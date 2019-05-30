WiFi Component

This core ESPHome component sets up WiFi connections to access points for you. You need to have a network configuration (either Wifi or Ethernet) or ESPHome will fail in the config validation stage. You also can’t have both Wifi and Ethernet setup in same time (even if your ESP has both wired).

It’s recommended to provide a static IP for your node, as it can dramatically improve connection times.

# Example configuration entry wifi : ssid : MyHomeNetwork password : VerySafePassword # Optional manual IP manual_ip : static_ip : 192.168.0.123 gateway : 192.168.0.1 subnet : 255.255.255.0

# It is highly recommended to use secrets wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password

TIP For WiFi security recommendations including min_auth_mode configuration, see the Security Best Practices guide.

ssid (Optional, string): The name (or service set identifier) of the WiFi access point your device should connect to.

password (Optional, string): The password (or PSK) for your WiFi network. Leave empty for no password.

networks (Optional): Configure multiple WiFi networks to connect to, the best one that is reachable will be connected to. See Connecting to Multiple Networks.

manual_ip (Optional): Manually configure the static IP of the node. static_ip ( Required , IPv4 address): The static IP of your node. gateway ( Required , IPv4 address): The gateway of the local network. subnet ( Required , IPv4 address): The subnet of the local network. dns1 (Optional, IPv4 address): The main DNS server to use. dns2 (Optional, IPv4 address): The backup DNS server to use.

use_address (Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value. Example, if you have changed your static IP and want to flash OTA to the previously configured IP address.

ap (Optional): Enable an access point mode on the node. ssid (Optional, string): The name of the access point to create. Leave empty to use the device name. password (Optional, string): The password for the access point. Leave empty for no password. channel (Optional, int): The channel the AP should operate on from 1 to 14. Defaults to 1. manual_ip (Optional): Manually set the IP options for the AP. Same options as manual_ip for station mode. ap_timeout (Optional, Time): The time after which to enable the configured fallback hotspot. Can be disabled by setting this to 0s , which requires manually starting the AP by other means (eg: from a button press). Defaults to 90s .

domain (Optional, string): Set the domain of the node hostname used for uploading. For example, if it’s set to .local , all uploads will be sent to <HOSTNAME>.local . Defaults to .local .

reboot_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before rebooting when no WiFi connection exists. Can be disabled by setting this to 0s , but note that the low level IP stack currently seems to have issues with WiFi where a full reboot is required to get the interface back working. Defaults to 15min . Does not apply when in access point mode.

power_save_mode (Optional, string): The power save mode for the WiFi interface. See Power Save Mode

output_power (Optional, string): The amount of TX power for the WiFi interface from 8.5dB to 20.5dB. Default for ESP8266 is 20dB, 20.5dB might cause unexpected restarts.

fast_connect (Optional, boolean): If enabled, directly connects to WiFi network without doing a full scan first. This can significantly improve connection times (thus reducing power consumption). Defaults to off . The downside is that this option connects to the first network the ESP sees, even if that network is very far away and better ones are available. If multiple networks are configured, the last successfully connected one is tested first. In case it fails, all networks are then tested one after the other in their declared order, starting with the first one in the list. NOTE While fast_connect skips the initial scan, if the connection attempt fails, ESPHome will still perform a scan to find available networks. For hidden networks, use hidden: true on the network configuration (see Connecting to Multiple Networks) to ensure the device always connects without scanning. Be aware that marking networks as hidden prevents ESPHome from finding the best access point to connect to, so the device may not connect to the AP with the best signal strength.

min_auth_mode (Optional, string): Only on esp32 and esp8266 . Sets the minimum WiFi authentication mode that the device will accept when connecting to access points. This controls the weakest encryption your device will allow. Possible values are: WPA - Allows WPA, WPA2, and WPA3 networks (least secure, uses TKIP encryption with known vulnerabilities) WPA2 - Allows WPA2 and WPA3 networks (recommended, uses AES encryption) WPA3 - Only allows WPA3 networks (most secure, ESP32 only) Defaults to WPA2 on ESP32 and WPA on ESP8266 (will change to WPA2 in 2026.6.0). Security Warning: Setting min_auth_mode: WPA allows connection to networks using deprecated WPA/TKIP encryption, which has known security vulnerabilities. Only use this setting for legacy routers that cannot be upgraded to WPA2 or WPA3. If your router supports WPA2 or newer, use the default WPA2 setting for better security.

passive_scan (Optional, boolean): If enabled, then the device will perform WiFi scans in a passive fashion. Defaults to false .

enable_btm (Optional, bool): Only on esp32 . Enable 802.11v BSS Transition Management support.

enable_rrm (Optional, bool): Only on esp32 . Enable 802.11k Radio Resource Management support.

band_mode (Optional, string): Only on esp32-c5 . Controls which WiFi frequency band the device uses. Possible values are AUTO (use both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), 2.4GHZ (2.4 GHz only), and 5GHZ (5 GHz only). If not specified, it defaults to AUTO .

phy_mode (Optional, string): Only on esp8266 . Pins the radio to a specific 802.11 PHY mode. Possible values are AUTO , 11B , 11G , and 11N . Defaults to AUTO , which leaves the SDK at its default behavior. There is a known compatibility issue with some routers when ESP8266 devices use 802.11n; you can work around it by limiting the ESP to 802.11g with phy_mode: 11G .

post_connect_roaming (Optional, bool): Enable basic post-connect roaming for stationary devices. After connecting to a non-hidden network, the device will periodically check for better access points with the same SSID and switch if one is found with significantly better signal (+10 dB). This helps devices recover from scenarios where they connect to a suboptimal AP (e.g., after an AP reboot or site power loss). Automatically disabled if enable_btm or enable_rrm is enabled. See Post-Connect Roaming. Defaults to true .

on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a connection is established.

on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the connection is dropped.

enable_on_boot (Optional, boolean): If enabled, the WiFi interface will be enabled on boot. Defaults to true .

use_psram (Optional, boolean): For ESP32 only, requests that the WiFi libraries try to allocate memory from PSRAM. Defaults to false . Requires PSRAM to be configured.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Access Point Mode Section titled “Access Point Mode”

ESPHome has an optional “Access Point Mode”. If you include ap: in your wifi configuration, ESPHome will automatically set up an access point that you can connect to. Additionally, you can specify both a “normal” station mode and AP mode at the same time. This will cause ESPHome to only enable the access point when no connection to the WiFi router can be made.

wifi : ap : ssid : " Livingroom Fallback Hotspot " password : " W1PBGyrokfLz "

You can also create a simple ap config which will set up the access point to have the devices name as the ssid with no password.

wifi : ap : {} # or if you still want the ap to have a password wifi : ap : password : " W1PBGyrokfLz "

User Entered Credentials Section titled “User Entered Credentials”

Some components such as Captive Portal, Improv Serial and Esp32 Improv enable the user to send and save Wi-Fi credentials to the device. Beginning in 2022.11.0, as long as no credentials are set in the config file, and firmware is uploaded without erasing the flash (via OTA), the device will keep the saved credentials.

If you’re having problems with your node not connecting to WiFi or the connection process taking a long time, it can be a good idea to assign a static IP address to the ESP. This way, the ESP doesn’t need to go through the slow DHCP process.

You can do so with the manual_ip: option in the WiFi configuration.

wifi : # ... manual_ip : # Set this to the IP of the ESP static_ip : 10.0.0.42 # Set this to the IP address of the router. Often ends with .1 gateway : 10.0.0.1 # The subnet of the network. 255.255.255.0 works for most home networks. subnet : 255.255.255.0

After putting a manual IP in your configuration, the ESP will no longer need to negotiate a dynamic IP address with the router, thus improving the time until connection.

Additionally, this can help with Ota if for example the network doesn’t allow for .local addresses. When a manual IP is in your configuration, the OTA process will automatically choose that as the target for the upload.

NOTE See also Changing ESPHome Node Name.

Power Save Mode Section titled “Power Save Mode”

The WiFi interface of all ESPs offer three power save modes to reduce the amount of power spent on WiFi. While some options can reduce the power usage of the ESP, they generally also decrease the reliability of the WiFi connection, with frequent disconnections from the router in the highest power saving mode.

