SX126x Component
The SX126x component allows you to configure the SX1261, SX1262, SX1268 and LLCC68 transceivers (datasheet) in ESPHome. Transceivers are connected via the SPI Bus. Supported frequencies range from 150 MHz to 960 MHz, including the popular 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz ISM bands. Supported modulations include LoRa, FSK, GFSK, MSK and GMSK. The SX126x component may be used as a platform for the Packet Transport Component component, enabling sensor data to be sent directly from one ESPHome node to another.
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busy_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Busy pin.
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cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): SPI chip select pin.
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dio1_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Digital IO pin 1.
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rst_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Reset pin.
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frequency (Required, frequency): Frequency in Hz of the transceiver.
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hw_version (Required, enum): Valid values are
sx1261,
sx1262,
sx1268or
llcc68.
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modulation (Required, enum): Modulation can be
FSKor
LORA.
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pa_power (Optional, int): Transmitter power, range is from -3 to 15 dBm when
hw_versionis
sx1261and from -3 to 22 dBm otherwise.
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pa_ramp (Optional, enum): Transmitter PA ramp, can be
10us,
20us,
40us,
80us,
200us,
800us,
1700usor
3400us.
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rf_switch (Required, bool): Used to indicate if DIO2 controls an external RF switch.
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rx_start (Optional, bool): Start the receiver automatically on boot or after transmitting.
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tcxo_delay (Optional, Time): The time needed for the TCXO to stabilize.
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tcxo_voltage (Optional, enum): Reference voltage of the external TCXO controlled by DIO3. If there is no TCXO this should be set to
NONE. Values can be
1_6V,
1_7V,
1_8V,
2_2V,
2_4V,
2_7V,
3_0V,
3_3Vor
NONE.
LoRa configuration variablesSection titled “LoRa configuration variables”
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bandwidth (Optional, enum): Bandwidth can be
7_8kHz,
10_4kHz,
15_6kHz,
20_8kHz,
31_3kHz,
41_7kHz,
62_5kHz,
125_0kHz,
250_0kHzor
500_0kHz.
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payload_length (Optional, int): If greater than zero implicit header mode is enabled and the packet size is fixed. If not configured explicit header mode is enabled and variable packet sizes can be used. Maximum length is 255. Must be greater than zero when using a spreading_factor of 6.
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crc_enable (Optional, bool): Enables a payload CRC calculation/check.
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preamble_size (Optional, int): Length of the preamble in symbols, minimum of 6. Defaults to 8.
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spreading_factor (Optional, int): Spreading factor, values range from 6 to 12. Defaults to 7.
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coding_rate (Optional, enum): Coding rate, values can be
CR_4_5,
CR_4_6,
CR_4_7or
CR_4_8. Defaults to
CR_4_5.
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sync_value (Optional, list): Synchronization words, limited to two bytes. The value
[0x34, 0x44]is reserved for LoRaWAN networks and the value
[0x14, 0x24]is meant for private networks. It is recommended to use only these two sets of values. Defaults to
[0x14, 0x24].
FSK configuration variablesSection titled “FSK configuration variables”
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bandwidth (Optional, enum): Bandwidth can be
4_8kHz,
5_8kHz,
7_3kHz,
9_7kHz,
11_7kHz,
14_6kHz,
19_5kHz,
23_4kHz,
29_3kHz,
39_0kHz,
46_9kHz,
58_6kHz,
78_2kHz,
93_8kHz,
117_3kHz,
156_2kHz,
187_2kHz,
234_3kHz,
312_0kHz,
373_6kHzor
467_0kHz.
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payload_length (Optional, int): Length of the packet. Maximum length is 255.
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crc_enable (Optional, bool): Enables a 16 bit CRC calculation/check. Defaults to
false.
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crc_inverted (Optional, bool): Inverts the CRC if enabled. Defaults to
true.
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crc_size (Optional, int): Size of the CRC in bytes, either 1 or 2. Defaults to 2.
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crc_initial (Optional, int): Initial CRC value as a hex integer. Defaults to 0x1D0F.
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crc_polynomial (Optional, int): CRC polynomial as a hex integer. Defaults to 0x1021.
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bitrate (Optional, int): Bit rate of the signal. Normally the inverse of the bit duration, eg 1 / 208 us is 4800 bps.
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preamble_size (Optional, int): Length of the preamble in bytes to be sent by the transmitter. This value should be larger than
preamble_detecton the receive side to allow time for the receiver’s AFC and AGC to adjust.
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preamble_detect (Optional, int): Minimum length of the preamble in bytes required by the receiver. Preamble detector is disabled if the size is 0 and its value capped at 4.
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sync_value (Optional, list): Synchronization bytes, list of 1 to 8 bytes, found after the preamble and before the payload.
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deviation (Optional, frequency): Transmitter FSK frequency deviation, values range from 0 to 100 kHz. Defaults to
5kHz.
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shaping (Optional, enum): Transmitter data shaping can be
GAUSSIAN_BT_0_3,
GAUSSIAN_BT_0_5,
GAUSSIAN_BT_0_7,
GAUSSIAN_BT_1_0or
NONE.
NOTE
Configuration variables can be changed at runtime using lambdas. Settings will only be applied
after calling
configure. See API Reference: sx126x.h.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
- on_packet (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a packet has
been decoded. Variable x of type
std::vector<uint8_t>and rssi of type
floatare passed to the automation for use in lambdas. In LoRa mode the variable snr is also available.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “sx126x.run_image_cal Action”
sx126x.run_image_cal Action
This action runs the
sx126x image calibration.
Section titled “sx126x.set_mode_tx Action”
sx126x.set_mode_tx Action
This action sets the
sx126x mode to tx.
Section titled “sx126x.set_mode_rx Action”
sx126x.set_mode_rx Action
This action sets the
sx126x mode to rx.
Section titled “sx126x.set_mode_sleep Action”
sx126x.set_mode_sleep Action
This action sets the
sx126x mode to sleep.
By default the radio enters warm sleep — config registers are retained so that
on wake it is ready for
sx126x.set_mode_rx /
sx126x.set_mode_tx again. For
battery-powered nodes that pair the radio with deep sleep,
cold: true
switches to cold sleep (~0.6 µA, vs ~600 µA warm). Cold sleep does
not retain config, so the radio must be reinitialized on wake. With deep sleep
this happens automatically — the device reboots on wake and the component
reinitializes the radio during startup.
- cold (Optional, templatable, boolean): If true,
enter cold sleep instead of warm sleep. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “sx126x.set_mode_standby Action”
sx126x.set_mode_standby Action
This action sets the
sx126x mode to standby.
Section titled “sx126x.send_packet Action”
sx126x.send_packet Action
This action sends a packet.
- data (Required, list, templatable): The packet to send, length should match the configured payload_length.
LoRa example using an explicit header, spreading factor 7 and coding rate 4/6.
FSK example using a bit rate of 4800.