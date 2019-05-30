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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

uFire ISE pH sensor

The ufire_ise sensor platform allows you to use your uFire ISE pH sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. It required also to have an temperature sensor in the liquid tank; this can be on the same board or external sensor linked to the uFire ISE pH configuration.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ise
    id: ufire_ise_board
    temperature:
      id: temperature_liquid
      name: Temperature
    ph:
      name: pH

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x3f.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

  • temperature_sensor (Optional, ID): Set the ID of the temperature sensor. Only needed if the onboard temperature sensor is not used.

  • ph (Optional, Sensor): Set the pH sensor configuration. All options from Sensor.

  • temperature (Optional, Sensor): Set the onboard temperature sensor configuration. All options from Sensor. Can’t be used together with temperature_sensor.

ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_high Action

Section titled “ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_high Action”

The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration high solution.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ise
    id: ufire_ise_board
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.ufire_ise_board.calibrate_probe_high:
      id: ufire_ise_board
      solution: 7.0

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.
  • solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.

ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_low Action

Section titled “ufire_ise.calibrate_probe_low Action”

The pH probe have to be calibrated. For this you need to know the pH reference value of the calibration low solution.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ise
    id: ufire_ise_board
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.ufire_ise_board.calibrate_probe_low:
      id: ufire_ise_board
      solution: 4.0

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.
  • solution (Required, float, templatable): Solution reference pH value.

ufire_ise.reset Action

Section titled “ufire_ise.reset Action”

Reset the current calibration on the sensor.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ufire_ise
    id: ufire_ise_board
    # ...


# in some trigger
on_...:
  - sensor.ufire_ise_board.reset:
      id: ufire_ise_board

Configuration options:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the ufire pH sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”