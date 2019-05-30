Interval Component

This component allows you to run actions at fixed time intervals. For example, if you want to toggle a switch every minute, you can use this component. Please note that it’s possible to achieve the same thing with the time.on_time trigger, but this technique is more light-weight and user-friendly.

# Example configuration entry interval : - interval : 1min then : - switch.toggle : relay_1

If a startup delay is configured, the first execution of the actions will not occur before at least that time after boot.