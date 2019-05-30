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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DSMR Component

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The DSMR component connects to Dutch Smart Meters which comply to DSMR (Dutch Smart Meter Requirements), also known as ‘Slimme meter’ or ‘P1 port’.

This component supports plain non encrypted telegrams and also encrypted as used in Luxembourg. In case your equipment has encryption you must get a 32 character long encryption key from your energy company.

This component is passive, it does not transmit any data to your equipment, the equipment always transmits data which this component decodes and updates the configured sensors at the pace the data is received.

# Example configuration entry
uart:
  rx_pin: GPIO16
  # Most DSMR meters use 115200 baud, but some older ones use 9600 baud.
  baud_rate: 115200
  # It is recommended to set the rx_buffer_size to at least 1500 bytes to avoid packet loss.
  rx_buffer_size: 1700


dsmr:
  # Optional. The ID of the DSMR. Specify it if you have multiple DSMR components.
  id: dsmr_id


  # Optional. The ID of the UART hub.
  # Required if you have multiple UARTs configured.
  uart_id: uart_dsmr


  # Optional. 32 character long encryption key.
  # Specify only if your smart meter uses encryption (f.e. if you have "Luxembourg Smarty")
  decryption_key: "00112233445566778899AABBCCDDEEFF"


  # Optional. The id of the gas meter. Default=1.
  gas_mbus_id: 1


  # Optional. The id of the water meter. Default=2.
  water_mbus_id: 2


  # Optional. The id of the thermal meter. Default=3.
  thermal_mbus_id: 3


  # Optional. Specifies if the CRC check must be done. Default=true.
  # You must set it to false for older DSMR versions because they do not provide a CRC.
  crc_check: true


  # Optional. The size of the buffer used for reading DSMR telegrams.
  # Specify this parameter only if your smart meter sends large telegrams.
  max_telegram_length: 1500


  # Optional. P1 port's data request pin.
  # DSMR module uses this pin to tell the smart meter when to send data.
  # By default, smart meters send data continuously.
  # Specifying this pin is only useful if you want to use a custom `request_interval`.
  request_pin: GPIO5


  # Optional. The minimum time between two telegram readings. Default=0ms.
  # The pace at which the smart meter sends its data determines the update frequency.
  # This works best in combination with a `request_pin`, but this option will work without one, too.
  request_interval: 0ms


  # Optional. Only used for receiving encrypted telegrams. The delay to detect the inter-frame gap. Default=200ms.
  # There is no reason to specify this parameter unless you have a very specific use case.
  receive_timeout: 200ms


#
# List of available sensors and text sensors.
# Not all sensors are available on all devices.
#


sensor:
  - platform: dsmr


    energy_delivered_lux:
      name: "Energy Consumed Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.0"
    energy_delivered_tariff1:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.1"
    energy_delivered_tariff2:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.2"
    energy_delivered_tariff3:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.3"
    energy_delivered_tariff4:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.4"
    energy_returned_lux:
      name: "Energy Produced Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.0"
    energy_returned_tariff1:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.1"
    energy_returned_tariff2:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.2"
    energy_returned_tariff3:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.3"
    energy_returned_tariff4:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.4"


    total_imported_energy:
      name: "Reactive Energy Imported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:3.8.0"
    reactive_energy_delivered_tariff1:
      name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.1"
    reactive_energy_delivered_tariff2:
      name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.2"
    reactive_energy_delivered_tariff3:
      name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.3"
    reactive_energy_delivered_tariff4:
      name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.4"


    total_exported_energy:
      name: "Reactive Energy Exported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:4.8.0"
    reactive_energy_returned_tariff1:
      name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.1"
    reactive_energy_returned_tariff2:
      name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.2"
    reactive_energy_returned_tariff3:
      name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.3"
    reactive_energy_returned_tariff4:
      name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.4"


    energy_delivered_tariff1_ch:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.1"
    energy_delivered_tariff2_ch:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.2"
    energy_returned_tariff1_ch:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.1"
    energy_returned_tariff2_ch:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.2"


    energy_delivered_tariff1_il:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.11"
    energy_delivered_tariff2_il:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.12"
    energy_delivered_tariff3_il:
      name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.13"
    energy_returned_tariff1_il:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.11"
    energy_returned_tariff2_il:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.12"
    energy_returned_tariff3_il:
      name: "Energy Produced Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.13"


    power_delivered:
      name: "Power Consumed. OBIS: 1-0:1.7.0"
    power_returned:
      name: "Power Produced. OBIS: 1-0:2.7.0"


    reactive_power_delivered:
      name: "Reactive Power Imported. OBIS: 1-0:3.7.0"
    reactive_power_returned:
      name: "Reactive Power Exported. OBIS: 1-0:4.7.0"


    power_delivered_ch:
      name: "Power Consumed (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.7.0"
    power_returned_ch:
      name: "Power Produced (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.7.0"


    electricity_threshold:
      name: "Electricity Threshold. OBIS: 0-0:17.0.0"
    electricity_switch_position:
      name: "Electricity Switch Position. OBIS: 0-0:96.3.10"
    electricity_failures:
      name: "Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.21"
    electricity_long_failures:
      name: "Long Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.9"


    electricity_sags_l1:
      name: "Voltage Sags L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.32.0"
    voltage_sag_time_l1:
      name: "Voltage Sag Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.33.0"
    voltage_sag_l1:
      name: "Voltage Sag L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.34.0"


    electricity_sags_l2:
      name: "Voltage Sags L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.32.0"
    voltage_sag_time_l2:
      name: "Voltage Sag Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.33.0"
    voltage_sag_l2:
      name: "Voltage Sag L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.34.0"


    electricity_sags_l3:
      name: "Voltage Sags L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.32.0"
    voltage_sag_time_l3:
      name: "Voltage Sag Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.33.0"
    voltage_sag_l3:
      name: "Voltage Sag L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.34.0"


    electricity_swells_l1:
      name: "Voltage Swells L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.36.0"
    voltage_swell_time_l1:
      name: "Voltage Swell Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.37.0"
    voltage_swell_l1:
      name: "Voltage Swell L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.38.0"


    electricity_swells_l2:
      name: "Voltage Swells L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.36.0"
    voltage_swell_time_l2:
      name: "Voltage Swell Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.37.0"
    voltage_swell_l2:
      name: "Voltage Swell L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.38.0"


    electricity_swells_l3:
      name: "Voltage Swells L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.36.0"
    voltage_swell_time_l3:
      name: "Voltage Swell Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.37.0"
    voltage_swell_l3:
      name: "Voltage Swell L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.38.0"


    voltage_l1:
      name: "Voltage Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.7.0"
    voltage_avg_l1:
      name: "Voltage Avg Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.24.0"
    voltage_l2:
      name: "Voltage Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.7.0"
    voltage_avg_l2:
      name: "Voltage Avg Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.24.0"
    voltage_l3:
      name: "Voltage Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.7.0"
    voltage_avg_l3:
      name: "Voltage Avg Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.24.0"


    voltage:
      name: "Voltage (Overall). OBIS: 1-0:12.7.0"
    frequency:
      name: "Grid Frequency. OBIS: 1-0:14.7.0"
    abs_power:
      name: "Absolute Active Instantaneous Power. OBIS: 1-0:15.7.0"


    current_l1:
      name: "Current Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.7.0"
    current_fuse_l1:
      name: "Current Fuse Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.4.0"
    current_l2:
      name: "Current Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.7.0"
    current_fuse_l2:
      name: "Current Fuse Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.4.0"
    current_l3:
      name: "Current Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.7.0"
    current_fuse_l3:
      name: "Current Fuse Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.4.0"


    power_delivered_l1:
      name: "Power Consumed Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:21.7.0"
    power_delivered_l2:
      name: "Power Consumed Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:41.7.0"
    power_delivered_l3:
      name: "Power Consumed Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:61.7.0"


