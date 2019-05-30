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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

M5Stack KMeterISO I2C K-Type probe temperature sensor

The kmeteriso sensor platform allows you to use your KMeterISO (product, M5Stack) K-Type thermocouple temperature sensor with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

M5Stack KMeterISO temperature sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
- platform: kmeteriso
  temperature:
    name: Temperature
  internal_temperature:
    name: Internal temperature

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
  • internal_temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor inside the probe. All options from Sensor.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 5s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”