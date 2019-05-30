The logger component automatically logs all log messages through the serial port and through MQTT topics (if there is an MQTT client in the configuration). By default, all logs with a severity DEBUG or higher will be shown. Increasing the log level severity (to e.g INFO or WARN ) can help with the performance of the application and memory size.

NOTE The “severity” of a log message represents the importance of the message, i.e. how critical it is. The severity levels are defined in the log levels section.

# Example configuration entry logger : level : DEBUG

baud_rate (Optional, int): The baud rate to use for the serial UART port. Defaults to 115200 . Set to 0 to disable logging via UART.

level (Optional, string): The global log level. Any log message with a lower severity will not be shown. Defaults to DEBUG .

initial_level (Optional, string): The initial log level, which may be varied at run time. Defaults to the same value as level .

logs (Optional, mapping): Manually set the log level for a specific component or tag. See Manual Log Levels for more information.

runtime_tag_levels (Optional, boolean): Enable runtime per-tag log level changes. This is automatically enabled when logs is configured or when logger.set_level is used with a tag parameter. Only needs to be manually enabled if calling set_log_level() from a lambda or external component. Defaults to false (auto-enabled as needed).

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Advanced settings:

tx_buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the buffer used for log messages. Decrease this if you’re having memory problems. Defaults to 512 .

task_log_buffer_size (Optional, int): ESP32, LibreTiny and nRF52 only : The size of the internal thread-safe ring buffer for task log messages. This prevents API disconnections when multiple threads attempt to log simultaneously. Set to 0 to disable the log buffer. Defaults to 768B .

hardware_uart (Optional, string): The Hardware UART to use for logging. The default varies depending on the specific processor/chip and framework you are using. See the table below.

esp8266_store_log_strings_in_flash (Optional, boolean): ESP8266 only. Compile-time setting for where log format strings live. When true (default), they stay in flash via PROGMEM ; when false , they are copied into RAM, which uses significantly more of the ESP8266’s limited RAM. Does not affect runtime log output or levels, and there is no flash-wear concern (program flash is only written during OTA). Leave at the default unless you have a specific reason not to.

on_message (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a message is to be logged. The variables int level , const char* tag and const char* message are available for lambda processing.

deassert_rts_dtr (Optional, boolean): Causes ESPHome to sequentially drive DTR and RTS false after opening a serial logging connection. Defaults to false . Many ESP boards use these signals to reset the chip or enter bootloader mode, and the effect of setting this option will be to reset the chip in application mode after opening the serial port, thus ensuring that all log messages from the boot process are captured. Note: Deassert typically means a TTL high level level since RTS/DTR are usually low active signals.

wait_for_cdc (Optional, boolean): Waits for the CDC port before starting setup (10-second timeout). Only on nRF52.

early_message (Optional, boolean): Displays early debug information, such as the boot reason. Only on nRF52.

The logger component makes use of platform-specific hardware UARTs for serial logging. For example, the ESP32 has three hardware UARTs, all of which can be used for both transmit and receive. The ESP8266 only has two hardware UARTs, one of which is transmit-only. The ESP8266’s UART0 can also be “swapped” to TX/RX on the CTS/RTS pins in the event that you need to use GPIO1 and GPIO3 for something else.

Note that many common boards have their USB-to-serial adapters fixed to the default GPIOs used by UART0 , so if you use any other configuration you will not get log messages over the on-board USB.

Default UART GPIO Pins Section titled “Default UART GPIO Pins”

Variant UART0 UART0_SWAP UART1 UART2 USB_CDC USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP8266 TX: 1, RX: 3 TX: 15, RX: 13 TX: 2, RX: N/A N/A N/A N/A ESP32 TX: 1, RX: 3 N/A TX: 10, RX: 9 TX: 17, RX: 16 N/A N/A ESP32-C3 TX: 21, RX: 20 N/A Undefined N/A N/A 18/19 ESP32-C5 TX: 10, RX: 11 N/A Undefined N/A N/A 13/14 ESP32-C6 TX: 16, RX: 17 N/A Undefined N/A N/A 12/13 ESP32-C61 TX: 5, RX: 4 N/A Undefined N/A N/A 12/13 ESP32-P4 TX: 37, RX: 38 N/A TX: 10, RX: 11 N/A N/A 24/25 ESP32-S2 TX: 43, RX: 44 N/A TX: 17, RX: 18 N/A 19/20 N/A ESP32-S3 TX: 43, RX: 44 N/A TX: 17, RX: 18 Undefined 19/20 19/20 NRF52 pins varies by board N/A pins varies by board Undefined D+/D- N/A

Undefined means that the logger component cannot use this hardware UART at this time.

Default Hardware Interfaces Section titled “Default Hardware Interfaces”

Because of the wide variety of boards and processors/chips available, we’ve selected varying default hardware interfaces for logging. Many newer boards based on ESP32 variants (such as the C3, S2 and S3) are using the ESP’s on-board USB hardware peripheral while boards based on older processors (such as the original ESP32 or ESP8266) continue to use USB-to-serial bridge ICs for communication.

