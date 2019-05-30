DSMR Component

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : GPIO16 # Most DSMR meters use 115200 baud, but some older ones use 9600 baud. baud_rate : 115200 # It is recommended to set the rx_buffer_size to at least 1500 bytes to avoid packet loss. rx_buffer_size : 1700 dsmr : # Optional. The ID of the DSMR. Specify it if you have multiple DSMR components. id : dsmr_id # Optional. The ID of the UART hub. # Required if you have multiple UARTs configured. uart_id : uart_dsmr # Optional. 32 character long encryption key. # Specify only if your smart meter uses encryption (f.e. if you have "Luxembourg Smarty") decryption_key : " 00112233445566778899AABBCCDDEEFF " # Optional. The id of the gas meter. Default=1. gas_mbus_id : 1 # Optional. The id of the water meter. Default=2. water_mbus_id : 2 # Optional. The id of the thermal meter. Default=3. thermal_mbus_id : 3 # Optional. Specifies if the CRC check must be done. Default=true. # You must set it to false for older DSMR versions because they do not provide a CRC. crc_check : true # Optional. The size of the buffer used for reading DSMR telegrams. # Specify this parameter only if your smart meter sends large telegrams. max_telegram_length : 1500 # Optional. P1 port's data request pin. # DSMR module uses this pin to tell the smart meter when to send data. # By default, smart meters send data continuously. # Specifying this pin is only useful if you want to use a custom `request_interval`. request_pin : GPIO5 # Optional. The minimum time between two telegram readings. Default=0ms. # The pace at which the smart meter sends its data determines the update frequency. # This works best in combination with a `request_pin`, but this option will work without one, too. request_interval : 0ms # Optional. Only used for receiving encrypted telegrams. The delay to detect the inter-frame gap. Default=200ms. # There is no reason to specify this parameter unless you have a very specific use case. receive_timeout : 200ms # # List of available sensors and text sensors. # Not all sensors are available on all devices. # sensor : - platform : dsmr energy_delivered_lux : name : " Energy Consumed Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.0 " energy_delivered_tariff1 : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.1 " energy_delivered_tariff2 : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.2 " energy_delivered_tariff3 : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.3 " energy_delivered_tariff4 : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.4 " energy_returned_lux : name : " Energy Produced Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.0 " energy_returned_tariff1 : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.1 " energy_returned_tariff2 : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.2 " energy_returned_tariff3 : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.3 " energy_returned_tariff4 : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.4 " total_imported_energy : name : " Reactive Energy Imported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:3.8.0 " reactive_energy_delivered_tariff1 : name : " Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.1 " reactive_energy_delivered_tariff2 : name : " Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.2 " reactive_energy_delivered_tariff3 : name : " Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.3 " reactive_energy_delivered_tariff4 : name : " Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.4 " total_exported_energy : name : " Reactive Energy Exported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:4.8.0 " reactive_energy_returned_tariff1 : name : " Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.1 " reactive_energy_returned_tariff2 : name : " Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.2 " reactive_energy_returned_tariff3 : name : " Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.3 " reactive_energy_returned_tariff4 : name : " Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.4 " energy_delivered_tariff1_ch : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.1 " energy_delivered_tariff2_ch : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.2 " energy_returned_tariff1_ch : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.1 " energy_returned_tariff2_ch : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.2 " energy_delivered_tariff1_il : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.11 " energy_delivered_tariff2_il : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.12 " energy_delivered_tariff3_il : name : " Energy Consumed Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.13 " energy_returned_tariff1_il : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.11 " energy_returned_tariff2_il : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.12 " energy_returned_tariff3_il : name : " Energy Produced Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.13 " power_delivered : name : " Power Consumed. OBIS: 1-0:1.7.0 " power_returned : name : " Power Produced. OBIS: 1-0:2.7.0 " reactive_power_delivered : name : " Reactive Power Imported. OBIS: 1-0:3.7.0 " reactive_power_returned : name : " Reactive Power Exported. OBIS: 1-0:4.7.0 " power_delivered_ch : name : " Power Consumed (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.7.0 " power_returned_ch : name : " Power Produced (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.7.0 " electricity_threshold : name : " Electricity Threshold. OBIS: 0-0:17.0.0 " electricity_switch_position : name : " Electricity Switch Position. OBIS: 0-0:96.3.10 " electricity_failures : name : " Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.21 " electricity_long_failures : name : " Long Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.9 " electricity_sags_l1 : name : " Voltage Sags L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.32.0 " voltage_sag_time_l1 : name : " Voltage Sag Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.33.0 " voltage_sag_l1 : name : " Voltage Sag L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.34.0 " electricity_sags_l2 : name : " Voltage Sags L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.32.0 " voltage_sag_time_l2 : name : " Voltage Sag Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.33.0 " voltage_sag_l2 : name : " Voltage Sag L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.34.0 " electricity_sags_l3 : name : " Voltage Sags L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.32.0 " voltage_sag_time_l3 : name : " Voltage Sag Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.33.0 " voltage_sag_l3 : name : " Voltage Sag L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.34.0 " electricity_swells_l1 : name : " Voltage Swells L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.36.0 " voltage_swell_time_l1 : name : " Voltage Swell Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.37.0 " voltage_swell_l1 : name : " Voltage Swell L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.38.0 " electricity_swells_l2 : name : " Voltage Swells L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.36.0 " voltage_swell_time_l2 : name : " Voltage Swell Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.37.0 " voltage_swell_l2 : name : " Voltage Swell L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.38.0 " electricity_swells_l3 : name : " Voltage Swells L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.36.0 " voltage_swell_time_l3 : name : " Voltage Swell Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.37.0 " voltage_swell_l3 : name : " Voltage Swell L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.38.0 " voltage_l1 : name : " Voltage Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.7.0 " voltage_avg_l1 : name : " Voltage Avg Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.24.0 " voltage_l2 : name : " Voltage Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.7.0 " voltage_avg_l2 : name : " Voltage Avg Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.24.0 " voltage_l3 : name : " Voltage Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.7.0 " voltage_avg_l3 : name : " Voltage Avg Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.24.0 " voltage : name : " Voltage (Overall). OBIS: 1-0:12.7.0 " frequency : name : " Grid Frequency. OBIS: 1-0:14.7.0 " abs_power : name : " Absolute Active Instantaneous Power. OBIS: 1-0:15.7.0 " current_l1 : name : " Current Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.7.0 " current_fuse_l1 : name : " Current Fuse Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.4.0 " current_l2 : name : " Current Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.7.0 " current_fuse_l2 : name : " Current Fuse Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.4.0 " current_l3 : name : " Current Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.7.0 " current_fuse_l3 : name : " Current Fuse Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.4.0 " power_delivered_l1 : name : " Power Consumed Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:21.7.0 " power_delivered_l2 : name : " Power Consumed Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:41.7.0 " power_delivered_l3 : name : " Power Consumed Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:61.7.0 " power_returned_l1 : name : " Power Produced Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:22.7.0 " power_returned_l2 : name : " Power Produced Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:42.7.0 " power_returned_l3 : name : " Power Produced Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:62.7.0 " current : name : " Current. OBIS: 1-0:11.7.0 " current_n : name : " Neutral Current. OBIS: 1-0:91.7.0 " current_sum : name : " Current Sum. OBIS: 1-0:90.7.0 " reactive_power_delivered_l1 : name : " Reactive Power Imported L1. OBIS: 1-0:23.7.0 " reactive_power_delivered_l2 : name : " Reactive Power Imported L2. OBIS: 1-0:43.7.0 " reactive_power_delivered_l3 : name : " Reactive Power Imported L3. OBIS: 1-0:63.7.0 " reactive_power_returned_l1 : name : " Reactive Power Exported L1. OBIS: 1-0:24.7.0 " reactive_power_returned_l2 : name : " Reactive Power Exported L2. OBIS: 1-0:44.7.0 " reactive_power_returned_l3 : name : " Reactive Power Exported L3. OBIS: 1-0:64.7.0 " apparent_delivery_power : name : " Apparent Power Delivered. OBIS: 1-0:9.7.0 " apparent_delivery_power_l1 : name : " Apparent Power Delivered L1. OBIS: 1-0:29.7.0 " apparent_delivery_power_l2 : name : " Apparent Power Delivered L2. OBIS: 1-0:49.7.0 " apparent_delivery_power_l3 : name : " Apparent Power Delivered L3. OBIS: 1-0:69.7.0 " apparent_return_power : name : " Apparent Power Returned. OBIS: 1-0:10.7.0 " apparent_return_power_l1 : name : " Apparent Power Returned L1. OBIS: 1-0:30.7.0 " apparent_return_power_l2 : name : " Apparent Power Returned L2. OBIS: 1-0:50.7.0 " apparent_return_power_l3 : name : " Apparent Power Returned L3. OBIS: 1-0:70.7.0 " active_demand_power : name : " Active Demand (Avg3 Plus). OBIS: 1-0:1.24.0 " active_demand_net : name : " Active Demand (Avg3 Net). OBIS: 1-0:16.24.0 " active_demand_abs : name : " Active Demand (Avg3 Absolute). OBIS: 1-0:15.24.0 " gas_device_type : name : " Gas Device Type. