docs).
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- esphome: CLI show version better esphome#581
- esphome: SM16716 support esphome#541
- docs: Add documentation for SM16716 output component. esphome.io#217 by @kll
- docs: Document the backlight control for lcd_pcf8574 esphome.io#261 by @adarazs
- esphome: Add backlight handling for lcd_pcf8574 esphome#573 by @adarazs (new-feature)
- esphome: clear and disable editor while fetching contents esphome#603 by @gitolicious
- esphome: Scan length for AddressableScanEffect esphome#608 by @majorpeter (new-feature)
- docs: Scaneffectlength esphome.io#264 by @majorpeter
- esphome: Fix ForCondition time duration check esphome#610 by @ptatrai (cherry-picked)
- esphome: DHT22 ignore invalid values esphome#614 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Template Cover don’t auto-set current_operation esphome#612 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix Hass.io addon SSL esphome#613 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver always shows sony esphome#617 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Make ForCondition a component esphome#616 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Update docker base image to 1.8.0 esphome#618 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix integration sensor, add test esphome#619 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix sun default elevation esphome#620 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Allow setting the initial mode of HLW8012 sensors esphome#611 by @brandond (new-feature)
- docs: Allow setting the initial mode of HLW8012 sensors esphome.io#268 by @brandond
- esphome: Add more efficient SPI implementation esphome#622
- esphome: Allow id() syntax for custom code esphome#621
- esphome: Dashboard Update all button esphome#615 (new-feature)
- esphome: Add central function scheduler esphome#609
- esphome: Update base image to 1.8.3 esphome#625 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix status binary sensor for MQTT esphome#628 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Work around ESP32 BLE issue esphome#626 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Work around ESP32 core WiFi Bug esphome#627 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add HW SPI support esphome#623 (new-feature)
- esphome: Captive Portal esphome#624 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Fix ESP32 RCSwitch Dump Stack Smash Protection esphome#636 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix russia timezone detection esphome#637 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix globals.set esphome#635 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix version.h file esphome#630 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix remote_receiver raw binary sensor esphome#639 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Re-add CustomMQTTDevice class esphome#640 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Yashima climate new component esphome#634 by @diraimondo
- docs: Add Yashima Climate component docs esphome.io#275 by @diraimondo
- esphome: Fix home assistant binary sensor initial state esphome#632 by @glmnet
- esphome: Atmel M90E32AS Energy Metering IC. Found in CircuitSetup 2chan and 6chan energy meterss esphome#629 by @thompsa
- docs: Add docs for atm90e32 sensor esphome.io#271 by @thompsa
- esphome: Add set_threshold and get_value methods to ESP32TouchBinarySensor. esphome#631 by @rnauber
- esphome: Make logger string memory usage more efficient esphome#641
- docs: Add SIM800L docs esphome.io#257 by @glmnet
- esphome: SMS Sender / Receiver esphome#522 by @glmnet
- esphome: Create Protobuf Plugin for automatically generating native API stubs esphome#633
- esphome: Template tilt cover esphome#577 by @mtl010957 (new-feature)
- esphome: Provide the lights current color to the addressable_lambda_effect. esphome#646 by @rnauber
- docs: Update sun.rst esphome.io#278 by @pove
- esphome: Fixed rc_switch dump off by one bit esphome#652 by @mtl010957
- esphome: Adding ignore bits to narrow compare of received codes esphome#650 by @mtl010957 (new-feature)
- esphome: Fix remote_transmitter wait time unit esphome#654
- esphome: Update dependencies esphome#653
- esphome: CT Clamp ADS1115 Improvements esphome#647
- esphome: Add calibrate_polynomial sensor filter esphome#642 (new-feature)
- esphome: WIP: ESP8266 work on connection issues esphome#648
- docs: Added docs for ignore bit setting on rc_switch_raw and fixed ref links esphome.io#279 by @mtl010957
- docs: Absolute humidity calculation description esphome.io#283 by @tomlut
- docs: ZyAura CO2 / Temperature / Humidity Sensor esphome.io#281 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: ZyAura CO2 / Temperature / Humidity Sensor esphome#656 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Fix deep sleep on_shutdown hooks esphome#660
- esphome: ESP32 Use NVS directly esphome#659
- docs: Added TX20/TX23 sensor documentation esphome.io#150 by @TheEggi
- esphome: added tx20 wind speed sensor esphome#275 by @TheEggi
- docs: Added docs for tilt capability in template cover esphome.io#260 by @mtl010957
- docs: Add description next to title esphome.io#227 by @jjok
- esphome: WiFi networks priority esphome#658 (new-feature)
- esphome: Change ESP32 default power_save_mode to light esphome#661
- docs: Added TTGO T-Journal esphome.io#289 by @bwente
- docs: Updated confusing deep_sleep.prevent documentation esphome.io#287 by @ofalvai
- docs: Fix typo in transmit_sony documentation esphome.io#299 by @davericher
- esphome: Restore sending “None” effect type esphome#667 by @tribut
- esphome: fix missing schedule call esphome#690 by @glmnet
- docs: Update logger.rst esphome.io#313 by @srg74
- esphome: Remove double publish_state in ultrasonic sensor esphome#696 by @brandond
- esphome: Local Material Icons esphome#703 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Corrected ESP32 hardware UART pins esphome#701 by @jwozny
- esphome: Fix mqtt_text_sensor to honor unique_id when set. esphome#698 by @middelink
- docs: Minor changes to the setup steps esphome.io#327 by @fabaff
- esphome: Fix duplicate set_update_interval() calls on same component esphome#693 by @middelink
- esphome: MH-Z19 calibration support esphome#683 by @Anonym-tsk (new-feature)
- esphome: Implement median filter esphome#697 by @jvanderneutstulen (new-feature)
- docs: Median filter esphome.io#319 by @jvanderneutstulen
- docs: MH-Z19 calibration support esphome.io#312 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Update names esphome.io#326 by @fabaff
- docs: Fix header level esphome.io#325 by @fabaff
- docs: 7.50in waveshare e-paper works esphome.io#321 by @rafl
- docs: Fix api.proto url esphome.io#310 by @pstuifzand
- esphome: add xiaomi BLE Thermometer lywsd02 model support esphome#664 by @junnikokuki
- docs: Add Sonoff Mini to ‘Generic Sonoff’ page esphome.io#320 by @Infinitte
- esphome: Fix GPS time source. esphome#704
- docs: Add configuration example for TTGO T-Camera v1.7 esphome.io#318 by @erichiller
- esphome: License for Material Design Icons esphome#708 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: LYWSD02 esphome.io#292 by @G1K
- esphome: add time based cover, has built in endstop esphome#665 by @glmnet (new-feature)
- esphome: Add delayed_on_off binary_sensor filter esphome#700 by @kepten (new-feature)
- docs: Add doc for delayed_on_off binary_sensor filter esphome.io#324 by @kepten
- esphome: fix wifi info esphome#709 by @glmnet
- docs: Add description of id Parameter esphome.io#329 by @guptamp
- esphome: fix integration sensor esphome#711 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add support for Sensirion SCD30 CO2 sensors esphome#712 by @valordk
- docs: Add documentation for Sensirion SCD30 CO2 sensors esphome.io#333 by @valordk
- esphome: Fixes sim800l esphome#678 by @glmnet
- docs: Update esp32_camera.rst jpeg quality esphome.io#332 by @glogiotatidis
- docs: add has_built_in_endstop docs esphome.io#302 by @glmnet
- docs: Update incorrect GPIO pin for Mirabella Genio Cold + Warm White… esphome.io#337 by @epetousis
- esphome: Use default format to render FloatLiteral esphome#717 by @fritzm
- esphome: Add coolix receiver esphome#645 by @glmnet (new-feature)
- docs: add coolix receiver esphome.io#288 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix issues#658 esphome#724 by @fake-name
- docs: Update hdc1080.rst esphome.io#343 by @magnusja
- esphome: Update MANIFEST.in to fix esphome/issues#650 esphome#733 by @shbatm
- docs: Fix link to light-is_on_condition esphome.io#345 by @myplacedk
- esphome: fixes samsung ir esphome#738 by @glmnet
- esphome: Allow 64 bit codes and add nexa remote support. esphome#662 by @abmantis (new-feature)
- docs: Fix, optimize mijia esphome.io#293 by @G1K
- esphome: AS3935 Lightning sensor esphome#666 by @TheEggi
- esphome: Full height log window esphome#673 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Make it clearer that only one deep sleep component is allowed. esphome.io#303 by @jeff-h
- esphome: Secrets editor esphome#672 by @Anonym-tsk (new-feature)
- esphome: Authorization by username and password esphome#668 by @Anonym-tsk (new-feature)
- esphome: Basic Auth for web_server component esphome#674 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Basic Auth for web_server component esphome.io#304 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Improve SHT3xD reconnect handling esphome#675 by @valordk
- docs: Fix description of the sensor esphome.io#309 by @mpettitt
- esphome: Device description in dashboard esphome#707 by @Anonym-tsk (new-feature)
- docs: Device description in dashboard esphome.io#335 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: support for the sx1509 i2c device esphome#651 by @mvturnho
- esphome: Add support for TI TLC59208F esphome#718 by @tamisoft
- docs: ADD TLC59208F documentation esphome.io#338 by @tamisoft
- docs: Add Xiaomi Cleargrass Sensor Documentation esphome.io#346 by @sermayoral
- esphome: Add Xiaomi Cleargrass Temperature and Humidity Sensor esphome#735 by @sermayoral
- docs: The 4.20in display works fine esphome.io#359 by @fredrike
- docs: Update sonoff.rst esphome.io#341 by @ZabojnikM
- esphome: Fix for PCF8574 output chattering at the start/reboot esphome#744 by @amishv
- esphome: Add ADE7953 Support esphome#593
- esphome: refactored xiaomi sensors esphome#755 by @Alex9779 (breaking-change)
- docs: Xiaomi refactor esphome.io#361 by @Alex9779
- esphome: fix CGG1 log message esphome#757 by @Alex9779
- docs: Add link to index.rst check list item esphome.io#363 by @glmnet
- docs: Added cookbook for Teckin SB50 Bulb esphome.io#360 by @nebula-it
- esphome: Add mcp23008 support esphome#649 by @TomFahey
- docs: Adding the IO2 pin to the GPIO pin list esphome.io#354 by @SqyD
- docs: Updated MCP23017 Component To Cover 8 & 16 Port Chips esphome.io#277 by @TomFahey
- esphome: Brightness ssd1306 esphome#723 by @glmnet
- esphome: Fix potential ISR digital_write issue esphome#753
- esphome: Fix addressable light fade to black function esphome#752
- esphome: Make UART flush function consistent esphome#748
- esphome: Update and pin all python requirements esphome#759
- esphome: Fix MCP23017 setup priority esphome#751
- esphome: Add rotary_encoder.set_value action esphome#747 (new-feature)
- esphome: Fix strobe/flicker effect not using selected value esphome#749
- esphome: Add support for TTGO ePaper module esphome#730 by @thomasklingbeil
- esphome: BME280: Increase sensor timeout esphome#727 by @lobradov
- esphome: Base climate ir esphome#726 by @glmnet
- docs: Add documentation for TTGO ePaper esphome.io#342 by @thomasklingbeil
- esphome: Fix dallas not unknown esphome#716
- esphome: Integration sensor use double precision esphome#715
- esphome: calibrate_linear check not all from values same esphome#714
- esphome: SenseAir S8 CO2 sensor support esphome#705 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: SenseAir S8 CO2 sensor support esphome.io#330 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Fix remote_transmitter type_a encoding esphome#742 by @nicuh
- esphome: vscode support check file exists esphome#763 by @glmnet
- docs: Proof reading changes esphome.io#364 by @thenameiwantedwastaken
- docs: add tcl112 receiver docs esphome.io#365 by @glmnet
- esphome: add tcl112 receiver esphome#762 by @glmnet
- esphome: Sensor filter_out rounded esphome#765
- esphome: Use higher default baudrate for USB upload esphome#761
- esphome: add support for climate action esphome#720 by @marcelveldt
- esphome: Add LEDC set_frequency action esphome#754 (new-feature)
- esphome: Fork some base libraries esphome#758
- esphome: Update ESP8266/ESP32 bases esphome#760
- esphome: Captive portal fixes esphome#766
- esphome: Fix typo in Component::set_interval esphome#767
- esphome: Fix platformio monkey patch esphome#768
- esphome: Addressable light transition esphome#750 (new-feature)
- esphome: Fixes for Python 3 esphome#702 by @fabaff
- esphome: Add BLE scan parameters esphome#769 (new-feature)
- esphome: Filter some debug lines from PlatformIO in output esphome#771
- esphome: ESP32 Upgrade AsyncTCP to 1.1.1 esphome#773
- esphome: Switch to Python 3 for docker installs esphome#774
- docs: Add script.wait action esphome.io#367 (new-feature)
- docs: Add ESP32 scan parameters esphome.io#368
- docs: Hint how to include HA secrets.yaml instead esphome.io#362 by @rlowens
- esphome: Add SSD1325 Display Component esphome#736 by @evandcoleman (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add documentation for SSD1325 OLED displays esphome.io#347 by @evandcoleman (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add support for SGP30 eCO2 and TVOC sensors esphome#679 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add documentation for SGP30 eCO2 and TVOC sensors esphome.io#308 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add support for SHTCx Temperature sensors esphome#676 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add support for STS3x Temperature sensors esphome#669 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add documentation for SHTCx Temperature sensors esphome.io#305 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add documentation for STS3x Temperature sensors esphome.io#300 by @valordk (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add dfplayer mini component esphome#655 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add DFPlayer docs esphome.io#306 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add rotary_encoder.set_value action esphome.io#358 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add new component for Tuya dimmers esphome#743 by @ssieb (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add documentation for new Tuya dimmer component esphome.io#353 by @ssieb (cherry-picked)
