Haier Climate Switches
Additional switches to support additional features for Haier AC.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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haier_id (Required, ID): The ID of the Haier climate component.
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beeper (Optional): (supported only by hOn) A switch that enables or disables Haier climate sound feedback. All options from Switch.
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health_mode (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate health mode (UV light sterilization). All options from Switch.
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display (Optional): A switch that enables or disables Haier climate led display. All options from Switch.
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quiet_mode (Optional): (supported only by hOn) A switch that enables or disables Haier climate quiet mode. Quiet mode not supported in Fan only mode. All options from Switch.