    power_returned_l1:
      name: "Power Produced Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:22.7.0"
    power_returned_l2:
      name: "Power Produced Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:42.7.0"
    power_returned_l3:
      name: "Power Produced Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:62.7.0"


    current:
      name: "Current. OBIS: 1-0:11.7.0"
    current_n:
      name: "Neutral Current. OBIS: 1-0:91.7.0"
    current_sum:
      name: "Current Sum. OBIS: 1-0:90.7.0"


    reactive_power_delivered_l1:
      name: "Reactive Power Imported L1. OBIS: 1-0:23.7.0"
    reactive_power_delivered_l2:
      name: "Reactive Power Imported L2. OBIS: 1-0:43.7.0"
    reactive_power_delivered_l3:
      name: "Reactive Power Imported L3. OBIS: 1-0:63.7.0"
    reactive_power_returned_l1:
      name: "Reactive Power Exported L1. OBIS: 1-0:24.7.0"
    reactive_power_returned_l2:
      name: "Reactive Power Exported L2. OBIS: 1-0:44.7.0"
    reactive_power_returned_l3:
      name: "Reactive Power Exported L3. OBIS: 1-0:64.7.0"


    apparent_delivery_power:
      name: "Apparent Power Delivered. OBIS: 1-0:9.7.0"
    apparent_delivery_power_l1:
      name: "Apparent Power Delivered L1. OBIS: 1-0:29.7.0"
    apparent_delivery_power_l2:
      name: "Apparent Power Delivered L2. OBIS: 1-0:49.7.0"
    apparent_delivery_power_l3:
      name: "Apparent Power Delivered L3. OBIS: 1-0:69.7.0"


    apparent_return_power:
      name: "Apparent Power Returned. OBIS: 1-0:10.7.0"
    apparent_return_power_l1:
      name: "Apparent Power Returned L1. OBIS: 1-0:30.7.0"
    apparent_return_power_l2:
      name: "Apparent Power Returned L2. OBIS: 1-0:50.7.0"
    apparent_return_power_l3:
      name: "Apparent Power Returned L3. OBIS: 1-0:70.7.0"


    active_demand_power:
      name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Plus). OBIS: 1-0:1.24.0"
    active_demand_net:
      name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Net). OBIS: 1-0:16.24.0"
    active_demand_abs:
      name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Absolute). OBIS: 1-0:15.24.0"


    gas_device_type:
      name: "Gas Device Type. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.1.0"
    gas_valve_position:
      name: "Gas Valve Position. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.4.0"
    gas_delivered:
      name: "Gas Consumed. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1"
    gas_delivered_gj:
      name: "Gas Consumed (GJ). OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1"
    gas_delivered_be:
      name: "Gas Consumed Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.3"


    thermal_device_type:
      name: "Thermal Device Type. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.1.0"
    thermal_valve_position:
      name: "Thermal Valve Position. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.4.0"
    thermal_delivered:
      name: "Thermal Energy Consumed. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.2.1"


    water_device_type:
      name: "Water Device Type. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.1.0"
    water_valve_position:
      name: "Water Valve Position. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.4.0"
    water_delivered:
      name: "Water Consumed. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.2.1"


    sub_device_type:
      name: "Submeter Device Type. OBIS: 0-4:24.1.0"
    sub_valve_position:
      name: "Submeter Valve Position. OBIS: 0-4:24.4.0"
    sub_delivered:
      name: "Submeter Volume. OBIS: 0-4:24.2.1"


    active_energy_import_current_average_demand:
      name: "Current Average Quarterly Demand for Peak Tariff Belgium. OBIS: 1-0:1.4.0"
    active_energy_export_current_average_demand:
      name: "Avg Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.4.0"
    reactive_energy_import_current_average_demand:
      name: "Avg Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.4.0"
    reactive_energy_export_current_average_demand:
      name: "Avg Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.4.0"
    apparent_energy_import_current_average_demand:
      name: "Avg Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.4.0"
    apparent_energy_export_current_average_demand:
      name: "Avg Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.4.0"
    active_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.5.0"
    active_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.5.0"
    reactive_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.5.0"
    reactive_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.5.0"
    apparent_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.5.0"
    apparent_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
      name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.5.0"


