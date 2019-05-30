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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Binary Sensor

The lvgl binary sensor platform creates a binary sensor from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Any widget that supports the pressed or checked state can be used; in particular, button, buttonmatrix, checkbox and switch. A single binary sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome binary sensor component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the binary sensor.
  • state (Optional, string): Which widget state to report. One of:
    • PRESSED (default): The binary sensor is on while the widget is being pressed (momentary).
    • CHECKED: The binary sensor reflects the checked (toggled) state of the widget. This is useful for checkable buttons, checkbox and switch widgets, where the binary sensor follows the toggle state and updates whenever it changes (either by user interaction or programmatically through lvgl.widget.update).
  • All other variables from Binary Sensor.

Examples:

# Momentary push button - reports pressed state
binary_sensor:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: btn_id
    name: LVGL push button


# Toggle/checkable widget - reports checked state
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: switch_id
    state: CHECKED
    name: LVGL switch state

See Also

Section titled “See Also”