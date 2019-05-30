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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Haier Climate Switches

Additional switches to support additional features for Haier AC.

# Example configuration entry
switch:
  - platform: haier
    haier_id: haier_ac
    beeper:
      name: Haier beeper
    health_mode:
      name: Haier health mode
    display:
      name: Haier display
    quiet_mode:
      name: Haier quiet mode

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.

  • beeper (Optional): (supported only by hOn) A switch that enables or disables Haier climate sound feedback. All options from Switch.

  • health_mode (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate health mode (UV light sterilization). All options from Switch.

  • display (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate led display. All options from Switch.

  • quiet_mode (Optional): (supported only by hOn) A switch that enables or disables Haier climate quiet mode. Quiet mode not supported in Fan only mode. All options from Switch.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”