Template Water Heater
The
template water heater platform allows you to create simple water heaters out of just a few actions and lambdas. Once
defined, it will automatically appear in Home Assistant as a water heater entity and can be controlled through the frontend.
Possible return values for the lambdas:
current_temperature: Returns a
float(e.g.
42.5).
target_temperature: Returns a
float(e.g.
60.0).
mode: Returns a
WaterHeaterModeenum (e.g.
water_heater::WATER_HEATER_MODE_ECO).
away: Returns a
bool(e.g.
false).
is_on: Returns a
bool(e.g.
true).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
current_temperature (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current temperature of the water. Expects a float return value.
-
target_temperature (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the target temperature of the water. Expects a float return value.
-
mode (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current operation mode. Expects a
WaterHeaterModeenum return value.
-
away (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current away mode state. Expects a boolean return value.
-
is_on (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated repeatedly to get the current On/Off state. Expects a boolean return value.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template water heater will immediately update the reported state. Defaults to
true.
-
set_action (Optional, Action): The action to perform when the water heater receives a command (mode change, target temperature change, away, on/off, etc.). This is where you implement the actual control logic for your water heater.
-
supported_modes (Optional, list): Static list of operation modes that will be exposed to the frontend (for example Home Assistant). This controls the
operation_listreported to Home Assistant and affects only the UI and available service calls. It does not change runtime behavior or control logic. When not specified, all supported water heater modes are shown by default.
NOTE
The list of
supported_modesis static and evaluated at startup. It cannot be changed dynamically and does not support templates or lambdas.
-
restore_mode (Optional, enum): Control how the water heater attempts to restore state on bootup.
NO_RESTORE(Default): Do not save or restore state.
RESTORE: Attempts to restore the state (target temp & mode) on startup, but doesn’t perform the
set_action.
RESTORE_AND_CALL: Attempts to restore the state on startup and immediately executes the
set_action.
-
-
All other options from Water Heater.
Section titled “water_heater.template.publish Action”
water_heater.template.publish Action
You can also publish state to a template water heater from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
water_heater.template.publish action.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the template water heater.
- current_temperature (Optional, float, templatable): The current measured temperature to publish.
- target_temperature (Optional, float, templatable): The target setpoint temperature to publish.
- mode (Optional, string, templatable): The operation mode to publish. See Water Heater Modes for options.
- away (Optional, boolean, templatable): The away mode state to publish.
- is_on (Optional, boolean, templatable): The boolean On/Off state to publish.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas: