Haier Climate Switches

Additional switches to support additional features for Haier AC.

haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

beeper (Optional): (supported only by hOn) A switch that enables or disables Haier climate sound feedback. All options from Switch.

health_mode (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate health mode (UV light sterilization). All options from Switch.

display (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate led display. All options from Switch.