Combine the state of several sensors
The
combination sensor platform allows you to combine the state of several
sensors into one. To use this sensor, specify the combination type and add your source sensors.
The
unit_of_measurement,
device_class,
entity_category,
icon, and
accuracy_decimals properties are by default inherited from the first sensor.
state_class is explicitly not inherited, because
total_increasing states
could still decrease when multiple sensors are used for several of the combination types.
The source sensor states can be combined in several ways:
KALMANfilter: This type filters one or several sensors into one with a reduced error. If using a single sensor as data source, it acts like a sensor-filter-exponential_moving_average filter. With multiple sensors, it combines their values based on their respective standard deviation.
LINEARcombination: This type sums all source sensors after multiplying each by a configured coefficient.
MAX,
MEAN,
MEDIAN,
MIN,
MOST_RECENTLY_UPDATED,
RANGE,
SUMcombinations: These types compute the specified combination among all source sensor states.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
type (Required, enum): Combination statistic type, should be one of
KALMAN,
LINEAR,
MAX,
MEAN,
MEDIAN,
MIN,
MOST_RECENTLY_UPDATED,
RANGE, or
SUM.
-
sources (Required, list): A list of sensors to use as source.
-
source (Required, ID of a Sensor): The sensor id that is used as sample source.
-
error (Required, only for
KALMANtype, float, templatable): The standard deviation of the sensor’s measurements. This works like the
process_std_devparameter, with low values marking accurate data. If implemented as a template, the measurement is in parameter
x.
-
coefficient (Optional, only for
LINEARtype, float, templatable): The coefficient to multiply the sensor’s state by before summing all source sensor states. If implemented as a template, the measurement is in parameter
x.
-
-
process_std_dev (Required, only for
KALMANtype, float): The standard deviation of the measurement’s change per second (e.g.
1/3600 = 0.000277if the temperature usually changes at most by one Kelvin per hour). A low value here will place high importance on the current state and be slow to respond to changes in the measured samples. A high value will update faster, but also be more noisy.
-
std_dev (Optional, only for
KALMANtype, Sensor): A sensor that publishes the current standard deviation of the state with each update.
-
All other options from Sensor.