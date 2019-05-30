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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2025.9.0 - 17th September 2025

MIPI ​RGB ​Displays
Camera ​Encoder

Release Overview

Section titled “Release Overview”

ESPHome 2025.9.0 brings significant enhancements to display technology, camera functionality, and performance optimizations. This release focuses on advanced display capabilities, improved memory efficiency, and enhanced developer tools while maintaining backward compatibility for most use cases.

Key Highlights:

  • MIPI RGB Display support for high-performance color displays with dedicated hardware acceleration
  • ESPHome Builder improvements with support for uploading existing YAML files and blank configurations
  • Camera JPEG encoder enabling efficient image compression and streaming capabilities
  • Enhanced NRF52 features including DFU (Device Firmware Update) support
  • Extensive memory optimizations reducing flash and RAM usage across all platforms
  • Improved sensor support with enhanced BL0940 power monitoring capabilities
  • Component improvements including restructured Inkplate e-paper display support

🎉 Welcome Jonathan to the Open Home Foundation Team!

Section titled “🎉 Welcome Jonathan to the Open Home Foundation Team!”

We’re excited to announce that Jonathan (@swoboda1337) has joined the Open Home Foundation as a full-time developer on ESPHome!

Jonathan has been a long-standing and valued contributor, and now he’ll be able to focus fully on building ESPHome — helping people create smart homes that are private, sustainable, and built on open standards.

This milestone is made possible by the support of our community and the Open Home Foundation’s mission to advance open-source smart home technologies while upholding the principles of privacy, choice, and sustainability.

If you’d like to support continued development of ESPHome and other open home projects, consider:

🚀 Welcome to the team, Jonathan — we can’t wait to see what you’ll help build!

MIPI RGB Display Support

Section titled “MIPI RGB Display Support”

ESPHome 2025.9.0 introduces comprehensive support for MIPI RGB displays through the new Mipi Rgb component.

Key Features:

  • Hardware acceleration through dedicated MIPI controllers
  • High refresh rates with excellent color reproduction
  • Unified configuration supporting multiple display models
  • Reduced CPU overhead compared to traditional parallel displays
  • Professional display quality for advanced user interfaces

MIPI RGB displays offer superior performance for applications requiring high-quality graphics, smooth animations, and professional-grade user interfaces.

ESPHome Builder Enhancements

Section titled “ESPHome Builder Enhancements”

The ESPHome Builder web interface now offers improved flexibility for getting started with your projects:

New Capabilities:

  • Upload existing YAML files to continue working on configurations created elsewhere
  • Start with a blank configuration for complete customization from scratch

Camera JPEG Encoder

Section titled “Camera JPEG Encoder”

The new Camera Encoder component adds efficient JPEG compression capabilities to ESP32 camera implementations, enabling:

Benefits:

  • Reduced bandwidth for image transmission over WiFi
  • Lower storage requirements for image capture applications
  • Improved streaming performance with compressed image data
  • Configurable quality settings to balance size vs. quality
  • Hardware acceleration where available on supported platforms

This component is particularly valuable for security cameras, time-lapse photography, and any application requiring efficient image handling.

Enhanced NRF52 Platform

Section titled “Enhanced NRF52 Platform”

Building on the NRF52 platform introduced in 2025.8.0, this release adds crucial development and deployment features:

New Capabilities:

  • DFU (Device Firmware Update) support for over-the-air updates
  • Improved debugging tools with enhanced Zephyr integration

These enhancements make NRF52 development more practical for production deployments while maintaining the low-power advantages of Nordic semiconductors.

Memory & Performance Optimizations

Section titled “Memory & Performance Optimizations”

ESPHome 2025.9.0 continues the optimization efforts with significant improvements:

Flash Memory Savings:

  • Component source strings moved to flash (ESP8266) saving substantial RAM
  • GPIO memory optimization reducing usage by up to 50% through bit-packing
  • Scheduler improvements with memory pools to reduce heap fragmentation
  • String optimizations eliminating unnecessary allocations in core functions

Runtime Improvements:

  • Enhanced GPIO expander support with cached operations reducing I2C bus usage
  • Optimized sensor logging with compile-time string management
  • Better timezone synchronization allowing the timezone to be sent from Home Assistant for devices that are pre-installed with ESPHome

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

ESPHome 2025.9.0 includes several breaking changes that may require configuration updates:

Core Preference Storage Changes

Section titled “Core Preference Storage Changes”
  • Device ID consideration: Preference storage now accounts for device_id to prevent conflicts
  • Impact: Devices may lose some stored preferences on first boot after upgrade
  • Action Required: No configuration changes needed, but stored calibration data may need to be reconfigured

LVGL Spinbox Configuration

Section titled “LVGL Spinbox Configuration”
  • Configuration change: step property replaced with selected_digit for spinbox widgets
  • Impact: Existing LVGL spinbox configurations will fail validation
  • Action Required: Update spinbox configurations to use selected_digit instead of step

Bluetooth Proxy Connection Defaults

Section titled “Bluetooth Proxy Connection Defaults”
  • Default change: Active connections now default to true instead of false
  • Impact: Bluetooth proxy will allow active connections by default
  • Action Required: Explicitly set active: false if you want to maintain previous behavior

API and Memory Optimizations

Section titled “API and Memory Optimizations”
  • String function changes: state_class_to_string() now returns const char* instead of std::string
  • Component storage changes: Component source strings moved to flash memory on ESP8266
  • Impact: Custom components using these functions may need updates
  • Action Required: Update custom components to handle new return types

Inkplate Component Rename

Section titled “Inkplate Component Rename”
  • Component renamed: Inkplate component has been renamed and grayscale handling improved
  • Impact: Existing Inkplate configurations will need component name updates
  • Action Required: Update component references in your configuration

Most breaking changes are internal optimizations that shouldn’t affect typical configurations, but custom components and advanced setups may require updates.

Release 2025.9.1 - September 19

Section titled “Release 2025.9.1 - September 19”
  • [mqtt] Fix KeyError when MQTT logging configured without explicit level esphome#10774 by @bdraco
  • fix(packet_transport): Add initialization for sensor configuration in packet transport esphome#10765 by @TMaYaD
  • [core] Fix ESP8266 mDNS compilation failure caused by incorrect coroutine priorities esphome#10773 by @bdraco
  • [gpio] Fix unused function warnings when compiling with log level below DEBUG esphome#10779 by @bdraco

Release 2025.9.2 - September 29

Section titled “Release 2025.9.2 - September 29”

Release 2025.9.3 - October 1

Section titled “Release 2025.9.3 - October 1”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”
  • Add JPEG encoder support via new camera_encoder component esphome#9459 by @DT-art1 (new-component) (new-feature)
  • [mipi_rgb] Unified driver for MIPI RGB displays esphome#9892 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”

Dependency Changes

Section titled “Dependency Changes”