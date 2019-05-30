LVGL Binary Sensor
The
lvgl binary sensor platform creates a binary sensor from an LVGL widget
and requires LVGL to be configured.
Any widget that supports the
pressed or
checked state can be used; in particular,
button,
buttonmatrix,
checkbox and
switch. A single binary sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome binary sensor component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the binary sensor.
- state (Optional, string): Which widget state to report. One of:
PRESSED(default): The binary sensor is
onwhile the widget is being pressed (momentary).
CHECKED: The binary sensor reflects the
checked(toggled) state of the widget. This is useful for
checkablebuttons,
checkboxand
switchwidgets, where the binary sensor follows the toggle state and updates whenever it changes (either by user interaction or programmatically through
lvgl.widget.update).
-
- All other variables from Binary Sensor.
Examples: