I²S Audio Media Player
The
i2s_audio media player platform allows you to play media from webservers and web streams
via the I2S Audio. This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
dac_type (Required, enum):
external: Use an external DAC, for example the NS4168, or UDA1334A.
internal: Use the internal DAC
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-
All other options from Media Player
External DACSection titled “External DAC”
- i2s_dout_pin (Required, Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S
DOUT/SDOUT(Data Out) signal, also referred to as
SD/SDATA(Serial Data) or
DACDAT(Digital to Analog Converter Data).
- mute_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use to mute the media player.
- mode (Optional, string): The mode of the I²S bus. Can be
monoor
stereo. Defaults to
mono.
- i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this media player.
- i2s_comm_fmt (Optional, string): I2S communication format. By default MSB format is used (AC101, PCM5102A).
Set to
lsbif using an external DAC that uses Japanese (Least Significant Bit Justified) format (like PT8211). Can be
msbor
lsb. Defaults to
msb.
For best results, keep the wires as short as possible.
Internal DACSection titled “Internal DAC”
-
mode (Required, enum): The channel mode of the internal DAC.
left
right
stereo
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