The lvgl binary sensor platform creates a binary sensor from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Any widget that supports the pressed or checked state can be used; in particular, button , buttonmatrix , checkbox and switch . A single binary sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome binary sensor component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the binary sensor.

( ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the binary sensor. state (Optional, string): Which widget state to report. One of: PRESSED (default): The binary sensor is on while the widget is being pressed (momentary). CHECKED : The binary sensor reflects the checked (toggled) state of the widget. This is useful for checkable buttons, checkbox and switch widgets, where the binary sensor follows the toggle state and updates whenever it changes (either by user interaction or programmatically through lvgl.widget.update ).

(Optional, string): Which widget state to report. One of: All other variables from Binary Sensor.

Examples: