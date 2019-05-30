Divoom Pixoo Display
The
pixoo display platform allows you to use the Divoom Pixoo 64 — a 64×64 RGB LED
matrix — with ESPHome. ESPHome runs directly on the panel’s on-board ESP32, which drives the LED board over an
internal SPI bus. Frames are rendered with ESPHome’s standard display engine (lambdas,
images, LVGL) and sent to the panel as RGB888 data.
The panel brightness is exposed separately through the
pixoo light platform.
The Pixoo communicates over the SPI bus, which must be set up separately. The panel is
write-only, so the bus needs a
mosi_pin but no
miso_pin.
NOTE
The Pixoo 64 wires its ESP32 to the LED-driver board on fixed internal pins. See the full configuration example below for the actual pin numbers.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
- model (Optional, enum): The Pixoo panel model. Currently only
64x64is supported. Defaults to
64x64.
- cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The SPI chip-select pin connected to the LED-driver board.
- data_rate (Optional, frequency): The SPI data rate. Defaults to
8MHz.
- lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen.
Defaults to
1s.
- pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- All other options from Display Component.
Full Configuration ExampleSection titled “Full Configuration Example”
The following configuration uses the Pixoo 64’s fixed internal pins and adds the
pixoo light platform for brightness control: