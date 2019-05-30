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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Over-the-Air Updates

ESPHome supports remotely updating a device “over-the-air” (OTA). Each update mechanism is a platform of the base ota component and will have its own configuration variables.

In release 2024.6.0, the ota component transitioned from a standalone component to a platform component. This change was made to facilitate the use of multiple update mechanisms, enabling greater flexibility.

Available platforms:

  • esphome: The default OTA method using ESPHome’s native protocol (used by the dashboard and CLI)
  • http_request: Pull firmware updates from a remote web server
  • web_server: Enable firmware uploads through the device’s web interface, or from the CLI via esphome upload/esphome run with --ota-platform web_server (see the Web Server OTA page)
  • zephyr_mcumgr: Enable firmware upload support for the nRF52 platform
# Example configuration entry
ota:
  - platform: ...

Platforms

Section titled “Platforms”

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • on_begin (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an OTA update is started. See on_begin.

  • on_progress (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed (approximately each second) while an OTA update is in progress. See on_progress.

  • on_end (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed after a successful OTA update. See on_end.

  • on_error (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed after a failed OTA update. See on_error.

  • on_state_change (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an OTA update state change happens. See on_state_change.

OTA Automations

Section titled “OTA Automations”

The OTA component provides various automations that can be used to provide feedback during the OTA update process. When using these automation triggers, note that:

  • OTA updates block the main application loop while in progress. You won’t be able to represent state changes using components that update their output only from within their loop() method. Explained differently: if you try to display the OTA progress using component X, but the update only appears after the OTA update finished, then component X cannot be used for providing OTA update feedback.

  • Your automation action(s) must not consume any significant amount of time; if they do, OTA updates may fail.

on_begin

Section titled “on_begin”

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update is started.

ota:
  - platform: ...
    on_begin:
      then:
        - logger.log: "OTA start"

on_progress

Section titled “on_progress”

Using this automation, it is possible to report on the OTA update progress. It will be triggered repeatedly during the OTA update. You can get the actual progress percentage (a value between 0 and 100) from the trigger with variable x.

ota:
  - platform: ...
    on_progress:
      then:
        - logger.log:
            format: "OTA progress %0.1f%%"
            args: ["x"]

on_end

Section titled “on_end”

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update has completed successfully, immediately before the device is rebooted.

Because the update has completed, you can safely use (an) automation action(s) that takes some time to complete. If, for example, you want to flash an LED, multiple pauses/delays would be required to make the LED blink a few times, before the reboot. The OTA update can’t fail at this point because it is already complete.

ota:
  - platform: ...
    on_end:
      then:
        - logger.log: "OTA end"

on_error

Section titled “on_error”

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update has failed. You can get the internal error code with variable x.

Just like for on_end, you can safely use an automation that takes some time to complete as the OTA update process has already finished.

ota:
  - platform: ...
    on_error:
      then:
        - logger.log:
            format: "OTA update error %d"
            args: ["x"]

on_state_change

Section titled “on_state_change”

This automation will be triggered on every state change. You can get the actual state with variable state, which will contain one of values for the OTAState enum. These values are:

  • ota::OTA_STARTED
  • ota::OTA_IN_PROGRESS (will be called repeatedly during the update)
  • ota::OTA_COMPLETED
  • ota::OTA_ERROR
ota:
  - platform: ...
    on_state_change:
      then:
        - if:
            condition:
              lambda: return state == ota::OTA_STARTED;
            then:
              - logger.log: "OTA start"

Safe Mode

Section titled “Safe Mode”

In addition to OTA updates, ESPHome also supports a “safe mode” to help with recovery if/when updates don’t work as expected. This is automatically enabled by the ota component, but it may be disabled if desired. See Safe Mode for details.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”