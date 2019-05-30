DSMR Component

# Example configuration entry
# Most DSMR meters use 115200 baud, but some older ones use 9600 baud.
# It is recommended to set the rx_buffer_size to at least 1500 bytes to avoid packet loss.
# Optional. The ID of the DSMR. Specify it if you have multiple DSMR components.
# Optional. The ID of the UART hub.
# Required if you have multiple UARTs configured.
# Optional. 32 character long encryption key.
# Specify only if your smart meter uses encryption (f.e. if you have "Luxembourg Smarty")
decryption_key: "00112233445566778899AABBCCDDEEFF"
# Optional. The id of the gas meter. Default=1.
# Optional. The id of the water meter. Default=2.
# Optional. The id of the thermal meter. Default=3.
# Optional. Specifies if the CRC check must be done. Default=true.
# You must set it to false for older DSMR versions because they do not provide a CRC.
# Optional. The size of the buffer used for reading DSMR telegrams.
# Specify this parameter only if your smart meter sends large telegrams.
max_telegram_length: 1500
# Optional. P1 port's data request pin.
# DSMR module uses this pin to tell the smart meter when to send data.
# By default, smart meters send data continuously.
# Specifying this pin is only useful if you want to use a custom `request_interval`.
# Optional. The minimum time between two telegram readings. Default=0ms.
# The pace at which the smart meter sends its data determines the update frequency.
# This works best in combination with a `request_pin`, but this option will work without one, too.
# Optional. Only used for receiving encrypted telegrams. The delay to detect the inter-frame gap. Default=200ms.
# There is no reason to specify this parameter unless you have a very specific use case.
# List of available sensors and text sensors.
# Not all sensors are available on all devices.
name: "Energy Consumed Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.0"
energy_delivered_tariff1:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.1"
energy_delivered_tariff2:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.2"
energy_delivered_tariff3:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.3"
energy_delivered_tariff4:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:1.8.4"
name: "Energy Produced Luxembourg. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.0"
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.1"
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.2"
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.3"
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:2.8.4"
name: "Reactive Energy Imported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:3.8.0"
reactive_energy_delivered_tariff1:
name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.1"
reactive_energy_delivered_tariff2:
name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.2"
reactive_energy_delivered_tariff3:
name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.3"
reactive_energy_delivered_tariff4:
name: "Reactive Energy Imported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:3.8.4"
name: "Reactive Energy Exported (Total). OBIS: 1-0:4.8.0"
reactive_energy_returned_tariff1:
name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 1. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.1"
reactive_energy_returned_tariff2:
name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 2. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.2"
reactive_energy_returned_tariff3:
name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 3. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.3"
reactive_energy_returned_tariff4:
name: "Reactive Energy Exported Tariff 4. OBIS: 1-0:4.8.4"
energy_delivered_tariff1_ch:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.1"
energy_delivered_tariff2_ch:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.8.2"
energy_returned_tariff1_ch:
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.1"
energy_returned_tariff2_ch:
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2 (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.8.2"
energy_delivered_tariff1_il:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.11"
energy_delivered_tariff2_il:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.12"
energy_delivered_tariff3_il:
name: "Energy Consumed Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:1.8.13"
energy_returned_tariff1_il:
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 1 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.11"
energy_returned_tariff2_il:
