STTS22H Temperature Sensor
The
stts22h sensor platform allows you to use a STTS22H temperature sensor
(datasheet) with ESPHome. This is a low-power,
high-accuracy digital temperature sensor with ±0.5°C accuracy (typical at 25°C) and a temperature range
from -40°C to +125°C.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Bus if you want to use multiple I²C buses.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x3C. The address is determined by the ADDR pin configuration on the sensor. Possible addresses:
0x38,
0x3C,
0x3E,
0x3F.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.