    active_energy_import_maximum_demand_running_month:
      name: "Max Import Demand This Month (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.6.0"
    active_energy_import_maximum_demand_last_13_months:
      name: "Average of Monthly Max Import (Active, 13 months). OBIS: 0-0:98.1.0"


    power_factor:
      name: "Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.7.0"
    power_factor_l1:
      name: "Power Factor L1. OBIS: 1-0:33.7.0"
    power_factor_l2:
      name: "Power Factor L2. OBIS: 1-0:53.7.0"
    power_factor_l3:
      name: "Power Factor L3. OBIS: 1-0:73.7.0"
    min_power_factor:
      name: "Minimum Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.3.0"


    period_3_for_instantaneous_values:
      name: "Period 3 for Instantaneous Values. OBIS: 1-0:0.8.2"


text_sensor:
  - platform: dsmr


    identification:
      name: "DSMR Identification"
    p1_version:
      name: "DSMR Version. OBIS: 1-3:0.2.8"
    p1_version_be:
      name: "DSMR Version Belgium. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.4"
    timestamp:
      name: "Telegram Timestamp. OBIS: 0-0:1.0.0"
    equipment_id:
      name: "Electric Meter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.1"


    electricity_tariff_il:
      name: "Electricity Tariff (IL). OBIS: 0-0:96.14.1"
    electricity_failure_log_il:
      name: "Electricity Failure Log (IL). OBIS: 1-0:99.1.0"


    electricity_tariff:
      name: "Electricity Tariff. OBIS: 0-0:96.14.0"
    electricity_failure_log:
      name: "Electricity Failure Log. OBIS: 1-0:99.97.0"


    message_short:
      name: "Message Short. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.1"
    message_long:
      name: "Message Long. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.0"


    gas_equipment_id:
      name: "Gas Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.0"
    gas_equipment_id_be:
      name: "Gas Equipment ID Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.1"
    gas_delivered_text:
      name: "Unformatted Gas Data. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.3.0"


    thermal_equipment_id:
      name: "Thermal Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:96.1.0"


    water_equipment_id:
      name: "Water Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:96.1.0"


    sub_equipment_id:
      name: "Submeter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-4:96.1.0"


    fw_core_version:
      name: "Meter FW Core Version. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.0"
    fw_core_checksum:
      name: "FW Core Checksum. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.8"
    fw_module_version:
      name: "Meter FW Module Version. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.0"
    fw_module_checksum:
      name: "FW Module Checksum. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.8"


    # The (decrypted) unparsed telegram, marked as an internal sensor.
    # Can also be used to trigger an action based on the last values.
    telegram:
      name: "Raw DSMR Telegram"
      internal: true

Older DSMR meters support

Section titled “Older DSMR meters support”

Version 2.2 is supported with the following configuration:

# Custom uart settings for DSMR v2.2
uart:
  baud_rate: 9600
  data_bits: 7
  parity: NONE
  stop_bits: 1


dsmr:
  crc_check: false


sensor:
  - platform: dsmr
    energy_delivered_tariff1:
      name: dsmr_energy_delivered_tariff1
    energy_delivered_lux:
      name: dsmr_energy_delivered_tarifflux


text_sensor:
  - platform: dsmr
    identification:
      name: "dsmr_identification"
    p1_version:
      name: "dsmr_p1_version"
    gas_delivered_text:
      name: "gas delivered raw"

P1 Data Request pin

Section titled “P1 Data Request pin”

From the P1 companion guide: The P1 port is activated (start sending data) by setting “Data Request” line high (to +5V). While receiving data, the requesting OSM must keep the “Data Request” line activated (set to +5V). To stop receiving data OSM needs to drop “Data Request” line (set it to “high impedance” mode). Data transfer will stop immediately in such case.

