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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.14.0 - November 1

Captive ​Portal
Visual ​Studio ​Code ​Plugin
SIM8​0​0​L
DFPlayer
AS3​9​3​5​
ATM9​0​E3​2​
PZEM0​0​4​T
PZEM ​AC
PZEM ​DC
ADE7​9​5​3​
SenseAir
SCD3​0​
SHTCx
STS3​X
SGP3​0​
Tx2​0​
VL5​3​L0​x
Xiaomi ​CGG1​
Xiaomi ​LYWSD0​2​
ZyAura
TLC5​9​2​0​8​F
SM1​6​7​1​6​
Tuya ​Dimmer
SSD1​3​2​5​
Yashima ​IR ​Remote
MCP2​3​0​0​8​ ​I/​O ​Expander
SX1​5​0​9​ ​I/​O ​Expander

So… it’s been a while since the last release…

But today - november 1 - the wait has finally ended! We’re proud to announce ESPHome 1.14, a release with the most features additions to date thanks to a ton of contributors!

Captive Portal

Section titled “Captive Portal”

First, we’ve heard your feedback in the feature request tracker. One of the highest requested features has been to add a WiFi captive portal (also called “WiFiManager”) capability to ESPHome.

With the new captive portal component you can set up a fallback WiFi hotspot that gets created if the ESP fails to connect to the WiFi network. If you’re creating a new device this is automatically enabled. To add this feature existing devices check out the captive portal example.

VSCode Plugin & New Integrations

Section titled “VSCode Plugin & New Integrations”

@glmnet has been very active in the ESPHome community - he not only managed a ton of bug reports and feature requests, he also implemented some very interesting features:

Thank you @glmnet for your work!

New Sensors

Section titled “New Sensors”

As you can see in the grid at the top of this page, there’s been no shortage of sensors either! There are all kinds of new sensor types here: from lightning detectors ⚡️, the laser distance measuring vl53l0x to various environmental sensors (thanks @TheEggi, @valordk!).

In list of supported power measuring chips has grown a lot with the 3-channel ATM90E32, various PZEM-004Ts and the power monitoring chip in the Shelly 2.5 (thanks @thompsa @tsunglung!).

Of course there’s a lot more features in this release that didn’t fit here anymore. Just to name a few: new Xiaomi BLE devices are supported, the Tuya MCU protocol (thanks @ssieb and @brandond!) has been added and major architectural parts of the ESPHome native API have changed to allow for faster development.

Oh, and before we forget: ESPHome has reached 1.000 stars on GitHub!

As always, thanks to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this would not be possible!

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

  • We have deprecated support for Python 2 installs. 1.14.x will still work with Python 2, but will print a warning. Starting with 1.15.0, ESPHome will require at least Python 3.6. Note: The Docker/Hass.io addon images already use Python 3 (esphome#784, esphome#774).

  • The xiaomi_ BLE platforms have been renamed to match their model numbers (esphome#755).

  • As part of the addition of the captive portal component, the default reboot_timeout for wifi has been increased to 15 minutes from the previous 5 minutes (esphome#624).

  • The ESP32 LEDC bit_depth option has been removed. The best bit depth is now dynamically calculated (esphome#754, docs).

  • For pcf8574, the INPUT_PULLUP option has been removed and replaced with INPUT (esphome#828, docs).

Release 1.14.1 - November 2

Section titled “Release 1.14.1 - November 2”

Release 1.14.2 - November 3

Section titled “Release 1.14.2 - November 3”

Release 1.14.3 - November 17

Section titled “Release 1.14.3 - November 17”

Release 1.14.4 - June 5

Section titled “Release 1.14.4 - June 5”

Notable Changes & New Features

Section titled “Notable Changes & New Features”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”