Variant Interface ESP8266 UART0 ESP32 UART0 ESP32-C3 USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP32-C5 USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP32-C6 USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP32-C61 USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP32-P4 USB_SERIAL_JTAG ESP32-S2 USB_CDC ESP32-S3 USB_SERIAL_JTAG RP2040 USB_CDC NRF52 USB_CDC

Possible log levels are (sorted by severity):

Level Color Description NONE No messages are logged. ERROR Red Only errors are logged. Errors prevent the ESP from working correctly. WARN Yellow Warnings and errors. Warnings are recoverable issues like invalid sensor readings. INFO Green Errors, warnings and info messages are logged. DEBUG (default) Cyan Everything up to debug. Includes initialization details and general status messages. VERBOSE Gray Like debug, but also includes sensor state changes and other frequent messages. VERY_VERBOSE White All internal messages including data flowing through I²C, SPI and UART buses.

The log level you choose has a direct impact on device performance. Every log message that is printed requires CPU time to format and transmit over the serial port and/or network, which takes time away from other tasks like reading sensors, handling network communication, and running automations.

DEBUG (default): Suitable for production use. As of ESPHome 2026.4.0, state change messages (sensor readings, binary sensor updates, etc.) were moved from DEBUG to VERBOSE , significantly reducing the logging overhead at the default level. Prior to 2026.4.0, DEBUG produced substantially more output and had a measurable performance impact, so older guides may recommend INFO — this is generally no longer necessary with current versions.

Suitable for production use. As of ESPHome 2026.4.0, state change messages (sensor readings, binary sensor updates, etc.) were moved from to , significantly reducing the logging overhead at the default level. Prior to 2026.4.0, produced substantially more output and had a measurable performance impact, so older guides may recommend — this is generally no longer necessary with current versions. INFO / WARN : Recommended for performance-sensitive or timing-sensitive devices (e.g., devices using precise PWM dimming, infrared communication, or high-frequency sensor polling). Reducing log output frees CPU cycles for time-critical operations.

Recommended for performance-sensitive or timing-sensitive devices (e.g., devices using precise PWM dimming, infrared communication, or high-frequency sensor polling). Reducing log output frees CPU cycles for time-critical operations. VERBOSE / VERY_VERBOSE : Intended only for short-term debugging sessions. These levels produce a large volume of output that will slow down the device, cause network timeouts, and lead to connection instability. Do not leave devices running at these levels long-term. ESPHome will log a warning at boot when these levels are active as a reminder.

WARNING VERBOSE and VERY_VERBOSE are not suitable for long-term use. They are designed for diagnosing specific issues during active debugging sessions. Running a device at these levels continuously will degrade performance and may cause instability. Switch back to DEBUG or lower once the issue is resolved.

If some component is spamming the logs and you want to adjust its log level, you can set its level in your configuration, by identifiying its tag.

Example: verbose logs globally, but reduce MQTT noise:

logger : level : VERBOSE logs : mqtt.component : DEBUG mqtt.client : ERROR

NOTE When using logs , runtime per-tag log level support is automatically enabled. When this feature is disabled (the default when logs is not configured), the logger is optimized for better performance and reduced memory usage.

The level option controls which log statements are included in the firmware. You cannot set a tag to a more detailed level than the global one, because log statements with lower severity than that level are not compiled in. However, you can suppress them using initial_level , and enable them for specific tags:

logger : level : VERBOSE initial_level : ERROR logs : wifi : VERBOSE

Here, VERBOSE logs are compiled, but not shown (because of initial_level: ERROR ) However, the wifi tag has VERBOSE level enabled, and shown.

Print a formatted message to the logs.

In the format option, you can use printf -style formatting (see Formatted Text).

on_... : then : - logger.log : " Hello World " # Formatted: - logger.log : format : " The temperature sensor reports value %.1f and humidity %.1f " args : [ ' id(temperature_sensor).state ' , ' id(humidity_sensor).state ' ]

Configuration options:

format ( Required , string): The format for the message in printf-style.

args (Optional, list of lambda): The optional arguments for the format message.

level (Optional, string): The log level to print the message with. Defaults to DEBUG .

tag (Optional, string): The tag (seen in front of the message in the logs) to print the message with. Defaults to main .

Set the log level at runtime. The level can only be set to a level that is no less severe than the global log level.

level ( Required , string): The new log level to set.

( , string): The new log level to set. tag (Optional, string): The tag to set the log level for. If not set, the global log level will be set.

on_... : then : - logger.set_level : INFO - logger.set_level : level : DEBUG tag : mqtt.client

NOTE When using logger.set_level with a tag parameter, runtime per-tag log level support is automatically enabled. If you need to call set_log_level() directly from a lambda or external component, you must manually enable runtime_tag_levels: true in the logger configuration.

This automation will be triggered when a new message is added to the log. In lambdas you can get the message, log level and tag from the trigger using message ( const char * ), level ( int ) and tag ( const char * ).

logger : # ... on_message : level : ERROR then : - mqtt.publish : topic : some/topic payload : !lambda |- return "Triggered on_message with level " + to_string(level) + ", tag " + tag + " and message " + message;