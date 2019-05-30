Over-the-Air Updates

ESPHome supports remotely updating a device “over-the-air” (OTA). Each update mechanism is a platform of the base ota component and will have its own configuration variables.

In release 2024.6.0, the ota component transitioned from a standalone component to a platform component. This change was made to facilitate the use of multiple update mechanisms, enabling greater flexibility.

Available platforms:

esphome : The default OTA method using ESPHome’s native protocol (used by the dashboard and CLI)

: The default OTA method using ESPHome’s native protocol (used by the dashboard and CLI) http_request : Pull firmware updates from a remote web server

: Pull firmware updates from a remote web server web_server : Enable firmware uploads through the device’s web interface, or from the CLI via esphome upload / esphome run with --ota-platform web_server (see the Web Server OTA page)

: Enable firmware uploads through the device’s web interface, or from the CLI via / with (see the Web Server OTA page) zephyr_mcumgr: Enable firmware upload support for the nRF52 platform

# Example configuration entry ota : - platform : ...

on_begin (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an OTA update is started. See on_begin .

on_progress (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed (approximately each second) while an OTA update is in progress. See on_progress .

on_end (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed after a successful OTA update. See on_end .

on_error (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed after a failed OTA update. See on_error .

on_state_change (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an OTA update state change happens. See on_state_change .

The OTA component provides various automations that can be used to provide feedback during the OTA update process. When using these automation triggers, note that:

OTA updates block the main application loop while in progress. You won’t be able to represent state changes using components that update their output only from within their loop() method. Explained differently: if you try to display the OTA progress using component X, but the update only appears after the OTA update finished, then component X cannot be used for providing OTA update feedback.

Your automation action(s) must not consume any significant amount of time; if they do, OTA updates may fail.

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update is started.

ota : - platform : ... on_begin : then : - logger.log : " OTA start "

Using this automation, it is possible to report on the OTA update progress. It will be triggered repeatedly during the OTA update. You can get the actual progress percentage (a value between 0 and 100) from the trigger with variable x .

ota : - platform : ... on_progress : then : - logger.log : format : " OTA progress %0.1f%% " args : [ " x " ]

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update has completed successfully, immediately before the device is rebooted.

Because the update has completed, you can safely use (an) automation action(s) that takes some time to complete. If, for example, you want to flash an LED, multiple pauses/delays would be required to make the LED blink a few times, before the reboot. The OTA update can’t fail at this point because it is already complete.

ota : - platform : ... on_end : then : - logger.log : " OTA end "

This automation will be triggered when an OTA update has failed. You can get the internal error code with variable x .

Just like for on_end , you can safely use an automation that takes some time to complete as the OTA update process has already finished.

ota : - platform : ... on_error : then : - logger.log : format : " OTA update error %d " args : [ " x " ]

This automation will be triggered on every state change. You can get the actual state with variable state , which will contain one of values for the OTAState enum. These values are:

ota::OTA_STARTED

ota::OTA_IN_PROGRESS (will be called repeatedly during the update)

(will be called repeatedly during the update) ota::OTA_COMPLETED

ota::OTA_ERROR

ota : - platform : ... on_state_change : then : - if : condition : lambda : return state == ota::OTA_STARTED; then : - logger.log : " OTA start "