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.1.0 " gas_valve_position : name : " Gas Valve Position. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.4.0 " gas_delivered : name : " Gas Consumed. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1 " gas_delivered_gj : name : " Gas Consumed (GJ). OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1 " gas_delivered_be : name : " Gas Consumed Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.3 " thermal_device_type : name : " Thermal Device Type. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.1.0 " thermal_valve_position : name : " Thermal Valve Position. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.4.0 " thermal_delivered : name : " Thermal Energy Consumed. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.2.1 " water_device_type : name : " Water Device Type. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.1.0 " water_valve_position : name : " Water Valve Position. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.4.0 " water_delivered : name : " Water Consumed. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.2.1 " sub_device_type : name : " Submeter Device Type. OBIS: 0-4:24.1.0 " sub_valve_position : name : " Submeter Valve Position. OBIS: 0-4:24.4.0 " sub_delivered : name : " Submeter Volume. OBIS: 0-4:24.2.1 " active_energy_import_current_average_demand : name : " Current Average Quarterly Demand for Peak Tariff Belgium. OBIS: 1-0:1.4.0 " active_energy_export_current_average_demand : name : " Avg Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.4.0 " reactive_energy_import_current_average_demand : name : " Avg Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.4.0 " reactive_energy_export_current_average_demand : name : " Avg Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.4.0 " apparent_energy_import_current_average_demand : name : " Avg Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.4.0 " apparent_energy_export_current_average_demand : name : " Avg Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.4.0 " active_energy_import_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Import Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.5.0 " active_energy_export_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.5.0 " reactive_energy_import_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.5.0 " reactive_energy_export_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.5.0 " apparent_energy_import_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.5.0 " apparent_energy_export_last_completed_demand : name : " Last Completed Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.5.0 " active_energy_import_maximum_demand_running_month : name : " Max Import Demand This Month (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.6.0 " active_energy_import_maximum_demand_last_13_months : name : " Average of Monthly Max Import (Active, 13 months). OBIS: 0-0:98.1.0 " power_factor : name : " Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.7.0 " power_factor_l1 : name : " Power Factor L1. OBIS: 1-0:33.7.0 " power_factor_l2 : name : " Power Factor L2. OBIS: 1-0:53.7.0 " power_factor_l3 : name : " Power Factor L3. OBIS: 1-0:73.7.0 " min_power_factor : name : " Minimum Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.3.0 " period_3_for_instantaneous_values : name : " Period 3 for Instantaneous Values. OBIS: 1-0:0.8.2 " text_sensor : - platform : dsmr identification : name : " DSMR Identification " p1_version : name : " DSMR Version. OBIS: 1-3:0.2.8 " p1_version_be : name : " DSMR Version Belgium. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.4 " timestamp : name : " Telegram Timestamp. OBIS: 0-0:1.0.0 " equipment_id : name : " Electric Meter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.1 " electricity_tariff_il : name : " Electricity Tariff (IL). OBIS: 0-0:96.14.1 " electricity_failure_log_il : name : " Electricity Failure Log (IL). OBIS: 1-0:99.1.0 " electricity_tariff : name : " Electricity Tariff. OBIS: 0-0:96.14.0 " electricity_failure_log : name : " Electricity Failure Log. OBIS: 1-0:99.97.0 " message_short : name : " Message Short. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.1 " message_long : name : " Message Long. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.0 " gas_equipment_id : name : " Gas Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.0 " gas_equipment_id_be : name : " Gas Equipment ID Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.1 " gas_delivered_text : name : " Unformatted Gas Data. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.3.0 " thermal_equipment_id : name : " Thermal Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:96.1.0 " water_equipment_id : name : " Water Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:96.1.0 " sub_equipment_id : name : " Submeter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-4:96.1.0 " fw_core_version : name : " Meter FW Core Version. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.0 " fw_core_checksum : name : " FW Core Checksum. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.8 " fw_module_version : name : " Meter FW Module Version. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.0 " fw_module_checksum : name : " FW Module Checksum. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.8 " # The (decrypted) unparsed telegram, marked as an internal sensor. # Can also be used to trigger an action based on the last values. telegram : name : " Raw DSMR Telegram " internal : true