The lvgl switch platform creates a switch from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are button (with checkable option enabled), switch and checkbox . A single switch supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome switch component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the switch.

( ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the switch. All other variables from Switch.

Example: