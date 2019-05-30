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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

STTS22H Temperature Sensor

The stts22h sensor platform allows you to use a STTS22H temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome. This is a low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor with ±0.5°C accuracy (typical at 25°C) and a temperature range from -40°C to +125°C.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

SparkFun STTS22H Temperature Sensor Breakout Boards 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: stts22h
    name: "STTS22H Temperature"
    address: 0x3C
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Bus if you want to use multiple I²C buses.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x3C. The address is determined by the ADDR pin configuration on the sensor. Possible addresses: 0x38, 0x3C, 0x3E, 0x3F.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”