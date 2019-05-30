Nextion Text Sensor Component

The nextion text sensor platform supports text strings. It can be a component or variable in the Nextion display. It is best to set the components vscope to global in the Nextion Editor. This way the component will be available if the page is shown or not.

See Nextion for setting up the display

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 # ... text_sensor : - platform : nextion nextion_id : nextion1 name : text0 id : text0 update_interval : 4s component_name : text0

nextion_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display. component_name ( Required , string): The name of the Nextion component.

( , string): The name of the Nextion component. update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol this should not be used

(Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol this should not be used background_color (Optional, Color): The background color

(Optional, Color): The background color foreground_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color

(Optional, Color): The foreground color font_id (Optional, int): The font id for the component

(Optional, int): The font id for the component visible (Optional, boolean): Visible or not

(Optional, boolean): Visible or not All other options from Text Sensor.

Only one component_name or variable_name can be set

See How things Update for additional information

The Nextion does not retain data on Nextion page changes. Additionally, if a page is changed and the component_name does not exist on that page then nothing will be updated. To get around this, the Nextion components can be changed to have a vscope of global . If this is set, then the component_name should be prefixed with the page name (page0/page1 or whatever you have changed it to).

Example: component_name: page0.text0

You can also publish a state to a Nextion text sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the text_sensor.nextion.publish action.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : nextion id : nextion_text ... # in some trigger on_... : - text_sensor.nextion.publish : id : nextion_text state : " Hello World " # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true # Templated - text_sensor.nextion.publish : id : nextion_text state : !lambda ' return "Hello World"; ' # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Nextion text sensor.

state ( Required , string, templatable): The string to publish.

publish_state (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Home Assistant. Default is true.

send_to_nextion (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Nextion display which will update component. Default is true.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas. See Lambda Calls

From lambdas, you can call several methods to access some more advanced functions (see the full API Reference: nextion_textsensor.h for more info).

set_state(bool value, bool publish, bool send_to_nextion) : Set the state to value. Publish the new state to HASS. Send_to_Nextion is to publish the state to the Nextion.

update() : Poll from the Nextion

set_background_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_foreground_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_visible(bool visible) : Sets visible or not. If set to false, no updates will be sent to the component

A Nextion component with an integer value (.val) or Nextion variable will be automatically polled if update_interval is set. To have the Nextion send the data you can use the Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol for this. Add the Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol to the component or function you want to trigger the send. Typically this is in Touch Press Event but some components, like a slider, should have it set in the Touch Release Event to capture all the changes. Since this is a custom protocol it can be sent from anywhere (timers/functions/components) in the Nextion.

NOTE There is no need to check the Send Component ID for the Touch Press Event or Touch Release Event since this will be sending the real value to esphome.

Using the above yaml example:

“text0” will poll the Nextion for text0.txt value and set the state accordingly.

Lambda Calls.

NOTE No updates will be sent to the Nextion if it is sleeping. Once it wakes, the components will be updated. If a component is invisible, visible(false) , then it won’t update until it is set to be visible.

Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol Section titled “Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol”

All lines are required

printh 92 prints " text0 " , 0 printh 0 0 prints text0.txt, 0 printh 0 0 printh FF FF FF

printh 92 Tells the library this is text sensor

Tells the library this is text sensor prints "text0",0 Sends the name that matches component_name or variable_name

Sends the name that matches or printh 00 Sends a NULL

Sends a NULL prints text0.txt,0 The actual text to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name text0 with out .txt

The actual text to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name with out printh 00 Sends a NULL

Sends a NULL printh FF FF FF Nextion command ack

Reacting to Custom Text Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation) Section titled “Reacting to Custom Text Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)”

In addition to updating a Nextion text sensor entity, the Nextion Custom Text Sensor Protocol (0x92) can also trigger automations directly on the Nextion display component.

This is useful when text data from the Nextion is intended to be handled as an event rather than as persistent state, for example:

lightweight command messages

CSV or structured text payloads

custom communication patterns where no Home Assistant text sensor entity is required

display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 uart_id : uart_nextion on_custom_text_sensor : then : - lambda : |- // key: name sent by the Nextion (string) // value: decoded text value if (key == "text0") { ESP_LOGI("nextion", "Received text: %s", value.c_str()); }

Parameters passed to the automation Section titled “Parameters passed to the automation”

key ( string ):

The name sent by the Nextion using the custom text sensor protocol.

This corresponds to the value sent in prints "<name>",0 .

value ( string ):

The text value decoded from the protocol frame.