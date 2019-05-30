ESPHome 2025.9.0 - 17th September 2025

ESPHome 2025.9.0 brings significant enhancements to display technology, camera functionality, and performance optimizations. This release focuses on advanced display capabilities, improved memory efficiency, and enhanced developer tools while maintaining backward compatibility for most use cases.

Key Highlights:

MIPI RGB Display support for high-performance color displays with dedicated hardware acceleration

for high-performance color displays with dedicated hardware acceleration ESPHome Builder improvements with support for uploading existing YAML files and blank configurations

with support for uploading existing YAML files and blank configurations Camera JPEG encoder enabling efficient image compression and streaming capabilities

enabling efficient image compression and streaming capabilities Enhanced NRF52 features including DFU (Device Firmware Update) support

including DFU (Device Firmware Update) support Extensive memory optimizations reducing flash and RAM usage across all platforms

reducing flash and RAM usage across all platforms Improved sensor support with enhanced BL0940 power monitoring capabilities

with enhanced BL0940 power monitoring capabilities Component improvements including restructured Inkplate e-paper display support

🎉 Welcome Jonathan to the Open Home Foundation Team! Section titled “🎉 Welcome Jonathan to the Open Home Foundation Team!”

We’re excited to announce that Jonathan (@swoboda1337) has joined the Open Home Foundation as a full-time developer on ESPHome!

Jonathan has been a long-standing and valued contributor, and now he’ll be able to focus fully on building ESPHome — helping people create smart homes that are private, sustainable, and built on open standards.

This milestone is made possible by the support of our community and the Open Home Foundation’s mission to advance open-source smart home technologies while upholding the principles of privacy, choice, and sustainability.

If you’d like to support continued development of ESPHome and other open home projects, consider:

Supporting the Open Home Foundation → openhomefoundation.org

→ openhomefoundation.org Subscribing to Home Assistant Cloud → nabucasa.com to help fund open-source development

🚀 Welcome to the team, Jonathan — we can’t wait to see what you’ll help build!

MIPI RGB Display Support Section titled “MIPI RGB Display Support”

ESPHome 2025.9.0 introduces comprehensive support for MIPI RGB displays through the new Mipi Rgb component.

Key Features:

Hardware acceleration through dedicated MIPI controllers

through dedicated MIPI controllers High refresh rates with excellent color reproduction

with excellent color reproduction Unified configuration supporting multiple display models

supporting multiple display models Reduced CPU overhead compared to traditional parallel displays

compared to traditional parallel displays Professional display quality for advanced user interfaces

MIPI RGB displays offer superior performance for applications requiring high-quality graphics, smooth animations, and professional-grade user interfaces.

ESPHome Builder Enhancements Section titled “ESPHome Builder Enhancements”

The ESPHome Builder web interface now offers improved flexibility for getting started with your projects:

New Capabilities:

Upload existing YAML files to continue working on configurations created elsewhere

to continue working on configurations created elsewhere Start with a blank configuration for complete customization from scratch

Camera JPEG Encoder Section titled “Camera JPEG Encoder”

The new Camera Encoder component adds efficient JPEG compression capabilities to ESP32 camera implementations, enabling:

Benefits:

Reduced bandwidth for image transmission over WiFi

for image transmission over WiFi Lower storage requirements for image capture applications

for image capture applications Improved streaming performance with compressed image data

with compressed image data Configurable quality settings to balance size vs. quality

to balance size vs. quality Hardware acceleration where available on supported platforms

This component is particularly valuable for security cameras, time-lapse photography, and any application requiring efficient image handling.

Enhanced NRF52 Platform Section titled “Enhanced NRF52 Platform”

Building on the NRF52 platform introduced in 2025.8.0, this release adds crucial development and deployment features:

New Capabilities:

DFU (Device Firmware Update) support for over-the-air updates

support for over-the-air updates Improved debugging tools with enhanced Zephyr integration

These enhancements make NRF52 development more practical for production deployments while maintaining the low-power advantages of Nordic semiconductors.

ESPHome 2025.9.0 continues the optimization efforts with significant improvements:

Flash Memory Savings:

Component source strings moved to flash (ESP8266) saving substantial RAM

(ESP8266) saving substantial RAM GPIO memory optimization reducing usage by up to 50% through bit-packing

reducing usage by up to 50% through bit-packing Scheduler improvements with memory pools to reduce heap fragmentation

with memory pools to reduce heap fragmentation String optimizations eliminating unnecessary allocations in core functions

Runtime Improvements:

Enhanced GPIO expander support with cached operations reducing I2C bus usage

with cached operations reducing I2C bus usage Optimized sensor logging with compile-time string management

with compile-time string management Better timezone synchronization allowing the timezone to be sent from Home Assistant for devices that are pre-installed with ESPHome

ESPHome 2025.9.0 includes several breaking changes that may require configuration updates:

Core Preference Storage Changes Section titled “Core Preference Storage Changes”

Device ID consideration : Preference storage now accounts for device_id to prevent conflicts

: Preference storage now accounts for device_id to prevent conflicts Impact : Devices may lose some stored preferences on first boot after upgrade

: Devices may lose some stored preferences on first boot after upgrade Action Required: No configuration changes needed, but stored calibration data may need to be reconfigured

LVGL Spinbox Configuration Section titled “LVGL Spinbox Configuration”

Configuration change : step property replaced with selected_digit for spinbox widgets

: property replaced with for spinbox widgets Impact : Existing LVGL spinbox configurations will fail validation

: Existing LVGL spinbox configurations will fail validation Action Required: Update spinbox configurations to use selected_digit instead of step

Bluetooth Proxy Connection Defaults Section titled “Bluetooth Proxy Connection Defaults”

Default change : Active connections now default to true instead of false

: Active connections now default to instead of Impact : Bluetooth proxy will allow active connections by default

: Bluetooth proxy will allow active connections by default Action Required: Explicitly set active: false if you want to maintain previous behavior

API and Memory Optimizations Section titled “API and Memory Optimizations”

String function changes : state_class_to_string() now returns const char* instead of std::string

: now returns instead of Component storage changes : Component source strings moved to flash memory on ESP8266

: Component source strings moved to flash memory on ESP8266 Impact : Custom components using these functions may need updates

: Custom components using these functions may need updates Action Required: Update custom components to handle new return types

Inkplate Component Rename Section titled “Inkplate Component Rename”

Component renamed : Inkplate component has been renamed and grayscale handling improved

: Inkplate component has been renamed and grayscale handling improved Impact : Existing Inkplate configurations will need component name updates

: Existing Inkplate configurations will need component name updates Action Required: Update component references in your configuration

Most breaking changes are internal optimizations that shouldn’t affect typical configurations, but custom components and advanced setups may require updates.

[mqtt] Fix KeyError when MQTT logging configured without explicit level esphome#10774 by @bdraco

fix(packet_transport): Add initialization for sensor configuration in packet transport esphome#10765 by @TMaYaD

[core] Fix ESP8266 mDNS compilation failure caused by incorrect coroutine priorities esphome#10773 by @bdraco

[gpio] Fix unused function warnings when compiling with log level below DEBUG esphome#10779 by @bdraco

[esp32_improv] Disable loop by default until provisioning needed esphome#10764 by @bdraco

[libretiny] Fix lib_ignore handling and ignore incompatible libraries esphome#10846 by @swoboda1337

Set color_order to RGB for the Waveshare ESP32-S3-TOUCH-LCD-4.3 and ESP32-S3-TOUCH-LCD-7-800X480 esphome#10835 by @stuartparmenter

[esp32_improv] Fix crashes from uninitialized pointers and missing null checks esphome#10902 by @bdraco

[sx126x] Fix issues with variable length FSK packets esphome#10911 by @swoboda1337

[mipi_spi] Fix t-display-amoled esphome#10922 by @clydebarrow

[api] Prevent API from overriding noise encryption keys set in YAML esphome#10927 by @bdraco

[sim800l] Fixed ignoring incoming calls. esphome#10865 by @vmakeev

[voice_assistant] Fix wakeword string being reset while referenced esphome#10945 by @abmantis

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[light] Add support for querying effects by index esphome#10195 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

[mipi_spi] Add model esphome#10392 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[mapping] Use custom allocator esphome#9972 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

Add JPEG encoder support via new camera_encoder component esphome#9459 by @DT-art1 (new-component) (new-feature)

[nrf52] add dfu esphome#9319 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[bluetooth_proxy] Expose configured scanning mode in API responses esphome#10490 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[wizard] extend the wizard dashboard API to allow upload and empty config options esphome#10203 by @maximmaxim345 (new-feature)

[mipi_rgb] Unified driver for MIPI RGB displays esphome#9892 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[api] Add timezone support to GetTimeResponse for automatic timezone synchronization esphome#10661 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[bl0940] extend configuration options of bl0940 device esphome#8158 by @dan-s-github (new-feature) (new-platform)

Add JPEG encoder support via new camera_encoder component esphome#9459 by @DT-art1 (new-component) (new-feature)

[mipi_rgb] Unified driver for MIPI RGB displays esphome#9892 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[mipi_rgb] Unified driver for MIPI RGB displays esphome#9892 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[bl0940] extend configuration options of bl0940 device esphome#8158 by @dan-s-github (new-feature) (new-platform)

[core] Fix preference storage to account for device_id esphome#10333 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Replace spinbox step with selected_digit esphome#10349 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[sensor] Change state_class_to_string() to return const char* to avoid allocations esphome#10533 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[bluetooth_proxy] Change default for active connections to true esphome#10546 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[core] Store component source strings in flash on ESP8266 (breaking change) esphome#10621 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[inkplate] Rename component and fix grayscale esphome#10200 by @JosipKuci (breaking-change)

[CI] Fix CI job failures for PRs with >300 changed files esphome#10215 by @bdraco

[qm6988] Clean up code esphome#10216 by @jesserockz

[quality] Remove period from audio related Invalid raises esphome#10229 by @jesserockz

[api] Optimize message buffer allocation and eliminate redundant methods esphome#10231 by @bdraco

[esp32] Optimize preferences is_changed() by replacing temporary vector with unique_ptr esphome#10246 by @bdraco

[core] Remove unnecessary FD_SETSIZE check on ESP32 and improve logging esphome#10255 by @bdraco

[esp8266] Replace std::vector with std::unique_ptr in preferences to save flash esphome#10245 by @bdraco

[api] Optimize APIFrameHelper virtual methods and mark implementations as final esphome#10278 by @bdraco

[api] Mark protobuf message classes as final to enable compiler optimizations esphome#10276 by @bdraco

[api] Mark APIConnection as final for compiler optimizations esphome#10279 by @bdraco

[api] Optimize protobuf decode loop for better performance and maintainability esphome#10277 by @bdraco

[CI] Rename and expand needs-docs workflow esphome#10299 by @jesserockz

[safe_mode] Reduce flash usage by 184 bytes through code optimization esphome#10284 by @bdraco

[helper] Make crc8 function more flexible to avoid reimplementation in individual components esphome#10201 by @jesserockz

[api] Avoid object_id string allocations for all entity info messages esphome#10260 by @bdraco

[mdns] Reduce flash usage and prevent RAM over-allocation in service compilation esphome#10287 by @bdraco

[quality] Convert remaining to_code to async esphome#10271 by @jesserockz

to esphome#10271 by @jesserockz [binary_sensor] Convert LOG_BINARY_SENSOR macro to function to reduce flash usage esphome#10294 by @bdraco

[sensor] Convert LOG_SENSOR macro to function to reduce flash usage esphome#10290 by @bdraco

[button] Convert LOG_BUTTON macro to function to reduce flash usage esphome#10295 by @bdraco

[number] Convert LOG_NUMBER macro to function to reduce flash usage esphome#10293 by @bdraco

[light] Add support for querying effects by index esphome#10195 by @edwardtfn (new-feature)

[CI] Base too-big label on new additions only esphome#10307 by @jesserockz

label on new additions only esphome#10307 by @jesserockz [web_server] Reduce flash usage by consolidating defer calls in switch and lock handlers esphome#10297 by @bdraco

[core] Eliminate heap allocation in teardown_components by using StaticVector esphome#10256 by @bdraco

