The LightWaveRF light platform creates a module to dump and send commands to light switches

LightwaveRF switches are very common in UK automation. They allow control of lights, sockets, relays and more via RF remote or via a hub. Using an inexpensive RF transmitter and receiver you can control your devices via ESPHome.

# Example configuration entry # Specify the two pins to connect the receiver and transmitter lightwaverf : read_pin : GPIOXX write_pin : GPIOXX

Note: To gather the RAW codes from the remote, setup the read_pin and observe in the logs the printing of the codes.

read_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin that the receiver is connected to

(Optional, Pin Schema): The pin that the receiver is connected to write_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin that the transmitter is connected to

.. lightwaverf.send_raw:

Send the raw data that has been captured via the dump system

on_... : then : - lightwaverf.send_raw : code : [ 0x04 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x0f , 0x03 , 0x0d , 0x09 , 0x08 , 0x08 ] name : " Sofa " repeat : 1

name ( Required , string): The name to give for the action

( , string): The name to give for the action code ( Required , list hex): The raw dump in an array of hex

( , list hex): The raw dump in an array of hex repeat (Optional, int): The number of times the message will be repeated

(Optional, int): The number of times the message will be repeated inverted (Optional, boolean): Send the signal inverted

The RF transmitters/receivers listed below have been confirmed to work with the current code base. If you discover others that work, please let us know!

Compatible transmitter:

MX-FS-03V

Compatible receiver: