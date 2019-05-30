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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Key Collector Text Sensor

The key_collector text sensor platform publishes the collected key sequence when the Key Collector component successfully completes a key collection (either by reaching max_length or when an end_key is pressed).

This is useful for displaying the entered PIN code or passkey on a display, sending it to Home Assistant, or using it in other automations without having to write lambda code.

# Example configuration entry
key_collector:
  - id: pincode_reader
    source_id: mykeypad
    min_length: 4
    max_length: 4
    end_keys: "#"
    allowed_keys: "0123456789"


text_sensor:
  - platform: key_collector
    name: "Entered PIN Code"
    source_id: pincode_reader

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The ID of the key collector component to monitor.
  • All other options from Text Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”