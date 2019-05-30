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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Interval Component

This component allows you to run actions at fixed time intervals. For example, if you want to toggle a switch every minute, you can use this component. Please note that it’s possible to achieve the same thing with the time.on_time trigger, but this technique is more light-weight and user-friendly.

# Example configuration entry
interval:
  - interval: 1min
    then:
      - switch.toggle: relay_1

If a startup delay is configured, the first execution of the actions will not occur before at least that time after boot.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • interval (Required, Time): The interval to execute the action with.
  • startup_delay (Optional, Time): An optional startup delay - defaults to zero.
  • then (Required, Action): The action to perform.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”