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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ADE7953 Power Sensor

NOTE

This page is incomplete and could use some work. If you want to contribute, please see our developer site. This page is missing:

  • A complete configuration example for the Shelly 2.5
  • An image for the front page

The ade7953 sensor platform allows you to use ADE7953 single phase energy metering ICs (datasheet) with ESPHome. These are commonly found in Shelly devices.

This sensor can measure voltage and has two channels for reading current and active power (A & B).

NOTE

SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.

The I²C Bus or SPI Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Over I²C

Section titled “Over I²C”
# Example configuration entry for i2c
sensor:
  - platform: ade7953_i2c
    irq_pin: GPIOXX
    voltage:
      name: ADE7953 Voltage
    frequency:
      name: ADE7953 Frequency
    current_a:
      name: ADE7953 Current A
    current_b:
      name: ADE7953 Current B
    power_factor_a:
      name: "ADE7953 Power Factor A"
    power_factor_b:
      name: "ADE7953 Power Factor B"
    apparent_power_a:
      name: "ADE7953 Apparent Power A"
    apparent_power_b:
      name: "ADE7953 Apparent Power B"
    active_power_a:
      name: ADE7953 Active Power A
    active_power_b:
      name: ADE7953 Active Power B
    reactive_power_a:
      name: "ADE7953 Reactive Power A"
    reactive_power_b:
      name: "ADE7953 Reactive Power B"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x38.

  • irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)

  • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.

  • current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

  • power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x
    • 22x

  • current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x
    • 22x

  • current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x

  • voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to false.

Over SPI

Section titled “Over SPI”
# Example configuration entry for SPI
sensor:
  - platform: ade7953_spi
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    irq_pin: GPIOXX
    voltage:
      name: "Voltage"
    frequency:
      name: ADE7953 Frequency
    current_a:
      name: "Current A"
    current_b:
      name: "Current B"
    power_factor_a:
      name: "Power Factor A"
    power_factor_b:
      name: "ADE7953 Power Factor B"
    apparent_power_a:
      name: "Apparent Power A"
    apparent_power_b:
      name: "Apparent Power B"
    active_power_a:
      name: "Power A"
    active_power_b:
      name: "Power B"
    reactive_power_a:
      name: "Reactive Power A"
    reactive_power_b:
      name: "Reactive Power B"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The chip select pin.

  • irq_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin connected to the ADE7935 IRQ line (if connected)

  • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertzs. All options from Sensor.

  • current_a (Optional): Use the current value of the A channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • current_b (Optional): Use the current value of the B channel in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power_factor_a (Optional): Use the power factor of the A channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

  • power_factor_b (Optional): Use the power factor of the B channel in percentage. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_power_a (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_power_b (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • active_power_a (Optional): Use the power value of the A channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • active_power_b (Optional): Use the power value of the B channel in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power_a (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the A channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power_b (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the B channel in volt amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • voltage_pga_gain (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA voltage amplification. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x
    • 22x

  • current_pga_gain_a (Optional, mapping): Set the input PGA current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x
    • 22x

  • current_pga_gain_b (Optional, mapping): Set input PGA current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 1x. Possible values are:

    • 1x
    • 2x
    • 4x
    • 8x
    • 16x

  • voltage_gain (Optional, int): Set the voltage amplification. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • current_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • current_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the current amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • active_power_gain_a (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the A channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • active_power_gain_b (Optional, int): Set the active power amplification of the B channel. Defaults to 0x400000.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • use_accumulated_energy_registers (Optional, boolean): Use ADE7935 accumulated energy registers instead of instant power registers. These registers store the accumulated energy since the last read and should provide better accuracy for power calculation. Defaults to false.

Use with Shelly 2.5

Section titled “Use with Shelly 2.5”

The Shelly 2.5 device contains this sensor for power monitoring. An example config for the Shelly 2.5 is given below.

There are three oddities with the Shelly 2.5:

  • First, the A and B channels are mixed up - the chip’s A channel is label B on the outside and vice versa. Probably to make the PCB easier to manufacture.

  • Secondly, due to the first point the active_power values are inverted. This is fixed by using a multiply filter as seen in the config below.

  • Lastly, the ADE7953 IRQ line is connected to the GPIO16. The irq_pin MUST be set to GPIO16 to prevent device overheat (>70ºC idling).

Additionally, the device has an NTC temperature sensor.

i2c:
  sda: GPIO12
  scl: GPIO14


sensor:
  - platform: ade7953_i2c
    irq_pin: GPIO16
    voltage:
      name: Shelly Voltage
    current_a:
      name: Shelly Current B
    current_b:
      name: Shelly Current A
    active_power_a:
      name: Shelly Active Power B
      filters:
        - multiply: -1
    active_power_b:
      name: Shelly Active Power A
      filters:
        - multiply: -1
    update_interval: 60s


  # NTC Temperature
  - platform: ntc
    sensor: temp_resistance_reading
    name: "Shelly Temperature"
    calibration:
      b_constant: 3350
      reference_resistance: 10kOhm
      reference_temperature: 298.15K
  - platform: resistance
    id: temp_resistance_reading
    sensor: temp_analog_reading
    configuration: DOWNSTREAM
    resistor: 32kOhm
  - platform: adc
    id: temp_analog_reading
    pin: A0

See Also

Section titled “See Also”