NONE (least power saving, Default for ESP8266)

(least power saving, Default for ESP8266) LIGHT (Default for ESP32)

(Default for ESP32) HIGH (most power saving)

wifi : # ... power_save_mode : none

WiFi Authentication Mode Section titled “WiFi Authentication Mode”

The min_auth_mode option allows you to control the minimum WiFi security standard your device will accept. This is useful for ensuring your device only connects to secure networks, or for maintaining compatibility with legacy routers that only support older encryption standards.

wifi : ssid : MyHomeNetwork password : VerySafePassword min_auth_mode : WPA2 # Reject WPA-only networks

wifi : ssid : OldRouter password : VerySafePassword min_auth_mode : WPA # Allow connection to WPA-only routers (less secure)

wifi : ssid : ModernRouter password : VerySafePassword min_auth_mode : WPA3 # Only connect to WPA3 networks (most secure)

Post-connect roaming provides basic roaming for stationary devices that don’t move but may benefit from switching to a better access point after initial connection.

Why This Feature Exists Section titled “Why This Feature Exists”

Without post-connect roaming, devices can get stuck on a suboptimal AP permanently in three common scenarios:

AP reboot: When an access point reboots (firmware update or other reason), the device connects to another AP with worse signal. Without roaming, it stays on the worse AP permanently, never returning to the original better AP even after it comes back online. Full site power loss: When power is restored after an outage, the device connects to whichever AP recovers first, which may be the worst option (e.g., the furthest one). Without roaming, it remains on this suboptimal AP permanently, even after better APs come online. Out-of-box provisioning: When WiFi credentials are provisioned via captive portal, Improv, or other methods, the device connects without using ESPHome’s normal RSSI-based AP selection. Without roaming, the device stays on that initial AP forever even if a better one is available.

In all three cases, the only fix without post-connect roaming is to manually reboot the device or wait for another disconnection event.

How It Works Section titled “How It Works”

After connecting to a non-hidden network, checks up to 3 times (every 5 minutes)

(every 5 minutes) Scans are skipped when signal is already excellent (> -49 dBm), but still count toward the limit

Each scan may trigger a roam if an AP with the same SSID is found with +10 dB better signal

After 3 checks, stops checking (device has converged to best available AP)

A non-roaming disconnect (e.g., AP goes down) resets the counter for a fresh start

Clears all BSSID priority penalties after successful connection (forgives past failures)

Post-connect roaming is enabled by default. To disable it:

wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password post_connect_roaming : false

On ESP32, post-connect roaming is automatically disabled when enable_btm or enable_rrm is configured, as these provide native 802.11k/v roaming support:

wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password enable_btm : true # 802.11v BSS Transition Management enable_rrm : true # 802.11k Radio Resource Management

Post-connect roaming provides basic roaming support and does not provide seamless handoff:

TCP connections (including API) will briefly disconnect during the AP switch. Reconnection is typically fast but not transparent to clients.

For seamless 802.11k/v/r roaming, use ESP32 and configure enable_btm and enable_rrm .

Connecting to Multiple Networks Section titled “Connecting to Multiple Networks”

You can give ESPHome a number of WiFi networks to connect to. ESPHome will then attempt to connect to the one with the highest signal strength.

To enable this mode, remove the ssid and password options from your wifi configuration and move everything under the networks key:

# Example configuration entry wifi : networks : - ssid : FirstNetworkToConnectTo password : VerySafePassword - ssid : SecondNetworkToConnectTo password : VerySafePassword # Other options # ...

ssid (Optional, string): The SSID or WiFi network name.

password (Optional, string): The password to use for authentication. Leave empty for no password.

manual_ip (Optional): Manually configure the static IP of the node when using this network. Note that when using different static IP addresses on each network, it is required to set use_address , as ESPHome cannot infer to which network the node is connected. static_ip ( Required , IPv4 address): The static IP of your node. gateway ( Required , IPv4 address): The gateway of the local network. subnet ( Required , IPv4 address): The subnet of the local network. dns1 (Optional, IPv4 address): The main DNS server to use. dns2 (Optional, IPv4 address): The backup DNS server to use.

eap (Optional): See Enterprise Authentication.

channel (Optional, int): The channel of the network (1-14). If given, only connects to networks that are on this channel.

bssid (Optional, string): The connection’s BSSID (MAC address). BSSIDs must consist of six two-digit hexadecimal values separated by colon characters (“ : ”). All letters must be in upper case.

hidden (Optional, boolean): Whether this network is hidden. Defaults to false. If you add this option you also have to specify ssid. TIP Set hidden: true if your network does not broadcast its SSID. This ensures the device attempts to connect using hidden network mode without first scanning for visible networks. Note that when connecting to a hidden network, ESPHome cannot determine which access point has the best signal strength, potentially resulting in connections to APs with weaker signals when multiple APs share the same SSID.

priority (Optional, int): The priority of this network (range: -128 to 127). The network with the highest priority is chosen. After each connection failure, the priority is decreased by one. If all tracked BSSIDs have identical priorities, they are automatically reset to 0 to start fresh. Defaults to 0 .

Example: Connecting to a Hidden Network Section titled “Example: Connecting to a Hidden Network”

wifi : networks : - ssid : MyHiddenNetwork password : VerySafePassword hidden : true

WPA2_EAP Enterprise Authentication is supported on ESP32s and ESP8266s. In order to configure this feature you must use the Connecting to Multiple Networks style configuration. The ESP32 is known to work with PEAP, EAP-TTLS, and the certificate based EAP-TLS. These are advanced settings and you will usually need to consult your enterprise network administrator.

# Example EAP configuration wifi : networks : - ssid : EAP-TTLS_EnterpriseNetwork eap : username : bob password : VerySafePassword ttls_phase_2 : mschapv2 - ssid : EAP-TLS_EnterpriseNetwork eap : identity : bob certificate_authority : ca_cert.pem certificate : cert.pem key : key.pem

identity (Optional, string): The outer identity to pass to the EAP authentication server. This is required for EAP-TLS.

username (Optional, string): The username to present to the authenticating server.

password (Optional, string): The password to present to the authentication server. For EAP-TLS this password may be set to decrypt to private key instead.

certificate_authority (Optional, string): Path to a PEM encoded certificate to use when validating the authentication server.

certificate (Optional, string): Path to a PEM encoded certificate to use for EAP-TLS authentication.

key (Optional, string): Path to a PEM encoded private key matching certificate for EAP-TLS authentication. Optionally encrypted with password .

ttls_phase_2 (Optional, string): The Phase 2 Authentication Method for EAP-TTLS. Can be pap , eap , mschap , mschapv2 or chap , defaults to mschapv2 .

This trigger is activated when a WiFi connection is established or dropped.

wifi : # ... on_connect : - switch.turn_on : switch1 on_disconnect : - switch.turn_off : switch1

This action turns off the WiFi interface on demand.

on_... : then : - wifi.disable :

NOTE Be mindful of the reboot timeouts set for both the API component and the WiFi component if you disable WiFi. If WiFi remains off for longer than the duration of either timeout, the device will reboot!

This action turns on the WiFi interface on demand.

on_... : then : - wifi.enable :

NOTE The configuration option enable_on_boot can be set to false if you do not want wifi to be enabled on boot.

This action connects to an SSID and password, optionally saving it in persistent memory so that the next time the WiFi interface is enabled, it will connect to the stored access point.

on_... : then : - wifi.configure : ssid : " MyHomeNetwork " password : " VerySafePassword " save : true timeout : 30000ms on_connect : - logger.log : " Connected to WiFi! " on_error : - logger.log : " Failed to connect to WiFi! "

ssid ( Required , string, templatable): The name of the WiFi access point.

password ( Required , string, templatable): The password of the WiFi access point. Leave empty for no password.

save (Optional, boolean, templatable): If set to true , the SSID and password will be saved in persistent memory. Defaults to true .

timeout (Optional, Time, templatable): The time to wait for the connection to be established. Defaults to 30 seconds.

on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a connection is established.

on_error (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the connection fails.

This Condition checks if the WiFi client is currently connected to a station.

on_... : if : condition : wifi.connected : then : - logger.log : WiFi is connected!

The lambda equivalent for this is id(wifi_id).is_connected() .

This Condition checks if WiFi is currently enabled or not.

on_... : - if : condition : wifi.enabled then : - wifi.disable : else : - wifi.enable :

The lambda equivalent for this is !id(wifi_id).is_disabled() .

This Condition checks if WiFi AP is currently active or not.

on_... : - if : condition : wifi.ap_active then : - logger.log : WiFi AP is active!