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 2 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.12"
energy_returned_tariff3_il:
name: "Energy Produced Tariff 3 (IL). OBIS: 1-0:2.8.13"
name: "Power Consumed. OBIS: 1-0:1.7.0"
name: "Power Produced. OBIS: 1-0:2.7.0"
reactive_power_delivered:
name: "Reactive Power Imported. OBIS: 1-0:3.7.0"
name: "Reactive Power Exported. OBIS: 1-0:4.7.0"
name: "Power Consumed (CH). OBIS: 1-1:1.7.0"
name: "Power Produced (CH). OBIS: 1-1:2.7.0"
name: "Electricity Threshold. OBIS: 0-0:17.0.0"
electricity_switch_position:
name: "Electricity Switch Position. OBIS: 0-0:96.3.10"
name: "Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.21"
electricity_long_failures:
name: "Long Electricity Failures. OBIS: 0-0:96.7.9"
name: "Voltage Sags L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.32.0"
name: "Voltage Sag Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.33.0"
name: "Voltage Sag L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.34.0"
name: "Voltage Sags L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.32.0"
name: "Voltage Sag Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.33.0"
name: "Voltage Sag L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.34.0"
name: "Voltage Sags L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.32.0"
name: "Voltage Sag Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.33.0"
name: "Voltage Sag L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.34.0"
name: "Voltage Swells L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.36.0"
name: "Voltage Swell Time L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.37.0"
name: "Voltage Swell L1. OBIS: 1-0:32.38.0"
name: "Voltage Swells L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.36.0"
name: "Voltage Swell Time L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.37.0"
name: "Voltage Swell L2. OBIS: 1-0:52.38.0"
name: "Voltage Swells L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.36.0"
name: "Voltage Swell Time L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.37.0"
name: "Voltage Swell L3. OBIS: 1-0:72.38.0"
name: "Voltage Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.7.0"
name: "Voltage Avg Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:32.24.0"
name: "Voltage Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.7.0"
name: "Voltage Avg Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:52.24.0"
name: "Voltage Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.7.0"
name: "Voltage Avg Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:72.24.0"
name: "Voltage (Overall). OBIS: 1-0:12.7.0"
name: "Grid Frequency. OBIS: 1-0:14.7.0"
name: "Absolute Active Instantaneous Power. OBIS: 1-0:15.7.0"
name: "Current Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.7.0"
name: "Current Fuse Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:31.4.0"
name: "Current Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.7.0"
name: "Current Fuse Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:51.4.0"
name: "Current Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.7.0"
name: "Current Fuse Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:71.4.0"
name: "Power Consumed Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:21.7.0"
name: "Power Consumed Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:41.7.0"
name: "Power Consumed Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:61.7.0"
name: "Power Produced Phase 1. OBIS: 1-0:22.7.0"
name: "Power Produced Phase 2. OBIS: 1-0:42.7.0"
name: "Power Produced Phase 3. OBIS: 1-0:62.7.0"
name: "Current. OBIS: 1-0:11.7.0"
name: "Neutral Current. OBIS: 1-0:91.7.0"
name: "Current Sum. OBIS: 1-0:90.7.0"
reactive_power_delivered_l1:
name: "Reactive Power Imported L1. OBIS: 1-0:23.7.0"
reactive_power_delivered_l2:
name: "Reactive Power Imported L2. OBIS: 1-0:43.7.0"
reactive_power_delivered_l3:
name: "Reactive Power Imported L3. OBIS: 1-0:63.7.0"
reactive_power_returned_l1:
name: "Reactive Power Exported L1. OBIS: 1-0:24.7.0"
reactive_power_returned_l2:
name: "Reactive Power Exported L2. OBIS: 1-0:44.7.0"
reactive_power_returned_l3:
name: "Reactive Power Exported L3. OBIS: 1-0:64.7.0"
name: "Apparent Power Delivered. OBIS: 1-0:9.7.0"
apparent_delivery_power_l1:
name: "Apparent Power Delivered L1. OBIS: 1-0:29.7.0"
apparent_delivery_power_l2:
name: "Apparent Power Delivered L2. OBIS: 1-0:49.7.0"
apparent_delivery_power_l3:
name: "Apparent Power Delivered L3. OBIS: 1-0:69.7.0"
name: "Apparent Power Returned. OBIS: 1-0:10.7.0"
apparent_return_power_l1:
name: "Apparent Power Returned L1. OBIS: 1-0:30.7.0"
apparent_return_power_l2:
name: "Apparent Power Returned L2. OBIS: 1-0:50.7.0"
apparent_return_power_l3:
