ADE7953 Power Sensor

NOTE This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing: A complete configuration example for the Shelly 2.5

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The ade7953 sensor platform allows you to use ADE7953 single phase energy metering ICs (datasheet) with ESPHome. These are commonly found in Shelly devices.

This sensor can measure voltage and has two channels for reading current and active power (A & B).

NOTE SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.

The I²C Bus or SPI Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry for i2c sensor : - platform : ade7953_i2c irq_pin : GPIOXX voltage : name : ADE7953 Voltage frequency : name : ADE7953 Frequency current_a : name : ADE7953 Current A current_b : name : ADE7953 Current B power_factor_a : name : " ADE7953 Power Factor A " power_factor_b : name : " ADE7953 Power Factor B " apparent_power_a : name : " ADE7953 Apparent Power A " apparent_power_b : name : " ADE7953 Apparent Power B " active_power_a : name : ADE7953 Active Power A active_power_b : name : ADE7953 Active Power B reactive_power_a : name : " ADE7953 Reactive Power A " reactive_power_b : name : " ADE7953 Reactive Power B "

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x38 .

irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)

voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.

current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x 22x

current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x 22x

current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x

voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to 0x400000 .

current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to false .

# Example configuration entry for SPI sensor : - platform : ade7953_spi cs_pin : GPIOXX irq_pin : GPIOXX voltage : name : " Voltage " frequency : name : ADE7953 Frequency current_a : name : " Current A " current_b : name : " Current B " power_factor_a : name : " Power Factor A " power_factor_b : name : " ADE7953 Power Factor B " apparent_power_a : name : " Apparent Power A " apparent_power_b : name : " Apparent Power B " active_power_a : name : " Power A " active_power_b : name : " Power B " reactive_power_a : name : " Reactive Power A " reactive_power_b : name : " Reactive Power B "

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The chip select pin.

irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)

voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.

current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x 22x

current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x 22x

current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 1x . Possible values are: 1x 2x 4x 8x 16x

voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to 0x400000 .

current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to false .

Use with Shelly 2.5 Section titled “Use with Shelly 2.5”

The Shelly 2.5 device contains this sensor for power monitoring. An example config for the Shelly 2.5 is given below.

There are three oddities with the Shelly 2.5:

First, the A and B channels are mixed up - the chip’s A channel is label B on the outside and vice versa. Probably to make the PCB easier to manufacture.

Secondly, due to the first point the active_power values are inverted. This is fixed by using a multiply filter as seen in the config below.

Lastly, the ADE7953 IRQ line is connected to the GPIO16. The irq_pin MUST be set to GPIO16 to prevent device overheat (>70ºC idling).

Additionally, the device has an NTC temperature sensor.