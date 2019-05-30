ESP32 Arduino to ESP-IDF Migration Guide

Starting with ESPHome 2026.1.0, the default framework for ESP32 will change from Arduino to ESP-IDF. This guide will help you migrate your existing configurations or make an informed choice about which framework to use.

NOTE The Arduino framework is built as an ESP-IDF component on top of ESP-IDF, providing Arduino API compatibility within the ESP-IDF build system. This means Arduino builds include both the ESP-IDF framework and the Arduino compatibility layer, resulting in longer build times, more flash usage, and more RAM usage compared to native ESP-IDF.

NOTE This change only affects ESP32, ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, and ESP32-C3 variants. Newer variants (ESP32-C6, ESP32-H2, ESP32-P4, etc.) already default to ESP-IDF as they have limited or no Arduino support.

ESP-IDF (Espressif IoT Development Framework) is the official development framework for ESP32. It offers several advantages:

Smaller Binaries : Up to 40% reduction in binary size

: Up to 40% reduction in binary size Better Performance : More optimized for ESP32 hardware

: More optimized for ESP32 hardware Custom Builds : Firmware is built specifically for your device configuration

: Firmware is built specifically for your device configuration Active Development : All ESPHome developers use and test with ESP-IDF

: All ESPHome developers use and test with ESP-IDF Latest Features: New ESP32 features are available in ESP-IDF first

While ESP-IDF offers many benefits, there are some trade-offs to consider:

Component Compatibility : Some components may need to be replaced with ESP-IDF compatible alternatives

: Some components may need to be replaced with ESP-IDF compatible alternatives Library Differences: Arduino-specific libraries won’t be available

Making Your Choice Section titled “Making Your Choice”

Add the following to your ESP32 configuration:

esp32 : board : esp32dev # Your board type framework : type : esp-idf

Option 2: Stay with Arduino Section titled “Option 2: Stay with Arduino”

If you prefer to continue using Arduino (which will remain supported), explicitly specify it:

esp32 : board : esp32dev # Your board type framework : type : arduino

Backup Your Configuration: Always keep a backup of your working configuration before making changes. Check Component Compatibility: When you compile with ESP-IDF, ESPHome will automatically notify you if any components are incompatible and suggest alternatives. Update Your Configuration: Add the framework specification as shown above. Clean Build Files: After changing frameworks, clean your build files: Using ESPHome CLI Terminal window esphome clean your-config.yaml

Using ESPHome Dashboard Click on the three-dot menu for your device Select “Clean Build Files”

Compile and Test: Compile your configuration and test thoroughly: Using ESPHome CLI Terminal window esphome compile your-config.yaml esphome upload your-config.yaml

Using ESPHome Dashboard Click “INSTALL” on your device Choose your preferred upload method (USB, OTA, etc.) The dashboard will automatically compile and upload



Common Component Replacements Section titled “Common Component Replacements”

When migrating to ESP-IDF, you may need to replace some components. ESPHome will automatically suggest alternatives when available:

Components with ESP-IDF Alternatives:

Arduino-Only Components:

The following components currently require Arduino framework and don’t have ESP-IDF alternatives or native ESP-IDF support yet:

heatpumpir - IR-based heat pump control

midea - Midea air conditioner control

WLED Effect - WLED UDP Realtime Control integration

If you need these components, you will need to continue using the Arduino framework.

NOTE Component compatibility is constantly improving. Check the component documentation or try compiling with ESP-IDF to see if alternatives have become available.

If you encounter compilation errors after switching to ESP-IDF:

Check the error message for component compatibility issues Look for suggested alternatives in the error output Clean your build files and try again Check the component documentation for ESP-IDF specific notes

Build times between ESP-IDF and Arduino are comparable. Configurations using more Arduino-specific libraries may take longer to compile.

ESP-IDF generally offers better performance, but:

Initial boot time might be slightly different

Some timing-sensitive operations may need adjustment

WiFi and Bluetooth behavior might have subtle differences

Frequently Asked Questions Section titled “Frequently Asked Questions”

Q: Will Arduino framework be removed? A: No, Arduino framework will continue to be supported. Only the default is changing.

Q: Do I have to migrate immediately? A: No, but you should explicitly specify your framework choice to avoid the automatic change in 2026.1.0.

Q: Can I switch back to Arduino if ESP-IDF doesn’t work for me? A: Yes, you can switch between frameworks at any time by changing your configuration.

Q: Will my existing devices be affected? A: Only when you recompile. Devices already running will continue to work as before.

Q: How do I know which framework my device is currently using? A: Check your device’s log output during boot, or look at your configuration file.

If you encounter issues during migration:

Check the ESPHome Discord for community support Review component-specific documentation Search existing GitHub issues Create a new issue if you find a bug

Remember, the migration is optional, and both frameworks will continue to be supported. Choose the option that best fits your needs!