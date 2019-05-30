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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Switch

The lvgl switch platform creates a switch from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are button (with checkable option enabled), switch and checkbox. A single switch supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome switch component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the switch.
  • All other variables from Switch.

Example:

switch:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: checkbox_id
    name: LVGL switch

See Also

Section titled “See Also”