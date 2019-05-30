Modbus Controller Output

address ( Required , int): start address of the first register in a range (can be decimal or hexadecimal).

value_type ( Required ): data type of the modbus register data. The default data type for modbus is a 16 bit integer in big endian format (MSB first).

multiply (Optional, float): multiply the incoming value with this factor before writing it to the device. Ignored if write_lambda is defined. Only valid for register_type: holding .

use_write_multiple (Optional, boolean): By default the modbus command Function Code 6 (Preset Single Registers) is used for setting the holding register if only one register is set. If your device only supports Function Code 16 (Preset Multiple Registers) set this option to true .

write_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda is evaluated before the modbus write command is created. The value is passed in as float x and an empty vector is passed in as std::vector<uint16_t> &payload . You can directly define the payload by adding data to payload then the return value is ignored and the content of payload is used.

Parameters passed into the lambda

x (float or bool): The float value to be sent to the modbus device for register_type: holding or the boolean value to be sent to the modbus device for register_type: coil

payload ( std::vector<uint16_t> &payload ): for register_type: holding : empty vector for the payload. The lamdba can add 16 bit raw modbus register words. for register_type: coil : empty vector for the payload. If payload is set in the lambda it is sent as a custom command and must include all required bytes for a modbus request note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item (const pointer to a SensorItem derived object): The sensor object itself.

Possible return values for the lambda: