The wifi_info text sensor platform exposes different WiFi information via text sensors.

ip_address (Optional): Expose the IP Address of the device as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

address_0 (Optional): With dual stack (IPv4 and IPv6) the device will have at least two IP addresses, often more. To report all addresses the configuration may have up to five sub-sensors address_0 to address_4. All options from Text Sensor.

ssid (Optional): Expose the SSID of the currently connected WiFi network as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

bssid (Optional): Expose the BSSID of the currently connected WiFi network as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

mac_address (Optional): Expose the Mac Address of the WiFi card. All options from Text Sensor.

scan_results (Optional): Expose the latest networks found during the latest scan. All options from Text Sensor.

dns_address (Optional): Expose the DNS Address of the device as text sensor. Text Sensor.