The factory_reset component allows you to invalidate (reset) all ESPHome preferences stored in flash memory and reboot your node. After reboot all states, parameters and variables will be reinitialized with their default values. This is useful:

for devices preflashed with ESPHome to reset behavior back to factory state

in case of moving a device to a new environment or starting a new use-case (e.g. reset counters or state)

for privacy concerns when giving away a device

NOTE USE WITH GREAT CAUTION! All credentials, global variables, counters and saved states stored in non-volatile memory will be lost with no chance of recovering them. Even raw reading of flash memory with esptool will not help, since data is physically erased from flash memory. For devices configured using captive portal, this will reset WiFi settings as well, thus making such devices offline. You’ll need to be in close proximity to your device to configure it again using a built-in WiFi access point and captive portal.

Reset by Fast Power Cycling Section titled “Reset by Fast Power Cycling”

The factory_reset component can be configured to clear stored preferences by repeatedly pressing the reset button or power cycling, which can be useful to clear the data stored in non-volatile memory on devices that can’t be connected with a serial cable. The required number of power cycles and the maximum delay between them can be configured in the factory_reset component configuration. Points to note:

The maximum delay affects only the time when the device is powered on, not the time when it is powered off (this can’t be measured).

The reset count will be cleared to zero when any other kind of reset occurs, or if the device remains powered on and running for longer than the maximum delay.

Not available on RP2040 and RP2350 as the reset cause is not able to be determined.

On ESP8266 this feature requires the restore_from_flash feature to be enabled in the ESP8266 platform.

factory_reset : resets_required : 5 max_delay : 10s

resets_required (Optional, integer): The number of power cycles after which the device will be reset. No default, if not configured the power cycle reset feature will be disabled

max_delay (Optional, Time): The maximum delay between power cycles. Default: 10s

A trigger is available that will be triggered whenever the current reset cycle count changes. This happens when the factory_reset component detects a power cycle, or when the cycle count is cleared to zero by timeout or a different type of reset. Arguments passed to the trigger are:

x : The current cycle count

: The current cycle count target : The target cycle count