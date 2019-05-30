The SX126x component allows you to configure the SX1261, SX1262, SX1268 and LLCC68 transceivers (datasheet) in ESPHome. Transceivers are connected via the SPI Bus. Supported frequencies range from 150 MHz to 960 MHz, including the popular 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz ISM bands. Supported modulations include LoRa, FSK, GFSK, MSK and GMSK. The SX126x component may be used as a platform for the Packet Transport Component component, enabling sensor data to be sent directly from one ESPHome node to another.

tcxo_voltage ( Optional , enum): Reference voltage of the external TCXO controlled by DIO3. If there is no TCXO this should be set to NONE . Values can be 1_6V , 1_7V , 1_8V , 2_2V , 2_4V , 2_7V , 3_0V , 3_3V or NONE .

tcxo_delay ( Optional , Time ): The time needed for the TCXO to stabilize.

rx_start ( Optional , bool): Start the receiver automatically on boot or after transmitting.

rf_switch ( Required , bool): Used to indicate if DIO2 controls an external RF switch.

pa_ramp ( Optional , enum): Transmitter PA ramp, can be 10us , 20us , 40us , 80us , 200us , 800us , 1700us or 3400us .

pa_power ( Optional , int): Transmitter power, range is from -3 to 15 dBm when hw_version is sx1261 and from -3 to 22 dBm otherwise.

modulation ( Required , enum): Modulation can be FSK or LORA .

frequency ( Required , frequency): Frequency in Hz of the transceiver.

sync_value ( Optional , list): Synchronization words, limited to two bytes. The value [0x34, 0x44] is reserved for LoRaWAN networks and the value [0x14, 0x24] is meant for private networks. It is recommended to use only these two sets of values. Defaults to [0x14, 0x24] .

coding_rate ( Optional , enum): Coding rate, values can be CR_4_5 , CR_4_6 , CR_4_7 or CR_4_8 . Defaults to CR_4_5 .

spreading_factor ( Optional , int): Spreading factor, values range from 6 to 12. Defaults to 7.

preamble_size ( Optional , int): Length of the preamble in symbols, minimum of 6. Defaults to 8.

payload_length ( Optional , int): If greater than zero implicit header mode is enabled and the packet size is fixed. If not configured explicit header mode is enabled and variable packet sizes can be used. Maximum length is 255. Must be greater than zero when using a spreading_factor of 6.

bandwidth ( Optional , enum): Bandwidth can be 7_8kHz , 10_4kHz , 15_6kHz , 20_8kHz , 31_3kHz , 41_7kHz , 62_5kHz , 125_0kHz , 250_0kHz or 500_0kHz .

bandwidth (Optional, enum): Bandwidth can be 4_8kHz , 5_8kHz , 7_3kHz , 9_7kHz , 11_7kHz , 14_6kHz , 19_5kHz , 23_4kHz , 29_3kHz , 39_0kHz , 46_9kHz , 58_6kHz , 78_2kHz , 93_8kHz , 117_3kHz , 156_2kHz , 187_2kHz , 234_3kHz , 312_0kHz , 373_6kHz or 467_0kHz .

payload_length (Optional, int): Length of the packet. Maximum length is 255.

crc_enable (Optional, bool): Enables a 16 bit CRC calculation/check. Defaults to false .

crc_inverted (Optional, bool): Inverts the CRC if enabled. Defaults to true .

crc_size (Optional, int): Size of the CRC in bytes, either 1 or 2. Defaults to 2.

crc_initial (Optional, int): Initial CRC value as a hex integer. Defaults to 0x1D0F.

crc_polynomial (Optional, int): CRC polynomial as a hex integer. Defaults to 0x1021.

bitrate (Optional, int): Bit rate of the signal. Normally the inverse of the bit duration, eg 1 / 208 us is 4800 bps.

preamble_size (Optional, int): Length of the preamble in bytes to be sent by the transmitter. This value should be larger than preamble_detect on the receive side to allow time for the receiver’s AFC and AGC to adjust.

preamble_detect (Optional, int): Minimum length of the preamble in bytes required by the receiver. Preamble detector is disabled if the size is 0 and its value capped at 4.

sync_value (Optional, list): Synchronization bytes, list of 1 to 8 bytes, found after the preamble and before the payload.

deviation (Optional, frequency): Transmitter FSK frequency deviation, values range from 0 to 100 kHz. Defaults to 5kHz .