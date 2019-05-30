HDC302x Temperature and Humidity Sensor

The hdc302x sensor platform allows you to use your HDC3020, HDC3021, or HDC3022 (datasheet, Users Guide, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome.

The HDC3020 is an open cavity package, the HDC3021 includes a removable protective tape for PCB assembly, and the HDC3022 has a permanent IP67 PTFE filter for protection against dust and water condensation.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC3022 Temperature and Humidity Sensor. Image by Adafruit

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hdc302x temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

power_mode (Optional, enum): The power mode used when triggering temperature and humidity measurements. This affects measurement accuracy and sensor power usage. HIGH_ACCURACY (Default): Highest accuracy, slower, higher power usage. BALANCED : Balance between accuracy and power usage. LOW_POWER : Lower power usage, faster, less accurate. ULTRA_LOW_POWER : Lowest power usage, fastest, least accurate.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x44 . Supported addresses are 0x44 through 0x47 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

This action enables the integrated heater on the sensor with the given ID. The heater can be used to remove condensation from the humidity sensor or to verify sensor functionality.

WARNING Temperature and humidity readings will be inaccurate while the heater is active. The heater can raise the die temperature up to 80°C above ambient (depending on supply voltage and power level). If water has condensed on the sensor, care must be taken to avoid exceeding 100°C. Raising the temperature too quickly past 100°C can cause water droplets to burst and damage the polymer in the sensor cavity. The temperature rise to 100°C from ambient should take at least 5 to 10 seconds. Heater power depends on VDD — higher supply voltages produce more heating. Take care when using higher power levels at 5V. The heater evaporates condensate but does not remove dissolved contaminants on open cavity sensors (HDC3020, HDC3021). Contaminant residue may impact humidity measurements and cause drift. The HDC3022’s IP67 PTFE filter provides protection from dissolved contaminants during evaporation.

on_... : then : - hdc302x.heater_on : id : my_hdc302x power : QUARTER duration : 5s

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the HDC302x sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the HDC302x sensor. power (Optional): The heater power level. Higher power removes condensation faster but increases die temperature. Defaults to QUARTER . QUARTER : Lowest power, safest option. HALF FULL : Maximum power. Use with caution — see warning above. A raw integer value between 0 and 16383 may also be used for fine-grained control of the 14-bit heater current control. See Table 7-15 in the datasheet.

(Optional): The heater power level. Higher power removes condensation faster but increases die temperature. Defaults to . duration (Optional, Time): Duration to run the heater. Set to 0s to keep the heater on until manually disabled with hdc302x.heater_off . Defaults to 5s .

This action disables the integrated heater on the sensor with the given ID. After turning off the heater, allow several minutes for the sensor to cool down before expecting accurate readings.

on_... : then : - hdc302x.heater_off : my_hdc302x

In condensing environments, moisture can form on the sensor when the ambient temperature drops below the dew point, preventing accurate humidity readings. The integrated heater can be used to evaporate this condensation.

WARNING Read the heater safety notes above before using the heater. Condensation removal timings and power requirements vary depending on your board layout and supply voltage. See section 7.3.7 in the datasheet, and section 3.6 in the HDC3x Silicon Users Guide for detailed guidance.

To remove condensation, enable the heater with duration: 0s to keep it running, monitor the humidity reading, and disable the heater once the reading drops near 0% (indicating the condensation has been removed) or after a maximum of 5 minutes. After disabling the heater, allow several minutes for the sensor to cool before expecting accurate readings.