M5Stack KMeterISO I2C K-Type probe temperature sensor
The
kmeteriso sensor platform allows you to use your KMeterISO
(product,
M5Stack) K-Type thermocouple temperature sensor with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration
for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
- internal_temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor inside the probe. All options from Sensor.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the
sensor. Defaults to
5s.