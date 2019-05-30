The stts22h sensor platform allows you to use a STTS22H temperature sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome. This is a low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor with ±0.5°C accuracy (typical at 25°C) and a temperature range from -40°C to +125°C.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

SparkFun STTS22H Temperature Sensor Breakout Boards

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : stts22h name : " STTS22H Temperature " address : 0x3C update_interval : 60s