[libretiny] Optimize preferences is_changed() by replacing temporary vector with unique_ptr esphome#10272 by @bdraco

[bluetooth_proxy] Mark BluetoothConnection and BluetoothProxy as final for compiler optimizations esphome#10280 by @bdraco

[CI] Also require tests for new-features esphome#10311 by @jesserockz

esphome#10311 by @jesserockz [homeassistant] Add compilation test for homeassistant.tag_scanned action esphome#10319 by @bdraco

[core] Add idf-tidy env for esp32-c6 esphome#10270 by @jesserockz

[opentherm] Rename c++ files for predictable doxygen generation esphome#10314 by @jesserockz

[ld2420] Rename c++ files for predictable doxygen generation esphome#10315 by @jesserockz

[nrf52] update toolchain to v0.17.4, support mac esphome#10391 by @tomaszduda23

[nrf52] fix build in dashboard esphome#10323 by @tomaszduda23

fix temperature config validation regex esphome#9575 by @ximex

Update Python to 3.11 in AI instructions esphome#10407 by @ximex

[mipi_spi] Add model esphome#10392 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

improve AI instructions esphome#10416 by @ximex

[esp32_ble_client] Add missing ESP_GATTC_UNREG_FOR_NOTIFY_EVT logging esphome#10347 by @bdraco

[core] Fix preference storage to account for device_id esphome#10333 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[core] Dont copy platform source files if there are no entities of that type esphome#10436 by @jesserockz

improve const imports of esphome.const esphome#10438 by @ximex

esphome#10438 by @ximex Revert “[core] Dont copy platform source files if there are no entities of that type” esphome#10441 by @clydebarrow

[api] Fix string lifetime issue in fill_and_encode_entity_info for dynamic object_id esphome#10482 by @bdraco

[absolute_humidity] Fix typo esphome#10474 by @DAVe3283

[esp32_ble_tracker] Remove duplicate client promotion logic esphome#10321 by @bdraco

[bluetooth_proxy] Remove unused ClientState::SEARCHING state esphome#10318 by @bdraco

[mapping] Use custom allocator esphome#9972 by @clydebarrow (new-feature)

[lvgl] Replace spinbox step with selected_digit esphome#10349 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

Adjust sen5x to match VOC/NOX datasheet esphome#9894 by @Fmstrat

[lvgl] Update hello world esphome#10469 by @clydebarrow

[mipi] Add type to models for better type hinting downstream esphome#10475 by @jesserockz

Add JPEG encoder support via new camera_encoder component esphome#9459 by @DT-art1 (new-component) (new-feature)

[sntp] Use callbacks to trigger on_time_sync for ESP32 and ESP8266 esphome#10390 by @kaechele

for ESP32 and ESP8266 esphome#10390 by @kaechele [display] Allow page actions to have auto generated display id esphome#10460 by @jesserockz

[nrf52] add dfu esphome#9319 by @tomaszduda23 (new-feature)

[bluetooth_proxy] Expose configured scanning mode in API responses esphome#10490 by @bdraco (new-feature)

[nrf52] fix missing bootloader esphome#10519 by @tomaszduda23

[wifi] Guard wifi error cases introduced in IDF5.2 by a version check esphome#10466 by @gnumpi

[core] Fix timezone offset calculation esphome#10426 by @eyal0

[core] Replace magic coroutine priority numbers with self-documenting CoroPriority enum esphome#10518 by @bdraco

[esp32] Remove hardcoding of ulp esphome#10535 by @swoboda1337

[core] Optimize fnv1_hash to avoid string allocations for static entities esphome#10529 by @bdraco

[core] Use get_icon_ref() in entity platform logging to avoid string allocations esphome#10530 by @bdraco

[sensor] Change state_class_to_string() to return const char* to avoid allocations esphome#10533 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[host] Fix memory allocation in preferences load() method esphome#10506 by @bdraco

[core] Use get_device_class_ref() in entity platform logging to avoid string allocations esphome#10531 by @bdraco

[core] Use get_unit_of_measurement_ref() in entity logging to avoid string allocations esphome#10532 by @bdraco

[bluetooth_proxy] Change default for active connections to true esphome#10546 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[wifi] Check for esp32_hosted on no wifi variants esphome#10528 by @swoboda1337

[wizard] extend the wizard dashboard API to allow upload and empty config options esphome#10203 by @maximmaxim345 (new-feature)

[esp8266] Store GPIO initialization arrays in PROGMEM to save RAM esphome#10560 by @bdraco

[esp8266] Reduce preference memory usage by 40% through field optimization esphome#10557 by @bdraco

[i2c] Optimize memory usage with stack allocation for small buffers esphome#10565 by @bdraco

[sps30] Tidy up, optimize esphome#10606 by @kbx81

[sgp30] Tidy up, optimize esphome#10607 by @kbx81

[sensirion_common] Tidy up, optimize esphome#10604 by @kbx81

[esphome] ESP8266: Move OTA error strings to PROGMEM (saves 116 bytes RAM) esphome#10620 by @bdraco

[logger] Use LogString for UART selection strings (saves 28 bytes RAM on ESP8266) esphome#10615 by @bdraco

[sensor] ESP8266: Use LogString for state_class_to_string() to save RAM esphome#10617 by @bdraco

[web_server] ESP8266: Store OTA response strings in PROGMEM (saves 52 bytes RAM) esphome#10616 by @bdraco

[script] ESP8266: Store log format strings in PROGMEM (saves 240 bytes RAM) esphome#10614 by @bdraco

[gpio] ESP8266: Store log strings in flash memory esphome#10610 by @bdraco

[light] ESP8266: Store log strings in flash memory esphome#10611 by @bdraco

[captive_portal] ESP8266: Move strings to PROGMEM (saves 192 bytes RAM) esphome#10600 by @bdraco

[mdns] Move constant strings to flash on ESP8266 esphome#10599 by @bdraco

[api] Store Noise protocol prologue in flash on ESP8266 esphome#10598 by @bdraco

[esp8266][api] Store error strings in PROGMEM to reduce RAM usage esphome#10568 by @bdraco

[sen5x] Various optimizing & tidying up esphome#10602 by @kbx81

[esp8266] Store component warning strings in flash to reduce RAM usage esphome#10623 by @bdraco

Atm90e32/26 device class fixes esphome#10629 by @davidmonro

[core] Convert LOG_UPDATE_INTERVAL macro to function to reduce flash usage esphome#10636 by @bdraco

[core] Skip redundant process_to_add() call when no scheduler items added esphome#10630 by @bdraco

Fix DNS resolution inconsistency between logs and OTA operations esphome#10595 by @bdraco

[core] Add memory pool to scheduler to reduce heap fragmentation esphome#10536 by @bdraco

[esp8266][logger] Store LOG_LEVELS strings in PROGMEM to reduce RAM usage esphome#10569 by @bdraco

[esphome] Store OTA component log strings in flash on ESP8266 esphome#10570 by @bdraco

[gpio_expander] Add intelligent pin type selection to CachedGpioExpander template esphome#10577 by @bdraco

[ota] Fix duplicate include and sort esphome#10643 by @jesserockz

[pca6416a] Migrate to CachedGpioExpander to reduce I2C bus usage esphome#10587 by @bdraco

[pca9554] Migrate to CachedGpioExpander to reduce I2C bus usage esphome#10571 by @bdraco

[pcf8574] Migrate to CachedGpioExpander to reduce I2C bus usage esphome#10573 by @bdraco

[sx1509] Migrate to CachedGpioExpander to reduce I2C bus usage esphome#10588 by @bdraco

[mcp23016] Migrate to CachedGpioExpander to reduce I2C bus usage esphome#10581 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Reduce SchedulerItem memory usage by 7.4% on 32-bit platforms esphome#10553 by @bdraco

[mipi_rgb] Unified driver for MIPI RGB displays esphome#9892 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

[api] Store plaintext error message in PROGMEM on ESP8266 esphome#10634 by @bdraco

[core] Store component source strings in flash on ESP8266 (breaking change) esphome#10621 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[esp32] Reduce GPIO memory usage by 50% through bit-packing esphome#10556 by @bdraco

[core] Fix serial upload regression from DNS resolution PR #10595 esphome#10648 by @bdraco

Add I2S Audio Port for ESP32-C5/C6/H2 esphome#10414 by @ximex

[core] Reduce unnecessary nesting in scheduler loop esphome#10644 by @bdraco

[adc] Fix autorange negative coefficient bug causing incorrect voltage readings esphome#10549 by @edwardtfn

[nextion] Increase delay before reboot to prevent TFT upload interruption esphome#10402 by @edwardtfn

Sort codeowners using case-insensitive esphome#10651 by @jesserockz

[core] Reduce flash usage by refactoring looping component partitioning esphome#10652 by @bdraco

[core] Refactor insertion sort functions to eliminate code duplication esphome#10653 by @bdraco

RingBuffer: Make partial writing optional esphome#10302 by @gnumpi

allow to implement show_logs as external component esphome#10523 by @tomaszduda23

[nrf52] add more tests esphome#10591 by @tomaszduda23

[ms5611] remove delay in setup esphome#10658 by @mrtoy-me

[api] Add timezone support to GetTimeResponse for automatic timezone synchronization esphome#10661 by @bdraco (new-feature)

Allow both files and directories to be passed to update-all esphome#10575 by @swoboda1337

[thermostat] General clean-up, optimization, properly support “auto” mode esphome#10561 by @kbx81

[bl0940] extend configuration options of bl0940 device esphome#8158 by @dan-s-github (new-feature) (new-platform)

[inkplate] Rename component and fix grayscale esphome#10200 by @JosipKuci (breaking-change)

[thermostat] Rename timer enums to mitigate naming conflict esphome#10666 by @kbx81

Improve coverage for various core modules esphome#10663 by @bdraco

Update webserver local assets to 20250910-110003 esphome#10668 by @esphomebot

[adc] Fix FILTER_SOURCE_FILES location esphome#10673 by @jesserockz

location esphome#10673 by @jesserockz Openthread Fix Factory Reset esphome#9281 by @rwrozelle

[core] Add millisecond precision to logging timestamps esphome#10677 by @bdraco

Add comprehensive tests for choose_upload_log_host to prevent regressions esphome#10679 by @bdraco

Add some more coverage for dashboard web_server esphome#10682 by @bdraco

[tests] Add upload_program and show_logs test coverage to prevent regressions esphome#10684 by @bdraco

Add additional coverage for util and writer esphome#10683 by @bdraco

Add additional dashboard and main tests esphome#10688 by @bdraco

[core] fix upload to device via MQTT IP lookup (e.g. when mDNS is disable) esphome#10632 by @Links2004

Add additional test coverage ahead of Path conversion esphome#10700 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Fix permanent component failure from undocumented ESP_FAIL in IPv6 setup esphome#10708 by @bdraco

[core] Optimize MAC address formatting to eliminate sprintf dependency esphome#10713 by @bdraco

[api] Revert unneeded GetTime bidirectional support added in #9790 esphome#10702 by @bdraco

[api] Optimize HelloResponse server_info to reduce memory usage esphome#10701 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Fix timing accumulation in scheduler causing incorrect execution measurements esphome#10719 by @bdraco

ina2xx should be total increasing for energy sensor esphome#10711 by @mikelawrence

[md5] Optimize MD5::get_hex() to eliminate sprintf dependency esphome#10710 by @bdraco

[wifi] Optimize WiFi MAC formatting to eliminate sprintf dependency esphome#10715 by @bdraco

[esp32_ble] Optimize BLE hex formatting to eliminate sprintf dependency esphome#10714 by @bdraco

[select] Use const references to avoid unnecessary vector copies esphome#10741 by @bdraco

[dashboard] Fix archive handler to properly delete build folders using correct path esphome#10724 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Conditionally compile PHY-specific code to reduce flash usage esphome#10747 by @bdraco

[mqtt] fix publish payload length when payload contains null characters esphome#10744 by @jokujossai

[ade7880] fix channel a voltage registry esphome#10750 by @jokujossai

[wizard] Fix KeyError when running wizard with empty OTA password esphome#10753 by @bdraco

[core] Fix clean build files to properly clear PlatformIO cache esphome#10754 by @bdraco