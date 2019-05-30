 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

WiFi Info Text Sensor

The wifi_info text sensor platform exposes different WiFi information via text sensors.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: wifi_info
    ip_address:
      name: Device IP Address
      address_0:
        name: Device IP Address 0
      address_1:
        name: Device IP Address 1
      address_2:
        name: Device IP Address 2
      address_3:
        name: Device IP Address 3
      address_4:
        name: Device IP Address 4
    ssid:
      name: Device Connected SSID
    bssid:
      name: Device Connected BSSID
    mac_address:
      name: Device Mac Wifi Address
    scan_results:
      name: Device Latest Scan Results
    dns_address:
      name: Device DNS Address
    power_save_mode:
      name: Device Wifi Power Save Mode

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • ip_address (Optional): Expose the IP Address of the device as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

  • address_0 (Optional): With dual stack (IPv4 and IPv6) the device will have at least two IP addresses, often more. To report all addresses the configuration may have up to five sub-sensors address_0 to address_4. All options from Text Sensor.

  • ssid (Optional): Expose the SSID of the currently connected WiFi network as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

  • bssid (Optional): Expose the BSSID of the currently connected WiFi network as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

  • mac_address (Optional): Expose the Mac Address of the WiFi card. All options from Text Sensor.

  • scan_results (Optional): Expose the latest networks found during the latest scan. All options from Text Sensor.

  • dns_address (Optional): Expose the DNS Address of the device as text sensor. Text Sensor.

  • power_save_mode (Optional) Expose the WiFi Power save mode of the device as a text sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”