name: "Apparent Power Returned L3. OBIS: 1-0:70.7.0"
name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Plus). OBIS: 1-0:1.24.0"
name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Net). OBIS: 1-0:16.24.0"
name: "Active Demand (Avg3 Absolute). OBIS: 1-0:15.24.0"
name: "Gas Device Type. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.1.0"
name: "Gas Valve Position. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.4.0"
name: "Gas Consumed. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1"
name: "Gas Consumed (GJ). OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.1"
name: "Gas Consumed Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.2.3"
name: "Thermal Device Type. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.1.0"
name: "Thermal Valve Position. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.4.0"
name: "Thermal Energy Consumed. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:24.2.1"
name: "Water Device Type. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.1.0"
name: "Water Valve Position. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.4.0"
name: "Water Consumed. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:24.2.1"
name: "Submeter Device Type. OBIS: 0-4:24.1.0"
name: "Submeter Valve Position. OBIS: 0-4:24.4.0"
name: "Submeter Volume. OBIS: 0-4:24.2.1"
active_energy_import_current_average_demand:
name: "Current Average Quarterly Demand for Peak Tariff Belgium. OBIS: 1-0:1.4.0"
active_energy_export_current_average_demand:
name: "Avg Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.4.0"
reactive_energy_import_current_average_demand:
name: "Avg Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.4.0"
reactive_energy_export_current_average_demand:
name: "Avg Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.4.0"
apparent_energy_import_current_average_demand:
name: "Avg Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.4.0"
apparent_energy_export_current_average_demand:
name: "Avg Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.4.0"
active_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.5.0"
active_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Active). OBIS: 1-0:2.5.0"
reactive_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:3.5.0"
reactive_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Reactive). OBIS: 1-0:4.5.0"
apparent_energy_import_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Import Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:9.5.0"
apparent_energy_export_last_completed_demand:
name: "Last Completed Export Demand (Apparent). OBIS: 1-0:10.5.0"
active_energy_import_maximum_demand_running_month:
name: "Max Import Demand This Month (Active). OBIS: 1-0:1.6.0"
active_energy_import_maximum_demand_last_13_months:
name: "Average of Monthly Max Import (Active, 13 months). OBIS: 0-0:98.1.0"
name: "Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.7.0"
name: "Power Factor L1. OBIS: 1-0:33.7.0"
name: "Power Factor L2. OBIS: 1-0:53.7.0"
name: "Power Factor L3. OBIS: 1-0:73.7.0"
name: "Minimum Power Factor. OBIS: 1-0:13.3.0"
period_3_for_instantaneous_values:
name: "Period 3 for Instantaneous Values. OBIS: 1-0:0.8.2"
name: "DSMR Identification"
name: "DSMR Version. OBIS: 1-3:0.2.8"
name: "DSMR Version Belgium. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.4"
name: "Telegram Timestamp. OBIS: 0-0:1.0.0"
name: "Electric Meter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-0:96.1.1"
name: "Electricity Tariff (IL). OBIS: 0-0:96.14.1"
electricity_failure_log_il:
name: "Electricity Failure Log (IL). OBIS: 1-0:99.1.0"
name: "Electricity Tariff. OBIS: 0-0:96.14.0"
name: "Electricity Failure Log. OBIS: 1-0:99.97.0"
name: "Message Short. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.1"
name: "Message Long. OBIS: 0-0:96.13.0"
name: "Gas Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.0"
name: "Gas Equipment ID Belgium. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:96.1.1"
name: "Unformatted Gas Data. OBIS: 0-gas_mbus_id:24.3.0"
name: "Thermal Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-thermal_mbus_id:96.1.0"
name: "Water Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-water_mbus_id:96.1.0"
name: "Submeter Equipment ID. OBIS: 0-4:96.1.0"
name: "Meter FW Core Version. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.0"
name: "FW Core Checksum. OBIS: 1-0:0.2.8"
name: "Meter FW Module Version. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.0"
name: "FW Module Checksum. OBIS: 1-1:0.2.8"
# The (decrypted) unparsed telegram, marked as an internal sensor.
# Can also be used to trigger an action based on the last values.
name: "Raw DSMR Telegram"