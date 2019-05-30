LightWaveRF
The
LightWaveRF light platform creates a module to dump and send commands to light switches
LightwaveRF switches are very common in UK automation. They allow control of lights, sockets, relays and more via RF remote or via a hub. Using an inexpensive RF transmitter and receiver you can control your devices via ESPHome.
Note: To gather the RAW codes from the remote, setup the
read_pin and observe in the logs the printing of the codes.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- read_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin that the receiver is connected to
- write_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin that the transmitter is connected to
.. lightwaverf.send_raw:
Section titled “lightwaverf.send_raw Action”
lightwaverf.send_raw Action
Send the raw data that has been captured via the dump system
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- name (Required, string): The name to give for the action
- code (Required, list hex): The raw dump in an array of hex
- repeat (Optional, int): The number of times the message will be repeated
- inverted (Optional, boolean): Send the signal inverted
Compatible HardwareSection titled “Compatible Hardware”
The RF transmitters/receivers listed below have been confirmed to work with the current code base. If you discover others that work, please let us know!
Compatible transmitter:
- MX-FS-03V
Compatible receiver:
- RXB6