- docs: SX1509 device documentation esphome.io#315 by @mvturnho (cherry-picked)
- docs: Fix typo esphome.io#352 by @bonanitech
- docs: Minor typo esphome.io#349 by @dannysauer
- docs: Clarify NodeMCU ESP8266 VIN pin esphome.io#340 by @Justahobby01
- docs: Add TorchStar LED controller to ‘Generic Sonoff’ page esphome.io#351 by @dale3h
- docs: Remove references to Python 2 esphome.io#328 by @fabaff (cherry-picked)
- docs: Cookbook Guide for Zemismart LED RGBW Downlights esphome.io#297 by @cryptelli
- docs: Authorization by username and password esphome.io#296 by @Anonym-tsk (cherry-picked)
- docs: AS3935 Lightning sensor esphome.io#294 by @TheEggi (cherry-picked)
- docs: Cookbook ape esphome.io#334 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add lint check for integer constants esphome#775
- docs: fix indent on sample esphome.io#369 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add script.wait action esphome#778 (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
- docs: update esp32camera documentation - note about PWM esphome.io#348 by @h0—
- esphome: Vl53l0x esphome#644 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add GPIO Switch interlock wait time esphome#777 (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
- esphome: Add PZEM004T/PZEMAC/PZEMDC Support esphome#587 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Update AsyncMQTTClient/ESPAsyncWebServer esphome#779 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Implementation of LCD Clear esphome#781 by @amishv (cherry-picked)
- docs: fixed typo esphome.io#370 by @amishv
- esphome: Add sensor force_update option esphome#783 (cherry-picked) (new-feature)
- docs: Add sensor force_update option esphome.io#371 (cherry-picked)
- docs: Spelling and grammar fixes esphome.io#372 by @scop
- docs: Add missing actual install step in getting started with Hass.io esphome.io#373 by @scop
- esphome: Update docker base image to 2.0.1 esphome#785 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix ledc can’t find bit_depth esphome#786 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: web_server_base AUTO_LOAD includes ASYNC_TCP esphome#788 by @Schnilz (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add Python 2 deprecation notice esphome#784 (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- docs: Update time.rst to add GPS as source esphome.io#375 by @mbo18
- esphome: Fix modbus CRC calculation esphome#789 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add additional custom lint checks esphome#790 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Implement more dump_configs esphome#791 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add missing include - fixes missing GPIOPin definition esphome#794 by @cjd (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix MQTT not showing logs with Python 3 esphome#797 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix scheduler first execution esphome#798 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Make file generation saving atomic esphome#792 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fujitsu General climate new component esphome#677 by @31337Ghost (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Warn when UART and logger operating on same bus esphome#803 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add Tuya message for no datapoints esphome#804 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: AS3935 Use normal pin polling for IRQ esphome#805 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix modbus register esphome#806 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix web server transition length truncated esphome#807 (cherry-picked)
- docs: fix xiaomi docs esphome.io#384 by @Alex9779 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add check if middle_text is too short esphome#811 by @grea09 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: [Hotfix] Dashboard authentication on Py3 esphome#812 by @Anonym-tsk (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Uppercase ESPHome esphome#814 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Print update interval for pulse counter esphome#816 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Allow TimePeriod for time_period_str_unit esphome#815 (cherry-picked)
- docs: Typo fix pzem004t esphome.io#387 by @Anonym-tsk (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Scheduler fixes esphome#813 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix fan oscillating esphome#818 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Fix some binary_sensor not having an initial state esphome#819 (cherry-picked)