The key_collector text sensor platform publishes the collected key sequence when the Key Collector component successfully completes a key collection (either by reaching max_length or when an end_key is pressed).

This is useful for displaying the entered PIN code or passkey on a display, sending it to Home Assistant, or using it in other automations without having to write lambda code.

# Example configuration entry key_collector : - id : pincode_reader source_id : mykeypad min_length : 4 max_length : 4 end_keys : " # " allowed_keys : " 0123456789 " text_sensor : - platform : key_collector name : " Entered PIN Code " source_id : pincode_reader