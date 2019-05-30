ADE7953 Power Sensor
NOTE
This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing:
- A complete configuration example for the Shelly 2.5
- An image for the front page
The
ade7953 sensor platform allows you to use ADE7953 single phase energy metering ICs
(datasheet)
with ESPHome. These are commonly found in Shelly devices.
This sensor can measure voltage and has two channels for reading current and active power (A & B).
NOTE
SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.
The I²C Bus or SPI Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Over I²CSection titled “Over I²C”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x38.
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irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)
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voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
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frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.
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current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.
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current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.
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power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.
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power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.
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apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
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apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
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active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.
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active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.
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reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
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reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
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voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
22x
-
-
current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
22x
-
-
current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
-
-
voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to
0x400000.
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current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
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current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
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active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to
false.
Over SPISection titled “Over SPI”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The chip select pin.
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irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)
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voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
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frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.
-
current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.
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current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.
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power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.
-
power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.
-
apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
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active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
22x
-
-
current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
22x
-
-
current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
1x. Possible values are:
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x
-
-
voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to
0x400000.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to
false.
Use with Shelly 2.5Section titled “Use with Shelly 2.5”
The Shelly 2.5 device contains this sensor for power monitoring. An example config for the Shelly 2.5 is given below.
There are three oddities with the Shelly 2.5:
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First, the A and B channels are mixed up - the chip’s A channel is label B on the outside and vice versa. Probably to make the PCB easier to manufacture.
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Secondly, due to the first point the active_power values are inverted. This is fixed by using a multiply filter as seen in the config below.
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Lastly, the ADE7953 IRQ line is connected to the GPIO16. The irq_pin MUST be set to GPIO16 to prevent device overheat (>70ºC idling).
Additionally, the device has an NTC temperature sensor.