The combination sensor platform allows you to combine the state of several sensors into one. To use this sensor, specify the combination type and add your source sensors.

The unit_of_measurement , device_class , entity_category , icon , and accuracy_decimals properties are by default inherited from the first sensor. state_class is explicitly not inherited, because total_increasing states could still decrease when multiple sensors are used for several of the combination types.

The source sensor states can be combined in several ways:

KALMAN filter: This type filters one or several sensors into one with a reduced error. If using a single sensor as data source, it acts like a sensor-filter-exponential_moving_average filter. With multiple sensors, it combines their values based on their respective standard deviation.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : combination type : kalman name : " Temperature " process_std_dev : 0.001 sources : - source : temperature_sensor_1 error : 1.0 - source : temperature_sensor_2 error : !lambda |- return 0.5 + std::abs(x - 25) * 0.023

LINEAR combination: This type sums all source sensors after multiplying each by a configured coefficient.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : combination type : linear name : " Balance Power " sources : - source : total_power coefficient : 1.0 - source : circuit_1_power coefficient : -1.0

MAX , MEAN , MEDIAN , MIN , MOST_RECENTLY_UPDATED , RANGE , SUM combinations: These types compute the specified combination among all source sensor states.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : combination type : median name : " Median Temperature " sources : - source : temperature_sensor_1 - source : temperature_sensor_2 - source : temperature_sensor_3