LVGL Switch
The
lvgl switch platform creates a switch from an LVGL widget
and requires LVGL to be configured.
Supported widgets are
button (with
checkable option enabled),
switch and
checkbox. A single switch supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome switch component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the switch.
- All other variables from Switch.
Example: