uFire ISE pH sensor
The
ufire_ise sensor platform allows you to use your uFire ISE pH sensor with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
It required also to have an temperature sensor in the liquid tank; this can
be on the same board or external sensor linked to the uFire ISE pH configuration.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x3f.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.
-
temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.
-
ph (Optional, Sensor): Set the pH sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor. Can’t be used together with
temperature_sensor.
Section titled “ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_high Action”
ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_high Action
The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration high solution.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.
- solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.
Section titled “ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_low Action”
ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_low Action
The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration low solution.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.
- solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.
Section titled “ufire_ise.reset Action”
ufire_ise.reset Action
Reset the current calibration on the sensor.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.