Key Collector Text Sensor
The
key_collector text sensor platform publishes the collected key sequence
when the Key Collector component
successfully completes a key collection (either by reaching
max_length or
when an
end_key is pressed).
This is useful for displaying the entered PIN code or passkey on a display, sending it to Home Assistant, or using it in other automations without having to write lambda code.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- source_id (Required, ID): The ID of the key collector component to monitor.
- All other options from Text Sensor.