Advantages when using a request pin

Section titled “Advantages when using a request pin”

  • After reading a telegram, the dsmr component will stop the data transfer until the telegram has been fully processed. This separates retrieving and processing data and can thus be seen as a form of hardware flow control.

  • The interval at which sensor readings must be updated can be controlled cleanly by only starting a data transfer when needed. This configuration option request_interval can be used to define this interval.

Required hardware support

Section titled “Required hardware support”

Many DSMR reader circuits link the +5V pin of the P1 port directly to its Data Request pin. Doing this will make the smart meter send telegrams at a pace as defined by the smart meter firmware. For example many DSMR v5 meters will send a telegram every second. Circuits that use this type of wiring cannot make use of the request_pin option.

However, when a circuit is used that allows switching the Data Request pin between +5V and high impedance mode from a GPIO, then this GPIO can be configured as the request_pin.

Best results have been achieved by using an optocoupler circuit to handle the switching. Direct GPIO output or a transistor-based circuit are not feasible options. Here’s an example circuit design:

When using a type of MCU that provides 5V on the GPIO outputs instead of 3.3V, then use a 330 Ohm resistor instead of the 200 Ohm resistor.

Improving reader results

Section titled “Improving reader results”

When telegrams are sometimes missed or when you get a lot of CRC errors, then you might have to do some changes to get better reader results.

It is recommended to set the rx_buffer_size option of the UART bus to at least the maximum telegram size, which defaults to 1500 bytes. The default UART read buffer is quite small an can easily overflow, causing bytes of data getting lost.

# Example configuration
uart:
  pin: D7
  baud_rate: 115200
  rx_buffer_size: 1700


dsmr:
  max_telegram_length: 1700

It’s best when a hardware UART is used for reading the P1 data. Whether or not hardware UART is used can be checked in the config dump that you get when connecting to the API logger. Example logging output:

[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:095]: UART Bus:
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:097]:   RX Pin: GPIO13
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:099]:   RX Buffer Size: 1500
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:101]:   Baud Rate: 115200 baud
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:102]:   Data Bits: 8
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:103]:   Parity: NONE
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:104]:   Stop bits: 1
[02:38:37][C][uart.arduino_esp8266:106]:   Using hardware serial interface.
                                           ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

When using an ESP8266, then GPIO13 (e.g. pin D7 on a D1 Mini) can be used for hardware RX. However, to actually make it work, serial logging must be disabled to keep the hardware UART available for D7.

# Example configuration for ESP8266
logger:
  baud_rate: 0
  level: DEBUG


uart:
  pin: GPIO13
  baud_rate: 115200

Bridging support / raw telegram logging

Section titled “Bridging support / raw telegram logging”

You can use another uart to supply another P1 receiver with the same telegram. See configuration sample as used for bridging.

# define multiple uart's
uart:
  - id: p1_uart
    rx_pin:
      number: 4
      inverted: true
    baud_rate: 115200
    rx_buffer_size: 1700
  - id: p1_bridge_uart
    tx_pin:
      number: 10
    baud_rate: 115200


# link input uart to dsmr
dsmr:
  uart_id: p1_uart
  max_telegram_length: 1700


# log the telegram and pass telegram to p1_bridge_uart
text_sensor:
  - platform: dsmr
    telegram:
      name: "telegram"
      on_value:
        then:
          - lambda: |-
              ESP_LOGV("dsmr", "telegram: %s", x.c_str());
              p1_bridge_uart->write_str(x.c_str());

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

Log the raw input data and enable very verbose logging.

If you have problems receiving data, add these configuration options to the logger and uart components:

logger:
  level: VERY_VERBOSE


uart:
  debug:
    sequence:
      - lambda: UARTDebug::log_string(direction, bytes);

See Also

Section titled “See Also”