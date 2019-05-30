I²S Audio Media Player

The i2s_audio media player platform allows you to play media from webservers and web streams via the I2S Audio. This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.

# Example configuration entry media_player : - platform : i2s_audio name : ESPHome I2S Media Player dac_type : external i2s_dout_pin : GPIOXX mode : mono

dac_type ( Required , enum): external : Use an external DAC, for example the NS4168, or UDA1334A. internal : Use the internal DAC

All other options from Media Player

i2s_dout_pin ( Required , Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S DOUT/SDOUT (Data Out) signal, also referred to as SD/SDATA (Serial Data) or DACDAT (Digital to Analog Converter Data).

( , Pin): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S (Data Out) signal, also referred to as (Serial Data) or (Digital to Analog Converter Data). mute_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use to mute the media player.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use to mute the media player. mode (Optional, string): The mode of the I²S bus. Can be mono or stereo . Defaults to mono .

(Optional, string): The mode of the I²S bus. Can be or . Defaults to . i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this media player.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this media player. i2s_comm_fmt (Optional, string): I2S communication format. By default MSB format is used (AC101, PCM5102A). Set to lsb if using an external DAC that uses Japanese (Least Significant Bit Justified) format (like PT8211). Can be msb or lsb . Defaults to msb .

For best results, keep the wires as short as possible.