The ufire_ise sensor platform allows you to use your uFire ISE pH sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. It required also to have an temperature sensor in the liquid tank; this can be on the same board or external sensor linked to the uFire ISE pH configuration.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ise id : ufire_ise_board temperature : id : temperature_liquid name : Temperature ph : name : pH

address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x3f .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.

ph (Optional, Sensor): Set the pH sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor. Can’t be used together with temperature_sensor .

The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration high solution.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ise id : ufire_ise_board # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.ufire_ise_board.calibrate_probe_high : id : ufire_ise_board solution : 7.0

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor. solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.

The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration low solution.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ise id : ufire_ise_board # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.ufire_ise_board.calibrate_probe_low : id : ufire_ise_board solution : 4.0

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor. solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.

Reset the current calibration on the sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ufire_ise id : ufire_ise_board # ... # in some trigger on_... : - sensor.ufire_ise_board.reset : id : ufire_ise_board

Configuration options: